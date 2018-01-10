How to avoid ruffling feathers – or fur – when travelling with pets

From the forests of the Smoky Mountains to the beer halls of Berlin (wearing lederhosen, no less), Crusoe, an eight-year-old miniature black and tan dachshund from Ottawa, has travelled more than some people. Videos of his comically orchestrated adventures while wearing elaborate costumes have attracted widespread adoration and invitations to travel around the world. His owner, Ryan Beauchesne, speaking from Toronto's Pearson airport before the pair boarded a flight to St. Lucia, offers his advice on how to travel smoothly with pets.

Start them young

To limit anxiety, get your pet used to travelling as early as possible, Beauchesne says. From car rides to trains to airplanes, "Crusoe has been travelling in all shapes and forms since he was a puppy." He doesn't give him any sort of medication. "A lot of people ask about that. But he's naturally pretty calm." If your pet is small and will be travelling in a carry bag, getting them used to being in there (treats help!) is important. "When we're about to leave for a trip and we have Crusoe's bag by the door, he'll run and just jump into it. He's super comfortable in it. It's like his little safe place."

Crusoe goes for a drive in California. Ryan Beauchesne

Pack smart and light

Beauchesne brings dehydrated food, which comes in small patties. "It's really good for travel because it weighs almost nothing. You just rehydrate it with a bit of water and that's super easy and convenient." He also packs a lightweight tent that folds down. "It pops open to a crate sort of thing. He sleeps in there sometimes at night." And treats. Don't forget the treats.

Ditch the hotels

Although dog-friendly hotels exist, Beauchesne favours home rentals on sites such as Airbnb or Home Exchange. With a home, "you have a yard or some outdoor space so they can go to the bathroom. A lot of times hotels are in a concrete area."

Crusoe’s owner advises checking into your destination’s requirements for bringing pets before hopping on a plane. Ryan Beauchesne

Get your ducks in a row

Check well in advance what your destination's requirements are when it comes to bringing pets, Beauchesne advises. Countries may require certain vaccinations – done months ahead of time. "Make sure you have all that paperwork done. In Canada, it often has to be certified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. You have to book an appointment with your regular vet and then at the CFIA to have it certified. So it's a pretty long process."

Go to Europe

"I find North American culture is way behind in terms of dog friendliness," Beauchesne says. Most hotels don't accept dogs. Most restaurants will turn you away (even from a patio). And airlines have strict rules. Europe, in comparison, is a dog lover's paradise. "You can bring a dog on a train, he can sit on the seat next to you. In a restaurant, they sit on a chair at a table, no problem. It's much more accommodating and a better dog culture there."