Travel

Eight titles to take you to chic destinations

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
HOTEL DU CAP-EDEN-ROC

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera by Alexandra Campbell

This secluded resort, located between Nice and Cannes, has been a favourite sunny spot on the French Riviera for generations of A-list types (Dietrich, Lennon) and artists (Picasso, Hirst). This impressive book is the first to be devoted to the hotel’s gilded history.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera by Alexandra Campbell, $115 at bookstores and online (rizzoliusa.com).

ONE SPECIAL SUMMER

Jacqueline and Lee Bouvier, later First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Princess Lee Radziwill, were just teenagers when they took their first trip to Europe in 1951. As a thank you to their mother, they wrote and illustrated a charming book, filled with odd encounters and travel mishaps in Rome, Florence and Paris. Radziwill rediscovered the gift in the 1970s and decided to share it, unchanged, with the world.

One Special Summer by Jacqueline and Lee Bouvier, US$126.99 through abebooks.com.

INSIDE MARRAKESH

There are countless books that capture Marrakesh, but what’s interesting about this new one is its emphasis on the contemporary city. Though homage is paid to history (can one really write a book about this subject without mentioning Yves Saint Laurent?), designer and author Meryanne Loum-Martin focuses on taking readers into spaces that are very much tailored to contemporary life.

Inside Marrakesh: Enchanting Homes and Gardens by Meryanne Loum-Martin, $80 at bookstores and online (rizzoliusa.com).

LONDON IN BLOOM

London is a city that is particularly wonderful in the warmer months when grand gardens and historic streets explode with flowers. This book, part of a series that includes Paris and New York, captures London at the height of its springtime beauty through pages awash in joy-inducing colour that will have you reaching optimistically for your passport.

London in Bloom by Georgianna Lane, $25 at bookstores and online (abramsbooks.com).

LIVING IN NATURE

Filling this book is a stunning collection of 50 contemporary homes from some 20 countries that have one thing in common: a relationship to the great outdoors. Organized into four sections representing the elements, this tome will leave you longing to swap your city digs for a spot more at one with the natural world.

Living in Nature: Contemporary Houses in the Natural World, $65 at bookstores and online (phaidon.com).

FASHION EYE KYOTO

Louis Vuitton’s Fashion Eye photography book series has seen more than 20 locales, including British Columbia and Ukraine, captured though the lens of top photographers. For this latest addition to the series, Mayumi Hosokura, who’s known for her dreamlike and organic images, was tasked with documenting her hometown, Kyoto.

Fashion Eye Kyoto by Mayumi Hosokura, $59 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com).

GREAT ESCAPES GREECE

New from Taschen’s Great Escapes series is a book that aims to showcase more than just the blue and white islands that have made Greece one of most popular travel destinations. This visual journey takes readers to the country’s top hotels, featuring everything from the luxurious Eagles Palace in Halkidiki alongside more modest B&Bs such as Guesthouse Mazaraki in Mystras.

Great Escapes Greece, The Hotel Book by Angelika Taschen, $80 at bookstores and online (taschen.com).

MA VIE À PARIS

When it comes to city guides for the great city of Paris, there’s none greater than Ma Vie à Paris, which is now in its third printing. Written by the owners of ceramic shop Astier de Villatte, the book comes with a supplement to guide guests through the city’s famed flea markets.

Ma Vie à Paris by Benoît Astier de Villatte and Ivan Pericoli, €49.00 through astierdevillatte.com.

Throughout the summer, new features from The Globe and Mail Style Advisor magazine will be appearing on Saturdays in The Globe and Mail. Subscribers can find the fall fashion and beauty edition in The Globe on Sept. 10 and catch up on back issues online at tgam.ca/styleadvisor.

