Enjoy a staycation this winter with these domestic travel deals

While non-essential travel should be avoided right now, there are plenty of deals to be had for future travel, and they come with generous cancellation policies, so planning in advance can pay off. From skiing in British Columbia to huge hotel discounts across the country, these are the winter travel offers you need to know about.
Escape with Marriott and get up to 25 per cent off
Every Wednesday, Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25 per cent on stays at participating hotels throughout Canada as part of the Marriott Bonvoy Escapes promotion. The sale runs for five days (Wednesday-Sunday), and the properties change every week. Non-members can save 20 per cent, but joining Marriott Bonvoy is free, so there’s no reason not to sign up. Past participating hotels include the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort and Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain.
Lodging and package specials in Whistler
The lodging and package specials in Whistler are incredible this year. When you book by Dec. 1, you can get up to 40 per cent off accommodations, up to 50 per cent off lift tickets when bundled with your hotel, and kids get to play for free with paying adults. You can also take advantage of the Free Winter Adventure Voucher promotion where you’ll get $50 or $100 toward any activity or transportation product sold on Whistler.com when you stay three or five nights, respectively. For those looking for a luxury experience, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler is offering the fourth night free and complimentary daily wine tastings.
Value in Vancouver
The #VancouverComeBack campaign gives visitors 25 per cent off top attractions and activities including the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, Grouse Mountain’s Skyride and culinary tours when using promo code COMEBACKTOTRANSIT during booking. Also, if you book your accommodations through StayVancouverHotels.com, you’ll get a $25 gift card for partners such as Amazon or Starbucks. Dates are flexible. This offer runs until the end of the year and applies per booking, not per night.
Every second night is on Fairmont
Multiple Fairmont properties across Canada are offering one free night for every paid night on stays until April 30, 2021. You need to act fast, as this deal ends on Nov. 16. Wake up at the Fairmont Château Lake Louise and enjoy a morning skate or sleep at one of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Banff Springs, which is located in Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This deal is fully refundable, and you can use your free second night as a second room on the same night.
Ski more and save with Air Canada Vacations
You can save $100, $150 or $200 on three-night, five-night and seven-night ski packages when you book with Air Canada Vacations. The package includes a round-trip flight, transfer or car rental, and lift passes. Bookings must be made by Nov. 22, with travel completed by April 16, 2021. Resorts available include Sun Peaks in British Columbia, Mont-Tremblant in Quebec and more.
Calgary hotel deals
Various Calgary hotels are giving away $50 gift cards when you book by March 31, 2021. One hot pick is the Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel since the deal is available per night, up to three nights. That’s up to $150 in Visa gift cards when using promo code SHO. Alternatively, families looking for a break may want to consider the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Calgary NW - University Area with its indoor pool and water slide. When you stay two nights, you get the third free. Plus, all guests get complimentary breakfast.
$100 off your stay in Ottawa
When you book a minimum of two consecutive nights at a participating Ottawa hotel, you’ll get $100 off your stay at checkout. Some hotels taking part in this promotion include the Westin Ottawa and the Sheraton Ottawa Hotel. Pro tip – if you’re staying four nights or more, you could split up your stays with two different hotels to get the deal twice. You must book by Dec. 31, with travel completed by Jan. 31, 2021. To ensure the discount is applied, book through ottawatourism.ca/itsstillonus.
Big discounts in Montreal
Tourism Montreal has a new deals page with discounts on tours, accommodations and dining. Located downtown, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth has 20 per cent off overnight accommodations for Canadians, while residents of Quebec receive 30 per cent off bookings. This deal is available until the end of April. At Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel, you get 50 per cent off the second room when you when paying regular price for the first room. Use promo code ZI5 at the time of booking; blackout dates may apply.
15 per cent off Canada experiences
Adventure travel company G Adventures has 15 per cent off various Canadian tours as part of its Cyber Sale. Explore the best of British Columbia and Alberta on the 19-day Canadian Rockies Encompassed tour. Alternatively, if you’re tight on time, you could opt for the eight-day Canadian Rockies Express journey. The sale runs until Nov. 30, with travel from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, 2021.
