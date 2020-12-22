How do I keep my hands from cracking with the increase in hand-washing and the cold?

With frequent exposure to extreme temperatures, activities such as washing the dishes and the important practice of frequent hand-washing, we put our mitts through a lot on any given day. And they’re not always the object of the kind of TLC we may lavish on ourselves during a facial or hair mask, but they should be. If you find yourself with some downtime in the holidays, try out a DIY at-home hand-care regimen, which includes exfoliation and raw shea butter.
Professional hand model Elizabeth Ai-Quyen relies on having healthy hands for her livelihood and has a foolproof routine that includes regular hand massages and facial-like treatments, including a weekly exfoliation using a homemade scrub made of equal parts sugar and olive oil. Ai-Quyen recommends keeping hand cream where you often spend time, like your desk, and moisturizing every time you wash your hands. For intense repair, she masks her hands while she sleeps with her own nourishing blend that combines a thick hand cream with cuticle oil (look for one with jojoba and vitamin E). “To retain the moisture, I’ll sleep in cotton gloves overnight,” she says. This technique allows for restoration without getting greasy fingerprints all over your bed linens.
Eu’genia 100 per cent Shea Butter, $27 through thedetoxmarket.ca.
