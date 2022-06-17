Skip to main content

Jennifer Lambert, Rudyard Griffiths and Martha Durdin.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

1 of 8

Co-chair Pacinthe Mattar and The Warlus executive director Jennifer Hollett.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

2 of 8

The Walrus editor Jessica Johnson and gala co-chair Jodi Butts.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

3 of 8

Hannah Sung and Nam Kiwanuka.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

4 of 8

Susie and Vahan Kololian.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

5 of 8

The Walrus supporters Stephen Smith and Ira Gluskin.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

6 of 8

The Walrus supporters Janelle and Pierre Lassonde.Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

7 of 8

Linda Shaw.Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail

8 of 8