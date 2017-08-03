In this summer series, we ask female travel bloggers and Instagrammers to share their favourite destinations and advice.

Sarah Schumacher

Canadian teacher Sarah Schumacher, 27, was born to travel. Thirty countries, six continents and she’s still counting. Her inspiration: “Every year, since I was young, my dad and I would go on an annual camping trip to Algonquin Park. On our canoe trips, he’d always share his backpacking adventures in the seventies through Afghanistan and India. It inspired me to want similar adventures.”

She has seven tips for young travellers.

Live with your parents – for as long as possible. Take advantage of short-term employment offers and use the opportunity to travel in between jobs. If you’re still in school, look for educational opportunities to go abroad. Many programs have bursaries available to students. Eliminate the “I have to see it all” mentality of hopping from place to place; instead, immerse yourself in one place at a time. Be open to cheap accommodation alternatives, such as couch-surfing, camping, even a hostel. Download the budget app Trail Wallet – Travel Budget & Expense Tracker to stay on top of your daily budget. Check secretflying.com for affordable flights.

