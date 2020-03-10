 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Travel

Register
AdChoices

For the intrepid traveller not discouraged by coronavirus, there are travel deals to take advantage of now

Barry Choi
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Although coronavirus has forced some people to cancel or delay their travel plans, adventure seekers may see an opportunity. There are plenty of deals out there and these are some of the best available now.

Save big on your next Caribbean holiday

Starting March 19, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Spring fling offer means big savings if booked by May, 2020 with travel from now until Dec. 20, 2021. As part of this offer, you can save up to 55 per cent off at the adults-only all-inclusive resort, Jewel Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. If you’re considering the Dominican Republic, you’ll get up to 45 per cent off and US$200 in resort perks at the Sanctuary Cap Cana, where the two-bedroom castle island suite comes with private island access. Alternatively, couples can save up to $1,000 on trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America when booking via Air Canada Vacations by April 5, 2020 with travel from now until through May 22, 2020.

Flexible with your plans? Get up to 25 per cent off on select properties

From March 25-29, 2020, Marriott Bonvoy Members can save 25 per cent and non-members can save 20 per cent at participating hotels – an excellent opportunity to get a deal at some top destinations including San Diego, Toronto and Maui. Marriott will be running this promotion again on April 8 with different properties, so check back again if you're flexible.

Story continues below advertisement

Loonie love in Scottsdale

Scottsdale is showing their passion for Canadians with their loonie love campaign. This promotion allows visitors to save on spas, tours, golf, attractions, hotels and more. The golf escape package at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, for example, offers a free round of golf for up to two guests per night of your stay, plus kids 12 and under golf free after 3 p.m. with a paid adult. If you need some rest and relaxation, consider the Phoenician’s spa package, which comes with a US$200 spa credit per night, per room, daily breakfast for two, a welcome basket and late checkout.

Get two free days at Universal Orlando Resort

Guests who purchase a two-day, two-park ticket (from US$234.99 per adult) at Universal Orlando Resort will get two extra days for free. For an additional US$40 per adult, you can upgrade your ticket and get access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, meaning access to all three theme parks over four days. This offer is valid now for travel until Dec. 18, 2020.

Surf City USA sale

Huntington Beach, Calif. has some great deals. The Kimpton Shorebreak Resort is giving guests the fourth night free when they book three nights, as well as a US$25 dining credit at the on-site restaurant, Pacific Hideaway. Over at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, World of Hyatt members can get up to 10 per cent off the standard rate.

Get inspired by the weekly Sightseer newsletter, with travel advice, destinations and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies