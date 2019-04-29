 Skip to main content

Style Les Printemps du MAC, Montreal

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Les Printemps du MAC, Montreal

Open this photo in gallery:

DJs Maddie Longlegz and M. Bootyspoon

Karel Chladek/Handout

1 of 4

Open this photo in gallery:

Léa Bégin.

Karel Chladek

2 of 4

Open this photo in gallery:

Jean-François Gervais.

Karel Chladek

3 of 4

Open this photo in gallery:

Yan Cacchione and Julie-Anne Ho.

Karel Chladek

4 of 4

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.