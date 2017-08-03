Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Sarah Schumacher, seen trying sandboarding in Peru, inherited her wanderlust from her dad, who regaled her about his 1970s adventures. (@luciathielman)
Sarah Schumacher, seen trying sandboarding in Peru, inherited her wanderlust from her dad, who regaled her about his 1970s adventures. (@luciathielman)

IN HER WORDS

For the young and restless, seven tips from a worldly traveller Add to ...

Theresa Suzuki

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In this summer series, we ask female travel bloggers and Instagrammers to share their favourite destinations and advice.

Sarah Schumacher

Canadian teacher Sarah Schumacher, 27, was born to travel. Thirty countries, six continents and she’s still counting. Her inspiration: “Every year, since I was young, my dad and I would go on an annual camping trip to Algonquin Park. On our canoe trips, he’d always share his backpacking adventures in the seventies through Afghanistan and India. It inspired me to want similar adventures.”

She has seven tips for young travellers.

  1. Live with your parents – for as long as possible.
  2. Take advantage of short-term employment offers and use the opportunity to travel in between jobs.
  3. If you’re still in school, look for educational opportunities to go abroad. Many programs have bursaries available to students.
  4. Eliminate the “I have to see it all” mentality of hopping from place to place; instead, immerse yourself in one place at a time.
  5. Be open to cheap accommodation alternatives, such as couch-surfing, camping, even a hostel.
  6. Download the budget app Trail Wallet – Travel Budget & Expense Tracker to stay on top of your daily budget.
  7. Check secretflying.com for affordable flights.
Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @tgamtravel

Also on The Globe and Mail

Meet the Canadian travel blogger who has visited nearly 100 countries (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular