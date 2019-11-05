 Skip to main content

Travel

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Be a more sustainable traveller with the use of these online resources

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

French novelist Marcel Proust may have written the world’s longest novel, À la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time), but it’s a brief excerpt from its seven volumes that is the perfect mantra for the modern traveller looking to minimize their environmental impact: “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeing new sights, but in looking with new eyes.”

To change the way you look at travel, try to seek out designations such as the Green Destination Standard, which sets environmental, cultural and business criteria to measure, monitor and improve the sustainability of destinations and regions. Travellers should also be aware of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GTSC), a comprehensive resource for learning about tourism businesses and destinations that strive to protect and sustain the world’s natural and cultural resources.

Offering a wealth of advice on making informed travel choices, the GSTC grants voluntary, third-party certification for destinations, tour operators and hotels that want to make sustainability integral to their business plans. The GSTC also partnered with Canadian tour operator G Adventures, creating a 30-minute online web class for travellers who want to know more about making the right choices when planning a vacation.

Story continues below advertisement

Sustainable tourism association Bee + Hive is another resource, offering a curated list of hotels and local experiences focused on wildlife conservation, environment preservation and on sharing cultural traditions, while also providing economic benefits for communities. Bee + Hive launched a booking platform this year to make it easier for travellers to find and book experiences with accredited members.

You can make a difference when planning your next trip with informed and sustainable decisions:

Economic

Choosing local transportation, hotel, restaurant or tour guide helps tourism dollars benefit the community you’re visiting. For example, renting a bike can seem like a simple act, but it allows one to explore slowly beyond the confines of a bus, is less polluting and puts money into the pocket of a local business.

Cultural

Use a guide book or official website to research a city, region or country to understand customs, traditions and history before travelling. Become aware of what to wear when exploring, whether it’s a religious site or a local market. Ask a hotel concierge or tour guide for advice on what to pay for local services, such as a ride in a tuk tuk, or a handcrafted object, and avoid buying items that could be considered a biological treasure (such as a rare plant or exotic pet), an antique that may be archaeologically significant, or a banned item such as ivory or a tortoise shell.

Environmental

Reduce, reuse, recycle definitely applies to travel. But go beyond avoiding plastic straws and reusing a towel by bringing your own biodegradable toiletries in refillable containers, using a reusable tote bag or backpack to replace any plastic bag you may be offered, choose locally sourced and created cuisine and locally made souvenirs. Pack a refillable water bottle; in areas where bottled water is the only option, consider buying larger bottles to share to reduce plastic waste.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter