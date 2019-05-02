 Skip to main content

Style In Stock: Pure Botanicals & So Pretty

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

In Stock: Pure Botanicals & So Pretty

Open this photo in gallery:

Pura Botanicals Ambrosia Beautifying Serum Rejuvenating Face Elixir, $124.

Pura

1 of 4

Open this photo in gallery:

Pura Botanicals Princess Clementine Nourishing Daily Face Cream, $58.

Pura

2 of 4

Open this photo in gallery:

So Pretty Wonder Falling Star Cuff, $328.

Pura

3 of 4

Open this photo in gallery:

So Pretty Mini Honour Shield Stud Earrings, $98.

Pura

4 of 4

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.