For the intrepid traveller not discouraged by coronavirus, there are travel deals to take advantage of now

Although coronavirus has forced some people to cancel or delay their travel plans, adventure seekers may see an opportunity. There are plenty of deals out there and these are some of the best available now.

Save big on your next Caribbean holiday

Starting March 19, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Spring fling offer means big savings if booked by May, 2020 with travel from now until Dec. 20, 2021. As part of this offer, you can save up to 55 per cent off at the adults-only all-inclusive resort, Jewel Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. If you’re considering the Dominican Republic, you’ll get up to 45 per cent off and US$200 in resort perks at the Sanctuary Cap Cana, where the two-bedroom castle island suite comes with private island access. Alternatively, couples can save up to $1,000 on trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America when booking via Air Canada Vacations by April 5, 2020 with travel from now until through May 22, 2020.

Flexible with your plans? Get up to 25 per cent off on select properties

From March 25-29, 2020, Marriott Bonvoy Members can save 25 per cent and non-members can save 20 per cent at participating hotels – an excellent opportunity to get a deal at some top destinations including San Diego, Toronto and Maui. Marriott will be running this promotion again on April 8 with different properties, so check back again if you're flexible.

Loonie love in Scottsdale

Scottsdale is showing their passion for Canadians with their loonie love campaign. This promotion allows visitors to save on spas, tours, golf, attractions, hotels and more. The golf escape package at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, for example, offers a free round of golf for up to two guests per night of your stay, plus kids 12 and under golf free after 3 p.m. with a paid adult. If you need some rest and relaxation, consider the Phoenician’s spa package, which comes with a US$200 spa credit per night, per room, daily breakfast for two, a welcome basket and late checkout.

Get two free days at Universal Orlando Resort

Guests who purchase a two-day, two-park ticket (from US$234.99 per adult) at Universal Orlando Resort will get two extra days for free. For an additional US$40 per adult, you can upgrade your ticket and get access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, meaning access to all three theme parks over four days. This offer is valid now for travel until Dec. 18, 2020.

Surf City USA sale

Huntington Beach, Calif. has some great deals. The Kimpton Shorebreak Resort is giving guests the fourth night free when they book three nights, as well as a US$25 dining credit at the on-site restaurant, Pacific Hideaway. Over at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, World of Hyatt members can get up to 10 per cent off the standard rate.

