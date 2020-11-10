 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Enjoy a staycation this winter with these domestic travel deals

Barry Choi
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Marriott is offering up to 25 per cent off at participating hotels, such as the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort.

Heath Moffatt/MArriot

While non-essential travel should be avoided right now, there are plenty of deals to be had for future travel, and they come with generous cancellation policies, so planning in advance can pay off. From skiing in British Columbia to huge hotel discounts across the country, these are the winter travel offers you need to know about.

Escape with Marriott and get up to 25 per cent off

Every Wednesday, Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25 per cent on stays at participating hotels throughout Canada as part of the Marriott Bonvoy Escapes promotion. The sale runs for five days (Wednesday-Sunday), and the properties change every week. Non-members can save 20 per cent, but joining Marriott Bonvoy is free, so there’s no reason not to sign up. Past participating hotels include the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort and Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain.

Lodging and package specials in Whistler

Open this photo in gallery

Get up to 40 per cent off accommodations and 50 per cent off lift tickets in Whistler.

Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler

The lodging and package specials in Whistler are incredible this year. When you book by Dec. 1, you can get up to 40 per cent off accommodations, up to 50 per cent off lift tickets when bundled with your hotel, and kids get to play for free with paying adults. You can also take advantage of the Free Winter Adventure Voucher promotion where you’ll get $50 or $100 toward any activity or transportation product sold on Whistler.com when you stay three or five nights, respectively. For those looking for a luxury experience, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler is offering the fourth night free and complimentary daily wine tastings.

Story continues below advertisement

Value in Vancouver

Open this photo in gallery

The #VancouverComeBack campaign includes several travel discounts.

Albert Normandin/Handout

The #VancouverComeBack campaign gives visitors 25 per cent off top attractions and activities including the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, Grouse Mountain’s Skyride and culinary tours when using promo code COMEBACKTOTRANSIT during booking. Also, if you book your accommodations through StayVancouverHotels.com, you’ll get a $25 gift card for partners such as Amazon or Starbucks. Dates are flexible. This offer runs until the end of the year and applies per booking, not per night.

Every second night is on Fairmont

Open this photo in gallery

Fairmont is offering one free night for each paid night at its hotels, including the Château Lake Louise.

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise/Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Multiple Fairmont properties across Canada are offering one free night for every paid night on stays until April 30, 2021. You need to act fast, as this deal ends on Nov. 16. Wake up at the Fairmont Château Lake Louise and enjoy a morning skate or sleep at one of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Banff Springs, which is located in Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This deal is fully refundable, and you can use your free second night as a second room on the same night.

Ski more and save with Air Canada Vacations

Open this photo in gallery

Air Canada Vacations is offering discounts on ski packages.

Sam Egan/Sun Peaks Resort

You can save $100, $150 or $200 on three-night, five-night and seven-night ski packages when you book with Air Canada Vacations. The package includes a round-trip flight, transfer or car rental, and lift passes. Bookings must be made by Nov. 22, with travel completed by April 16, 2021. Resorts available include Sun Peaks in British Columbia, Mont-Tremblant in Quebec and more.

Calgary hotel deals

Open this photo in gallery

Save on your next stay in Calgary.

Neil Zeller/Handout

Various Calgary hotels are giving away $50 gift cards when you book by March 31, 2021. One hot pick is the Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel since the deal is available per night, up to three nights. That’s up to $150 in Visa gift cards when using promo code SHO. Alternatively, families looking for a break may want to consider the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Calgary NW - University Area with its indoor pool and water slide. When you stay two nights, you get the third free. Plus, all guests get complimentary breakfast.

$100 off your stay in Ottawa

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa tourism is offering hotel discounts.

BRENDAN BURDEN/Ottawa Tourism

When you book a minimum of two consecutive nights at a participating Ottawa hotel, you’ll get $100 off your stay at checkout. Some hotels taking part in this promotion include the Westin Ottawa and the Sheraton Ottawa Hotel. Pro tip – if you’re staying four nights or more, you could split up your stays with two different hotels to get the deal twice. You must book by Dec. 31, with travel completed by Jan. 31, 2021. To ensure the discount is applied, book through ottawatourism.ca/itsstillonus.

Big discounts in Montreal

Open this photo in gallery

Tourism Montreal has launched a new deals page.

Eva Blue/Tourism Montreal

Tourism Montreal has a new deals page with discounts on tours, accommodations and dining. Located downtown, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth has 20 per cent off overnight accommodations for Canadians, while residents of Quebec receive 30 per cent off bookings. This deal is available until the end of April. At Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel, you get 50 per cent off the second room when you when paying regular price for the first room. Use promo code ZI5 at the time of booking; blackout dates may apply.

15 per cent off Canada experiences

Open this photo in gallery

Guided experiences in Canada through G Adventures are available for 15 per cent off.

Oana Dragan/G Adventures

Adventure travel company G Adventures has 15 per cent off various Canadian tours as part of its Cyber Sale. Explore the best of British Columbia and Alberta on the 19-day Canadian Rockies Encompassed tour. Alternatively, if you’re tight on time, you could opt for the eight-day Canadian Rockies Express journey. The sale runs until Nov. 30, with travel from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies