 Skip to main content

Travel

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

For travellers, is it worthwhile to invest in carbon offsets?

Dave McGinn
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Carbon offsets allow travellers to purchase a reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions to compensate for, or to offset, the same amount of emissions produced by their trip. “They’re an imperfect interim solution until we get our act together on low-carbon transportation,” says Tom Green, a climate solutions policy analyst at the David Suzuki Foundation.

Not all carbon-offset projects are equal, however. The David Suzuki Foundation recommends avoiding buying offsets from tree-planting projects, since they don’t address our dependence on fossil fuels and are impermanent (a forest fire could wipe out trees planted with the best of intentions, for example).

Instead, they recommend people go with the Gold Standard, the highest standard in the world for carbon offsets, as the offset of choice. Administered by the Gold Standard Foundation, a non-profit foundation based in Geneva, Switzerland, the Gold Standard is now supported by more than 80 non-governmental organizations and focuses on projects in developing countries since it was developed in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

Less Emissions, a Canadian company owned by the green energy retailer Bullfrog Power, prices its carbon offsets by the tonne. Domestic offsets cost $24 per tonne, while international offsets cost $32 per tonne. “If you flew from Halifax to Vancouver and back … that would cost you roughly $40,” says Sean Drygas, president of Bullfrog Power.

The domestic project Less Emissions helps fund is a landfill near Windsor, Ont., where methane gas is captured and converted to carbon dioxide. The international projects it works with, all of them Gold Standard, include an initiative to replace coal-powered stoves used in China with solar-powered ones.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter