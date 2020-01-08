 Skip to main content

Ask a travel expert: Any tips for long-haul flights with a toddler?

Heather Greenwood Davis
Special to The Globe and Mail
Mother and son at airport boarding terminal looking out window at airplane. Family travel and adventure.

There are parents whose children slept through the night at six months, cooed when they needed a diaper changed and barely whimpered when put in a car seat. Mine were not those kinds of children. Still, my husband and I hopped on planes and made our way to destinations around the globe with babies in tow. It was never “easy.” My mantra was, “If we’re going to suffer through a flight, it better be worth the trip on the other end.”

Travelling with children is unpredictable at best, but here are a few things to keep in mind.

Reduce parent stress: The more comfortable the parents are, the more comfortable the kids will feel. Contacting the airline ahead of times with any questions, chatting with other parents who’ve done similar flights and survived and getting to the airport early, will all help.

Pay for seats: Book them when they book their ticket. On a flight with a toddler, sitting apart could prove disastrous. Peek at the plane configurations on seatguru.com ahead of time. It’s important to note that Transport Canada “highly recommends” you use a car seat on the plane. While kids younger than two fly free when in arms, a child in a car seat will require purchasing them their own ticket.

Prep for play: A plane isn’t exactly filled with great play spaces for kids but, with some planning, you can turn your seat area into a space they’ll tolerate. Being prepared with tech (think headphones that fit, pre-programmed devices, etc.), having “surprise” new books or puzzles (but nothing with tiny pieces that’ll get lost or noises you can’t mute) will help. Walking the aisles – at times when you won’t be in the way of service carts – is fine too.

Keep him comfy: Routines are your friend where you can keep them. Overnight flight? Dress him in pyjamas, bring along a small blanket and favourite snuggle buddy and read a bedtime story after takeoff. Avoid anything stimulating to eat or play with. Having calming music he can listen to through headphones will also help to drown out engine sounds. And talk about what it’ll be like on board in the weeks before you go. (“We get to sleep on a plane!”) The child will likely wake up several times and you’ll all be exhausted when you land, but it’ll be so worth it when he gets some quality time with grandma on the ground.

