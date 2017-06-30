Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Gala Add to ...

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards (GGPAA) recognize an array of artists and arts volunteers for their outstanding contribution to culture in Canada and abroad.

As the new presenting sponsor of the GGPAA Gala, Birks celebrated this year’s 25th anniversary edition in style. To mark the occasion held at the newly-renovated National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa on June 29, Birks celebrated the Award laureates and Canada’s 150th anniversary with the creation of online tributes that can be enjoyed by Canadians from coast-to-coast.

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular