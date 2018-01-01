Susan Grange, 63, never stopped seeking a new challenge

Susan Elaine Grange: Mother. Photographer. Pilot. Horse Breeder. Born May 13, 1954, in Toronto; died Oct. 19, 2017, in Orangeville, Ont., due to complications arising from cancer; aged 63.

Sue Grange strode purposely through life, leaving in her wake a cascade of colourful photographs. They decorate the horse barns that she built after buying the first 100 rolling acres of Lothlorien farm near Cheltenham, Ont., in 1974 from her grandfather, media baron Roy Thomson. They brighten the hallways, upstairs and down, of the family home. They dance into life in the corridor light, showing favourite dogs, cherished show-jumping and standardbred horses, and mostly a bustling, laughing family.

To Susan, her family was her priority: husband John Grange, children Tyler MacNamara, Dylan MacNamara, Brennan Grange and Ariel Grange Somes – and four grandchildren, Isabel, Declan, Parker and Keira.

At Christmas, Susan would put about 200 photographs of the past year's events into show boxes. These gifts were always opened last. "We'd all sit there quietly and say: 'Remember this?'" Ariel said.

Although the camera was always clicking, there are relatively few photos of the photographer. Susan never stood on ceremony. She never followed convention. She just rolled up her sleeves and did things, the more challenging, the better.

One year, she decided that she wanted to learn how to fly a plane. She mastered a private pilot's licence in a year. Most people took 2 1/2 to three years to do it. Then she got her licence to fly a multiengine plane, then a float plane and then she earned an instructor's certificate. She got her commercial licence, too. And then she discovered helicopter flying. "Once she started that, it was like an addiction," her husband, John, said. It was far more challenging.

John remembers that Susan's tester, Bruce Laurin told him that when she went to land an aircraft, she could "just kiss the thing in."

Perhaps it could be said she had a similar relationship with horses. Down in Florida, she used to hack around with In Style, the horse that Ian Millar rode to clinch the Olympic team silver medal in 2008. "He was this big flighty thing and as soon as Mom would touch him, he would turn into a kitten," Ariel said. Susan and Ariel owned the horse in partnership.

Susan became a Grand Prix level show-jumping rider until a herniated disc ended her career when she was in her 30s. Eventually, she became a horse owner/breeder, and along with rider/trainer Terrance Millar, was one of the first Canadians to buy horses in Europe. She always eschewed the crazy prices some stables paid for top horses and preferred to breed and develop them herself.

Her efforts were just starting to bear fruit when she died.

She also pushed for recognition of the owners who bought the horses and paid the bills, and became the North American representative for an international owners association, a measure of her credibility in the business.

She was a woman of strong opinion, called a spade a spade and expected no accolades. Her wedding day somehow bespeaks her personality. In the midst of the ceremony on the front lawn of their home, a tornado touched down and ripped the tent up.

When everything began to break loose, the wedding party retreated into the house. They set up a card table and were married inside. A short time later, all was calm. And Susan joked with John to the end that she had never said: "Yes."

There is a photo of this, somewhere.

Written by Beverley Smith