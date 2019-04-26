Why one of London’s best neighbourhoods to live is great for visitors too

Oxford Street for shopping, Abbey Road for the photo op, Brick Lane for Indian food, Piccadilly for the Circus – London has no shortage of thoroughfares that have reached iconic status and attract hordes of tourists each day.
But over the past dozen years, much of the pedestrian traffic has gravitated to the south side of the Thames – particularly the borough of Southwark, site of the Tate Modern – where residential and commercial development has sparked a resurgence of art, theatre, food and flair.
And behind the lively and enticing Borough Market – where you will find Barney’s famous jellied eels among other delicacies – and just past the dazzling Shard building, is another fascinating street worth a visit all on its own: Bermondsey. Depending on how fast you walk and how often you stop (especially if include lunch), you could spend the better part of a day pounding its pavement.
Bermondsey Street is an eclectic microcosm of the city, a 21st-century reflection of Wordsworth’s Westminster Bridge: “Ships, towers, domes, theatres, and temples lie/Open unto the fields, and to the sky.” Historically, this was an area of tanning and leatherworks and the names of several local establishments reflect its roots. Today, it offers the stroller a potpourri of artistic and gustatory delights, and even a church at the end for spiritual regeneration (should you feel the need). Last year, the Sunday Times declared the neighbourhood the best place to live in London, declaring that it “epitomises the modern urban good life.”
Care for a saunter?
Let’s start with art. The Tate is the big player in the area, but anchored about halfway down Bermondsey is another must-see for contemporary art lovers: the ultramodern White Cube Bermondsey (144-152 Bermondsey St.). The rectilinear gallery is a showcase for the avant garde (an exhibition of works by the confessional Tracey Emin just wrapped). Much of the work comes in the form of installation pieces, such as the spectacular Anselm Kiefer show a few years ago.
At the end of the street nearer the church is Bermondsey Project Space (183-185), a showcase for emerging artists featuring painting and photography, always with something new and enticing to view.
If you want something in a different vein, try the quirky Fashion and Textile Museum (83) with displays and exhibitions from 1947 on, jewellery, costumes and design included. Now showing is Swinging London: A Lifestyle Revolution, highlighting British fashion from 1952 to 1977.
Looking for something cultural but more hands on? Enrol in an appreciation course or tasting at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (39-45). Basic evening sessions for beginners, some focusing on specific regions start at £35 ($60). Or book an Espresso Martini Master Class for £30 at Chapter 72, a coffee and cocktail house. If you simply need a caffeine fix to keep you going, locals seem to pour into Fuckoffee (163-167) and, from what I could tell, stay hunched at their laptops for the day.
The plenitude of cafes, restos, bars and micro-breweries and the like alone might be worth a couple of days’ visits. Excellent all-day dining is on offer at Tanner & Co. (50), but the standout course is the Bottomless Brunch with unlimited alcoholic drinks (£42.50 on Saturdays/£35 on Sundays). For international cravings, Casse-Croûte (109), just across the way, serves up French bistro classics. Spanish tapas or full restaurant? Jose (104) for the former and Pizarro (194) for the latter. For excellent Italian (with provisions to take away), it has to be Locanda del Melo (218 Long Lane) and its tempting daily specials around the corner.
On the traditional English front, Village East (171-173) does a nice Sunday roast beef with the all trimmings starting at noon (£18.50). And two fine resto-pubs sit across the street from the other: the Garrison Public House (99-101) and the Woolpack (98). Each affords the weary traveller a congenial setting for quaffing a few pints.
Once you’re refreshed, scout out some gifts for loved ones back home (or yourself).
The charming Irish-born Michael McGrath, one of proprietors of Bermondsey 167 (where “life-meets-style”), has curated an array of tasteful but relatively (for London anyway) inexpensive scarves, cufflinks, jewellery and home furnishings such as cool clocks. Across the street (at 132a), the purveyors of Lovely and British specialize in wares such as mugs, candles, soaps made in - you guessed it - Britain, perfect for the souvenir hunter in a pinch.
At Peter Layton London Glassblowing (62-66), you can watch glass creations being crafted (the friendly staff will make sure you don’t get too close). Even if the blown-glass works aren’t your thing, it’s still an enjoyable visit.
When open, spiritual repose may come at St. Mary Magdalen, a 17th-century Anglican church with painted blue doors and a charming Gothic look that sits just before the street turns the corner into Long Lane. Even if closed, its churchyard with variegated tombs is always open and a restful place to end your visit. Perhaps with baked goods in hand.
