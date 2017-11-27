Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged: A guide to their royal romance

The big announcement

On Monday, palace officials confirmed months of speculation that the fifth in line to the British and Canadian throne will marry an American actress in the spring – a first-ever blending of Hollywood glamour with the Royal Family. No date has been announced for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, but here's what we know so far:

The proposal: The engagement announcement said the couple became engaged in London earlier this month.

The ring: Palace officials said Harry designed the ring himself. It features two diamonds that belonged to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and a central diamond from Botswana, a country he and Ms. Markle have visited together.

What the Queen thinks: The engagement announcement says Harry has informed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who issued a statement congratulating the couple. The marriage, like all those of the first six royals in direct line of succession, must be approved by the Queen under the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, which replaced an even more prescriptive law dating back to the 18th century.

The wedding: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the couple would have a church wedding, but not much else is known at this point. If it ends up being a grand royal wedding, it would be the first since William and Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, married in 2011. But it is possible the couple may choose to have a private ceremony, perhaps in a remote location far from the paparazzi who bedeviled Diana.

Where they'll live: The couple plan to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where they will be neighbours to other members of the Royal Family.

The couple

Prince Harry: A bad-boy-made-good by his tireless devotion to wounded veterans and his embrace of a variety of charitable causes, the 33-year-old Harry has said for several years that he wants to start a family.

Meghan Markle: A humanitarian campaigner and lifestyle blogger, Ms. Markle, 36, came to fame in show business, becoming known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the NBC series Suits. In some ways, Ms. Markle – a mixed-race American raised in California, and a divorcee – makes a surprising addition to Britain's monarchy.

The well-wishers

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland welcomed the news:

[Meghan] has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

Harry's father, Prince Charles, told reporters he was "thrilled" with the engagement: "They'll be very happy indeed," he said.

Other messages of congratulation came in from the Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip; Harry's brother William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine; and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.



This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. https://t.co/Sfx76X98BW — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017

Congratulations and best wishes to you both! 🇨🇦🇬🇧Félicitations et mes meilleurs vœux à vous deux! https://t.co/7oaMFrmVqu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry speaks during the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017. NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

Harry's road to romance

For a prince who has long struggled under public scrutiny – whether because of the death of his mother, embarassing scandals of his own making or the paparazzi's relentless examination of his past relationships – the union with Ms. Markle is a big moment in the evolution of his public image. Here's a recap of his life in the public eye so far.

Sept. 15, 1984: Prince Harry is born to Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in 1997. He is the royal couple's second son, following Prince William.

Aug. 31, 1997: Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. One week later, Harry and William walk behind her cortege at her funeral, televised live throughout the world.

Sept. 6, 1997: Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip stand as the coffin bearing the body of Diana, Princess of Wales, is taken into Westminster Abbey. JOHN GAPS III/ASSOCIATED PRESS

September, 1998: Harry goes to boarding school at Eton College, where he plays rugby, cricket and polo.

Ex No. 1: Chelsy Davy. ASSOCIATED PRESS

2004-2011: Harry has an on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy, a law student from Zimbabwe with a line of luxury jewelry. She has for the most part retreated from the public eye since the couple broke up. In an interview with The Times newspaper last year she complained about the stress caused by the constant attention of the press. She and Harry remain on good terms.

May, 2005: Harry carries on a royal family tradition by pursuing a military career as an officer cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

August, 2012: Harry and the Royal Family are embarrassed by publications of photos of him playing "strip billiards" during a party weekend in Las Vegas.

Ex No. 2: Cressida Bonas. ASSOCIATED PRESS

2012-2014: Prince Harry dates actress Cressida Bonas. Some observers thought they might become engaged. But their relationship foundered under the gaze of the constant press and public attention. Ms. Bonas told The Daily Telegraph in August that it was "incredibly frustrating" to be defined in public solely by her relationship with Harry.

June, 2015: Harry leaves active military service but continues to play a key role as organizer of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured or sick military veterans. He takes on more royal duties and becomes involved with more charities.

Nov. 8, 2016: In a statement, Prince Harry confirms Meghan Markle is his girlfriend and bitterly condemns press coverage of her. He says he fears for her safety and says press coverage crossed the line and used "racial undertones" in its stories. His comments reminded many that his mother had died in a car crash while being pursued by press photographers.

Sept. 25, 2017: Harry and Markle are photographed together for the first time when they are holding hands during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. MARK BLINCH/REUTERS

The Canadian connection

Her future home is on the grounds of Kensington Palace, but Ms. Markle's recent years have reportedly been spent living on a quiet, tree-lined street in Toronto with her two rescue dogs, Bogart and Guy.

The 36-year-old TV star's relocation north to Canada was a bit of an adjustment for the California native, who grew up around L.A. with her mother and father, a successful lighting director in Hollywood. "Seven Canadian winters!" she told Vanity Fair about her time filming in Toronto. "A long time for someone who grew up in Southern California."

Ms. Markle is reported to have started the sometimes time-consuming process of moving her dogs from Canada to Britain.

In 1936, King Edward VIII abdicated so he could marry a divorced woman, Wallis Simpson. AX/P KEYSTONE RELIANCE ENGRAVERS LTD.

The Royal Family's big shift

Getting the Queen's blessing for the union is a stark demonstration of how much the monarchy has modernized in the past 80 years, since eras when the idea of royalty marrying a divorced person was inconceivable.

Famously, Harry's great-great-uncle Edward VIII set off a constitutional crisis in 1936 by insisting on marrying twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson to the horror of the British establishment, the government and the Church of England, which the monarch nominally heads. Edward abdicated after just 11 months on the throne, and ended up living in France, meaning Queen Elizabeth II's, father George VI, unexpectedly became king. In his abdication speech, Edward said he couldn't reconcile his love with his duty as a monarch, and would have to give up the latter:

You must believe me when I tell you that I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love.

June 3, 1937: Edward VIII and his wife, Wallis Simpson – now the Duchess of Windsor – pose after their wedding at the Chateau de Cande near Tours, France. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Such attitudes were still prevalent two decades later. In 1955, Elizabeth's younger glamourous sister Margaret was forced to call off her proposed marriage to a dashing air force officer, Group Captain Peter Townsend. Although a royal equerry, He was still deemed an unsuitable husband for the queen's sister because he was divorced and he was sent off to Brussels by Buckingham Palace. In a sad announcement to the nation, Margaret said her obligations to the Church of England's views on divorce were paramount:

I would like it to be known that I have decided not to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend. Mindful that Christian marriage is indissoluble and conscious of my duty to the Commonwealth, I have resolved to put these considerations before others.

RAF Group Captain Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret.

While divorce was considered unfathomable in those days, it has since become a common feature for the Windsors. Of Elizabeth's four children, three of their marriages ended in divorce, most spectacularly that of Harry's parents.

Charles went on to wed another divorcee Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall, was someone who he had first considered marrying in the early 1970s but who royal courtiers had considered unacceptable while she was not keen on taking on the role herself at the time. However Charles and Camilla could not marry in church. The Queen, who holds strong religious beliefs and has taken her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England very seriously, declined to attend the civil ceremony, though she did appear with the couple afterward.

April 9, 2005: Prince Charles speaks with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he holds the arm of his bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony. ALASTAIR GRANT/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Church of England had only ruled three years earlier that a divorced person could "in exceptional circumstances" marry again in church while their former spouse was still alive.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told Reuters that Charles's second marriage paved the way for Harry:

I think the dilemma came when Prince Charles married the Duchess of Cornwall. That was a hard thing for the Queen to deal with. Somehow they had to marry without compromising her role as head of the church.

