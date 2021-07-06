As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, take advantage of summer travel deals right across Canada

With many Canadians receiving their COVID-19 vaccines and travel restrictions starting to lift, it might be time to salvage your summer with a trip. Destinations across the country are itching to have visitors back and are offering some great incentives to ensure their return. Before you book any of the following deals, be sure to review local travel regulations since not everything is fully open yet and guidelines differ by region. Ideally, you want to book something that has a flexible cancellation policy in case your plans – or public-health rules – change.

Love Vancouver

Open this photo in gallery Get free perks such as gift cards and attractions tickets when visiting Vancouver. Albert Normandin/Tourism Vancouver

Tourism Vancouver’s #LoveVancouver campaign is still going strong and features some enticing incentives. When you stay at select hotels, you can choose a free perk, such as gift cards to select retailers or tickets to local attractions. In addition, some of the city’s top attractions have special offers until the end of the summer. The Capilano Suspension Bridge, for instance, is offering free admission for a child with each paid adult. If you use the promo code LOVEVANCOUVER, you’ll get two-for-one admission at the Vancouver Maritime Museum. And you can save 25 per cent off admission for the Sea to Sky Gondola when booking online with the promo code #LoveVancouver.

Stay longer and save more in Whistler

Open this photo in gallery The longer you stay in Whistler, the more you’ll save. Tourism Whistler

You can save up to 30 per cent on hotels when booking your stay directly through Whistler.com. The longer you stay, the more you save: Discounts are to 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 30 per cent on two-, four- and seven-night stays respectively. Stays must be completed by Oct. 31, 2021. In addition, those staying four or seven nights will receive either a $50 or $100 adventure voucher, respectively, when using the promo code SUMMER2021. All summer activities are now open, including ziplining, white water rafting and Vallea Lumina, a multimedia night walk on Cougar Mountain.

Ride the Rocky Mountaineer

Open this photo in gallery Canadians can save up to $1,400 on the Rocky Mountaineer. Rocky Mountaineer

Canada’s most iconic train, the Rocky Mountaineer, has an exclusive deal for locals. Canadians booking by Aug. 16 can save up to $1,400 per couple. This offer is available on all 2021 packages and has no blackout dates. And if you’re an Aeroplan member, you can earn up to 20,000 Aeroplan points on all Rocky Mountaineer itineraries for travel in 2021 – an offer that’s good until Oct. 9. Note that you must book directly through Rocky Mountaineer (bookings through travel agents are not eligible) to take advantage of these promotions.

Wonderful Winnipeg

Open this photo in gallery Catch a panoramic view of Winnipeg from the Fairmont’s pool. Tourism Winnipeg

Multiple hotel packages are available this summer in Winnipeg. Have some family fun at the Fairmont, where you can get up to $170 in added benefits with a stay, including complimentary breakfast for four, free self-parking, drinks and access to the dessert bar. This deal is available until Sept. 6, and is ideal for first-time visitors or locals looking for a staycation. Alternatively, the Fort Garry Hotel and Spa has packages starting at $349, and come with a $300 credit to the on-site Ten Spa, sparkling wine, breakfast for two and late checkout. This offer lasts until Sept. 6, and needs to be booked at least 48 hours in advance.

Escape with Marriott

Open this photo in gallery Get up to 25 per cent off at select Marriott hotels in Canada. Marriott International

Every Wednesday, there’s a five-day Marriott Bonvoy Escapes sale available at participating hotels across Canada. Marriott Bonvoy members save 25 per cent, while non-members get 20 per cent off. In the past, hotels in Toronto, Quebec, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal and other locations have participated. Since the minimum stay is just one night and participating hotels change each week, it’s worth checking back often. Marriott Bonvoy membership is free, so sign up for the extra savings.

Ottawa’s paying you to stay

Open this photo in gallery Stay two nights in Ottawa and you’ll get a $200 experience pass. Ottawa Tourism

When you book at least two nights at a hotel through Ottawatourism.ca, you’ll get an Ottawa Experience Pass that provides up to $200 in savings. This pass is very flexible since you can choose a total of four vouchers, each valued at up to $50. Visit top attractions such as the Canadian War Museum and the National Gallery of Canada. Alternatively, raft down the Ottawa River or fly over the city in a biplane. Many restaurants are also taking part in this promotion. You need to begin your stay by Oct. 9.

Nova Scotia opens its borders

Fully vaccinated Canadians can now visit Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate. To encourage travellers to return, many tourist packages are now available, covering transportation, accommodations, meals, attractions and more. Foodies and art lovers will enjoy treasure-hunting on the Fundy Shore, while those looking for a romantic getaway will be interested in the package from the Flying Apron Inn & Cookery that includes accommodations for two, breakfast, a bottle of local wine and organic chocolate. Families can enjoy a much-needed break at the White Point Beach Resort, which offers a package that includes a recreation program for kids, meals and a gift bag full of treats.

