10 innovative spa treatments at hotels across the country

Chris Ryall
Special to The Globe and Mail
A simple way to feel like you’ve gotten away without going anywhere is to spend some time at a spa, whether the treatment is a scrub, wrap or massage. And if you’re going to indulge in a daycation, a treatment is a worthy use of a couple hours.

With the safety of guests a top priority, spas have followed and in some cases, exceeded strict government and health department guidelines and protocols. Some treatments such as couples massage, or saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs may be temporarily unavailable or restricted depending on where you live. Call ahead to confirm what services and facilities are available.

Here, 10 suggestions for treatments at hotel and resort spas across the country that will help you achieve a state of bliss, if only for the day.

Victoria

Fairmont Empress, Willow Stream Spa
Steve Drake/Fairmont Empress

Vancouver Island’s coastal waters figure prominently in the seaweed-based Salish Sea Vitality Body treatment. Your journey begins with a full-body scrub with locally harvested ingredients, which leaves skin smooth and revitalized using a wild seaweed chamois. A scalp massage follows, and then a body massage using seaweed gel and sea kelp lotion.

$265 for 90-minute treatment, fairmont.com

Whistler, B.C.

Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa, Taman Sari Royal Heritage Spa

Experience a Javanese Deep and Firm Massage at what is considered the only authentic Javanese spa in North America. A treatment favoured by Javanese royalty, the century-old deep-tissue massage technique uses palm and thumb strokes with a blend of Indonesian essential oils. The massage stimulates blood circulation and relaxes the muscles while improving energy flow. It will make you feel you can conquer Whistler’s black diamond runs.

$175, for 55 minute treatment, hilton.com

Winnipeg

The Fort Garry Hotel, Ten Spa

Put your feet up for the Ultimate Pedicure treatment at Ten Spa, located on the 10th floor of Winnipeg’s historic Fort Garry Hotel. Think of it as a facial for your feet: The deconstructed foot treatment uses advanced non-invasive techniques including multiple steam towel cleansings, a sea salt scrub, hydrating ampoule and a foot mask. It’s all sealed with a vitamin C cream foot massage and paraffin treatment.

$110 for 85-minute treatment, tenspa.ca

Toronto

The Omni King Edward Hotel, Mokara Spa
Omni King Edward Hotel/Omni King Edward Hotel

Be pampered like a royal with Your Majesty’s Ritual, a 4½-hour spa indulgence at the new Mokara Spa in Toronto’s oldest luxury hotel. Relax as you hold court in the boutique spa and enjoy a full body massage, facial and scalp massage using nourishing essential oils. Commemorate the experience with a spa lunch followed by a manicure and pedicure.

$609 for four hour and 30 minute treatment on weekdays, $664 on weekends, omnihotels.com

The Hazelton Hotel, Spa by Valmont

Give yourself a lift during the cold dry winter months with Spa by Valmont’s new Essence of Bees treatment. The innovative facial treatment uses the healing and restorative properties of beeswax to repair irritated skin, moisturize and add a layer of winter weather protection. Enjoy this sting-free treatment with two cleansings, three massages, including a Kobido rejuvenating Japanese facial massage and four masks.

$699 for 120-minute treatment, thehazeltonhotel.com

Collingwood, Ont.

Blue Mountain Village, iwa Spa
iwa Spa/iwa Spa

Step out of your Blue Mountain Village hotel and into a deeply immersive Healium Relaxation VR (Virtual Reality) experience at iwa Spa. Scenic waterfalls, tropical beaches, and lush forests fill your VR unit as soothing music helps ease you into an anxiety-free state. This is an ideal treatment for those uncomfortable with touch therapies during the pandemic. You can add a Gan-Ban Volcanic rock touchless therapy treatment, priced separately, wherein you lie on a heated Japanese rock bed.

$15-65 for 5- to 35-minute treatment, iwaspa.com

Montreal

Hôtel William Gray, Spa William Gray
Kelly Ryan/Hotel William Gray

The William Gray Signature treatment begins on a specially designed Gharieni heated massage bed filled with warm quartz sand. Lying on soft sheets atop the sand, feel your skin warming as the therapist massages you with heated quartz-filled poultices. The bed is then tilted and a foot massage performed with a Kansa wand, an ayurvedic device, releasing toxins. The treatment finishes with a facial, scalp and hand massage.

$325 for 100-minute treatment, hotelwilliamgray.com

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Moment Spa

Escape to an oasis of tranquility with the Labrador Tea Exfoliation and Shea Butter Body Wrap Duo. A refreshing sugar body scrub and Labrador Tea exfoliation is paired with a shea butter body wrap to eliminate big-city toxins. Finish with a light body massage.

$233 for 90-minute treatment, fairmont.com

North Hatley, Que.

Manoir Hovey

Awaken your senses with a Fire & Ice Stimulating Facial treatment in the historic Manoir Hovey, where Hollywood and political elite, including the Clintons, have stayed. Natural ingredients such as paprika, blueberry and lime produce a warm stimulating effect detoxifying and plumping the skin. Cool menthol and ice are gently massaged into the face to lift, firm and reduce puffiness. Lymphatic drainage massage techniques are then applied to optimize skin rejuvenation and boost circulation providing a healthy glow.

$135 for 75-minute treatment, manoirhovey.com

St. John’s

Monastery Hotel, Monastery Spa

Wellness bears fruit with the Blueberry Bliss Body treatment. Hand-picked botanicals combining a hydrating seaweed bouquet with organic essentials oils from Newfoundland’s Burin Peninsula region are used in this detoxifying treatment. The experience begins with a dry body brushing and scalp massage, then a soak in the warm waters of the Vichy Shower room’s rain bar, concluding with the hydrating finishing mist. Coastal bliss.

$150 for 75-minute treatment, monasteryspa.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
