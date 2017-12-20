Need to get out of the house on Christmas? Where to celebrate the holidays close to home

VANCOUVER

Take in the Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Rishad Daroo/Tourism Vancouver

Indoors

Metro Vancouver's newest public art gallery, the Polygon, specializes in photography and media art; its opening show, N. Vancouver, features work inspired by North Vancouver. Make it a day trip: Take the SeaBus from Waterfront Station across the Burrard Inlet to Lonsdale Quay, where the Polygon is a few steps away. Then have lunch – and finish off any last-minute shopping – at the public market next door.

Outdoors

Who needs a two-hour drive to Whistler when you can hit the slopes on the North Shore – at Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain or Grouse Mountain? For Nordic skiers at Cypress, the renovated Hollyburn Lodge has finally reopened. And Grouse ups the holiday game with its Peak of Christmas offerings: skating, sleigh rides, lights, Santa's workshop, an elf headquarters and more.

Lights

A host of twinkly go-to spots around the Lower Mainland can light up your life this weekend. They include the Bright Nights Christmas Train in Stanley Park; VanDusen Botanical Gardens' Festival of Lights; Canyon Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park; and Lights at Lafarge in Coquitlam. The Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza is also pretty lit. For light installations by visual artists, check out the Lumière festival in the West End; Britain-based artist Kathy Hinde's origami-like Luminous Birds at Alexandra Park are magical in the dark or up against the English Bay sunset.

Christmas Day

There is a special place in the hearts of non-celebrants, tourists with time on their hands – and stir-crazy parents of young children – for places that open their doors on Christmas Day – and the employees who staff those places. Thank you: Vancouver Aquarium, all three local ski hills, Robson Square ice rink, as well as the West End, Kerrisdale and Hillcrest Community Centres. Christmas Day swim, anyone?

Marsha Lederman

TORONTO

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights illuminates eight kilometres along the Niagara Parkway. Niagara Parks

Indoors

Visit ghosts of Christmases past at the city's museums. Experience a Victorian holiday at Colborne Lodge, Scottish traditions at Gibson House or Roaring Twenties festivities at Spadina Museum. Or travel back in time twice at Todmorden Mills on Sunday (Dec. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.), which will showcase celebrations of the 1890s and the 1940s in its historic Don Valley properties. Visit toronto.ca/museums for info.

Outdoors

On Saturday, go west for a day trip, starting in downtown Dundas for Dickens of a Christmas. Enjoy free hot cider, gingerbread cookies and a visit with Santa Claus (Dec. 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.). Next, head into Hamilton to enjoy the core's growing restaurant scene. On King William Street alone you'd find the Mule (tacos), Fsh & Chp, Hambrgr, the French bistro and more. Once it starts to get dark, enjoy Winter Lights at the Rock, a one-kilometre walk at the Royal Botanical Gardens that ends with a light tunnel. Visit rbg.ca/winterlights for times.

Lights

Within the city, it's your last chance to check out the Toronto Christmas Market at the Distillery District. Farther north, Bloor-Yorkville is lit with festive lights and storefronts until Dec. 31. (The giant moose outside the Four Seasons is made for Instagram.) But for the ultimate show, follow the QEW to the Winter Festival of Lights – eight kilometres of illuminations along the Niagara Parkway. Stick around if you can for fireworks over Niagara Falls at 9 p.m.

Christmas Day

Breathe in some warm, humid air (hey, it's sort of like heading to the tropics) at the Allan Gardens Conservatory, which is in full-on holiday mode with its annual Christmas Flower Show, boasting seasonal topiary displays and more than 30 types of poinsettias. Who knew there were so many?

Domini Clark

OTTAWA

In Ottawa, the winter landscape glows with over 300,000 multicoloured lights during the holiday season. Ottawa Tourism

Indoors

Need an escape from sweet mulled wine? Reward yourself for finishing your shopping by checking out one of the city's many tasting rooms, such as Beyond the Pale Brewing Co., which recently moved to the expansive Ottawa City Centre space, or the classic Dominion City Brewing. If you still have a few gifts to buy, stop by the Christmas Market at Lansdowne Park (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.). Or just buy everyone a six-pack.

Outdoors

The Lac des Loups woodland skating trail returns for its second year. Located about an hour from Ottawa – stop at the villages of Chelsea or Wakefield en route for lunch – the three-kilometre trail lets you skate through a forest turned magical with snow-draped trees. (Opening Mother Nature-dependent.)

Lights

Whatever the current variation is on Christmas lights (remember the icicle lights craze?), Parliament Hill always trumps it with its free light show. Running from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in a continuous light-and-music loop, the show is projected against Centre Block. There's just something magical about seeing our political centre of power lit up like a fairy tale.

Christmas Day

Ottawa's known for its canal turned to ice, but this year, the place to lace up will be Canada 150 Rink. Taking over the front lawn of Parliament Hill (open until Feb. 28), you can book 40-minute sessions on this rink with a politician's view. (Free passes available starting 48 hours in advance.)

Karan Smith, Special to The Globe and Mail

MONTREAL

The skating rink at Montreal's Old Port offers an arresting view of the city. Tourisme Montreal

Indoors

The contemporary arts museum of Montréal has a fascinating, immersive exhibit on the life and art of Leonard Cohen. And on now at Old Montreal's Pointe-à-Callière Museum – always a favourite among kids – is Passion: Hockey, which features a dressing room with equipment to try on, and hundreds of artifacts including hockey cards, the oldest stick in existence (it was made in 1835) and Maurice (Rocket) Richard's first pro contract.

Outdoors

One of the city's more arresting vistas can be found at the Old Port's refrigerated outdoor rink, and on Saturday night there's a fireworks display. Those seeking a more pastoral setting can trek up Mount Royal for a twirl on Beaver Lake, and head back down to bustling avenue du Mont-Royal for a hot chocolate and some last-minute shopping.

Lights

Place des Festivals, on rue Ste. Catherine, has an open-air Christmas market and in the evening there's an illuminated playground – a public art installation called Luminothérapie that features 30 interactive seesaws that create a symphony of sound waves when in motion.

Christmas Day

A little farther east, Place Émilie-Gamelin has been transformed into a Yuletide space complete with free music, theatre and other performances throughout the weekend. The park is one of three in the city – the others are in the nearby Plateau-Mont-Royal – that will hold public Christmas Day festivities. There will be carolling, bonfires and mulled wine. (Full schedule and map at quartierdesspectacles.com)

Sean Gordon

HALIFAX

Taking a sleigh ride at Hatfield Farm, just outside Halifax. Scott Munn/Nova Scotia Tourism

Indoors

Dance your pants off with locals' favourite ska band The Mellotones 20th anniversary party at the Marquee Ballroom (Dec. 23), or catch a special Christmas Eve show with Mike Kerr at Bearly's House of Blues & Ribs. Prefer some lowbrow action? There's karaoke Saturday night at Jenny's Place.

Outdoors

Squirrelly kids (and their parents) will enjoy the petting zoo, wagon rides, a barn full of bounce houses and endless hot dogs at Hatfield Farm, just outside the city. Or take a wintry walk along beautiful Martinique Beach on the Eastern Shore, and stop for deep-fried and delicious seafood at Harbour Fish N' Fries.

Lights

Cross over the harbour and explore downtown Dartmouth. Check out the supercool Joel Plaskett venture New Scotland Yard Emporium, a record store/barbershop/coffee joint, browse artsy last-minute gifts at the the Dart Gallery or pick up a perfect outfit at Bodega Boutique. Finish the day with gourmet burgers and craft brews at the excellent Battery Park Beer Bar and Eatery, then catch the ferry back to see Halifax illuminated, its lights reflected in the harbour – a pretty view indeed.

Christmas Day

Burn off lunch with a free skate at the wonderful Emera Oval on the Halifax Commons (free skate and helmet rental, too) at 2 p.m. Warm up afterward with a beavertail and hot chocolate from the on-site concession. Need to escape the family for the evening? Charlie's Club in the North End is open, and it's a fun place to drink a few beers and shoot some pool with locals.

Lola Augustine Brown, Special to The Globe and Mail