Xunantunich, just a kilometre east of the Guatemalan border, once anchored a valley inhabited by some 20,000 people, reaching its peak somewhere around 700 AD.Belize Tourism Board

For just a few minutes, the sharks were the stars of the show. Curling through the clear water, resting in the sand and sea grass on the ocean floor, winding just below me in my snorkel and fins. A few more than a dozen, in total. Yes, they’re nurse sharks, almost always harmless to humans, bottom-dwellers who feast on squid and shrimp – but still huge, growing more than three metres long.

When one ascends toward me, silent and stealthy, my heart starts to beat a little faster. But that’s about the time the sea turtle comes along. A fully grown loggerhead, more than a hundred kilograms and looking prehistoric, he paddles by. Quiet and powerful, the animal swims a straight line, off to some destination determined by him alone. I follow for a couple minutes, the turtle unperturbed as he continues out to sea, ancient and majestic, disappearing into the deep blue.

Silk Caye, Placencia, Belize.Sirenian Bay Resort

I’m snorkelling near Silk Caye on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, which stretches more than a thousand kilometres through the Caribbean, from the Yucatan Peninsula to the Bay Islands in Honduras. Here in Belize, the coral sings with life, the reef forming more than 400 islands and providing a home to thousands of aquatic creatures. Central America’s only English-speaking country, less than half the size of Nova Scotia, tiny Belize combines a blue side with a green side, a sparkling stretch of Caribbean coastline in the east, with a central and western verdant rainforest dotted with archaeological sites that once formed the heart of the Maya civilization.

For example, Xunantunich, a couple hours inland, along a smooth two-lane highway that snakes through colourful villages and past the nation’s capital, Belmopan. Just a kilometre east of the Guatemalan border, this site once anchored a valley inhabited by some 20,000 people, reaching its peak somewhere around 700 AD. A right-turn off the main road puts us on a tiny ferry that carries four cars at a time, hand-cranked across the murky waters of the Mopan River.

“If I lived back then? I wouldn’t want to be king. People were always looking for someone to blame,” says Cruz Cambranes, a guide from the nearby San Ignacio Resort Hotel. “No, I’d find a little creek, lay down some corn and just farm.” We’re making our way up the side of El Castillo, the soaring central pyramid at Xunantunich. While people were smaller back then, the steps are huge.

Cruz, a mostly autodidactic archaeologist with Maya/Mestizo heritage, says that there are two explanations – practical and romantic. The latter, most favoured by guides, says they built it this way so those climbing would need to bow, with every step. But probably it had more to do with the fact that bigger stairs use less material, and double as roomy seats.

We reach a platform near the top, which rises 40 metres. A light, refreshing breeze cuts through the heavy, tropical air. The whole site stretches out at our feet, temples and palaces, cut from the jungle, the border with Guatemala invisible down there, under the canopy. Here, it’s all green, rainforest stretching to the horizon. But I know the blue is just beyond, inviting me back for a swim.

If you go

WestJet offers twice-weekly nonstop flights from Toronto to Belize City. westjet.com

The luxurious, brand-new Sirenian Bay Resort is on a quiet stretch of beach in Placencia, a peninsula that parallels the reef. Snorkeling and diving trips can be booked with its on-site tour operator, and it offers an all-inclusive package, so you can relax in the pool or hot tub afterward, rum punch in hand.

The San Ignacio Resort Hotel.San Ignacio Resort Hotel

The San Ignacio Resort Hotel, while within walking distance of town, backs onto its own rainforest. Take a walk with a Maya guide to learn about medicinal plants, visit the surrounding archaeological sites, then bed down in one of its suites, which include a deep-soaker tub overlooking the jungle.

The writer was a guest of the Belize Tourism Board. The organization did not review or approve the article prior to publication.

