Yorkville denim institution Over the Rainbow moves to new location

Over the Rainbow has been a denim destination in Toronto since it opened its doors on Cumberland Street in 1975. But after 38 years on Yorkville Avenue, the neighbourhood staple has made a move south to the Manulife Centre. “It was fairly sentimental leaving Yorkville after 38 years,” founder Joel Carman says. “I’ve watched it develop and become a real world-class fashion centre, with people coming from all over the world to see us. It’s been a great change.”
Customers old and new alike have plenty to discover at the new location, which boasts more than 2,000 additional square feet of retail space compared to the previous location. Denim heads can still shop Over the Rainbow’s signature denim wall, with one at each end stocked with premium men’s and women’s styles by Citizens of Humanity, Fidelity Denim, Frame and more. Carman is consistently adding new brands, such as Eileen Fisher, into the mix. To commemorate the move, Carman’s son Daniel (he and his sister Amy both joined the family business after university) created the Yorkville Collectors Series, a limited-edition collection of vintage-inspired sweatshirts and artwork by David Crighton, with proceeds going to Special Olympics Toronto.
Designed by architectural firm Giannone Petricone Associates, the store incorporates materials such as stone, wood and copper, along with blue felt walls and exposed concrete. “It really captures who we are,” says Carman, who’s not shy about his enthusiasm. “Manulife is like being in a five-star hotel. It’s nice to be in that kind of environment.”
Over the Rainbow, Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, 416-967-7448, rainbowjeans.com.
Style news
Montreal’s Urbani_T is returning to Toronto for its second annual event. Taking place June 27 to 29 at Nathan Phillips Square, this year’s edition includes live performances, runway fashion shows, art installations, shopping, food trucks and more. A collaboration with Cirque du Soleil introduces hip-hop and contemporary dance auditions in front of a panel of Cirque du Soleil judges, while more than 30 pop-up shops will feature a mix of Toronto and Montreal-based brands. A new Student Zone offers an experiential hub co-produced by OCAD University’s Faculty of Design and Ryerson University’s School of Fashion with support from the Suzanne Rogers Institute of Fashion.
It’s been more than four years since Alessandro Michele took the reins at Gucci and now he’s expanding his signature style into the beauty world. Gucci Makeup makes its debut with a lipstick collection, available now at select Holt Renfrew locations across Canada. Inspired by classic Hollywood starlets, this first collection features 58 shades in three finishes including a balm, a satin and a matte. The packaging interweaves classic Gucci motifs with contemporary codes for a vintage-like effect that’s become Michele’s signature.
Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square has announced the return of its summer Yoga in the Square series. Presented by Chevrolet and in association with Lululemon, this free one-hour yoga session takes place each Monday at noon until Sept. 2. The downtown square is transformed into a sanctuary for yogis of all ages and levels with mats are provided. Toronto-based Lululemon ambassadors, including Queenie and Jonathan Phair, Tara Good, Carmelinda Dimanno and Charlotte Signman, lead the classes, each bringing a different yoga style from across the globe. For more information, visit YDSquare.ca.
Canadians now have a new place to buy, sell and connect around fashion. Poshmark is a U.S. peer-to-peer marketplace made up of more than 40 million users sharing style inspiration and shopping from 75 million new and gently worn items. The social platform aims to transform the shopping experience into a digital community for men, women and children. To participate, anyone who downloads the app can set up a closet, curate a brand around their personal style and build a retail business through buying and selling. For more information, visit poshmark.ca.