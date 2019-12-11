Four surprisingly family-friendly destinations to visit in 2020

Open this photo in gallery Tokyo offers abundant options for families in search of adventure.

As parents, it is easy to default to the usual suspects when planning a family vacation: theme parks; all-inclusive resorts; cruises. Believe me, as the mother of two young sons, I understand the appeal of buffet breakfast, supervised kids’ clubs and kid-focused entertainment. But as much as those options may make life easier, getaways that offer fresh sites, new experiences and fun for every member of the family are both easily available and accessible.

With a new year of adventures on the horizon, here are some surprisingly enticing, exciting and engaging family-friendly destinations that are just waiting to be explored by kids, young and young at heart.

Tokyo

Known being safe and clean, this busy city – and host of the 2020 Olympics – is ideal for families of all ages in search of a vibrant adventure.

Just an easy train ride from the city centre is Odaiba, a man-made island in Tokyo Bay, packed with family-friendly attractions. A little Lady Liberty statue, a driverless monorail and a giant Ferris wheel are just part of what makes this place so magical. Kids can lose the day building and creating in the Legoland Discovery Centre; playing with the latest and greatest in gaming technology in the Panasonic Centre; exploring androids and virtual reality at Miraikan (the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation); or simply splashing on Odaiba’s main beach.

Open this photo in gallery The lively Takeshita Street is the epicentre of Harajuku culture.

The Ghibli Museum, which showcases work of the animation studio co-founded by director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle), is a must-see for families. With a 16-foot robot, a giant stuffed cat-shaped “bus” and a sun-filled theatre room, this colourful museum was designed specifically to excite and inspire a child’s mind. It’s situated in Inokashira Park, a peak spot for spring cherry blossoms.

Gen Z teens will want to wander along Tokyo’s lively Takeshita Street, the epicentre of American influenced pop-centric Harajuku culture. Lined with second-hand clothing shops, eye-popping boutiques and bubble-tea stands, this is the perfect place to shop, eat or just people watch. On the same street, younger kids (and their parents) will adore Kiddy Land, the city’s most famous toy store with spaces devoted to Hello Kitty, the fantastical worlds of both Marvel and Star Wars, as well as long-time Japanese favourites such as Sailor Moon and Pokemon.

Kent, England

Open this photo in gallery The town of Margate is a popular seaside vacation destination. Rod Edwards

Metropolis of London aside, England is home to rolling green meadows, wooded valleys and far-reaching landscapes. The southeast of England, specifically the county of Kent, is one of England’s most beautiful, officially (and aptly) named the “High Weald Area of Outstanding Beauty” and the “Garden of England.” While that might sound a tad dull for kids, it also boasts a number of Blue Flag beaches, castles aplenty, roller coasters and historical sites.

Start in the coastal town of Margate, a quintessentially British and historically popular vacation destination. Known as the “original seaside town,” Margate is made for building sandcastles in the surf and enjoying classic fish and chips in newspaper wrap followed by a “99” (a soft vanilla ice-cream cone with a Cadbury Flake bar pushed into the side). It is also home to Dreamland, an iconic amusement park that features Britain’s oldest wooden roller coaster.

Open this photo in gallery Leeds Castle sits on 500 acres of manicured gardens.

The 900-year-old Leeds Castle in nearby Maidstone is ideal for families with budding history buffs or even just little ones into fairy tales and fantasies. It sits on more than 500 acres of manicured gardens. Guests can get lost in an extensive hedge maze, explore an underground grotto made of shells and minerals, learn about falconry at the Birds of Prey Centre, punt across the moat (while reciting Keats, of course) or let out some energy on the castle-themed playground. For those having too much fun to leave, the castle offers a variety of overnight accommodation, including fully equipped Knight’s Glamping Tents.

Las Vegas

Open this photo in gallery The 165-metre-tall High Roller offers excellent views across Las Vegas.

Word is getting out that Sin City may not be that sinful after all, and the Strip continues to woo with attractions for every age, whether it’s thrills at the Circus Circus amusement park or chills on the Cosmopolitan’s seasonal ice rink.

Families can buy a day pass and spend the morning playing on the man-made beach at Mandalay Bay before heading to the resort’s Shark Reef Aquarium to explore a 13.1-million-gallon shipwreck, teeming with fish and sharks. Here, kids can visit the Touch Pool to stroke sharks, rays and horseshoes crabs.

Open this photo in gallery The Cosmopolitan has a seasonal ice rink for travellers of all ages.

Older children will enjoy some high-flying fun on the High Roller, a 165-metre observation wheel with unrivaled views of the city. If that doesn’t cure their thrill-seeking itch, check out Fly Linq, 10 side-by-side ziplines capable of simultaneously launching all riders down the Linq Promenade like Superman.

And who can resist the delight of The Beatles Love, a colourful and captivating Cirque de Soleil performance at The Mirage? The show plays almost daily for visitors five and older. And, of course, visitors of any age can take in the iconic sites and bright lights of Las Vegas. The Bellagio Fountain, the sparkling Eiffel Tower and the non-stop spectacle that is the Fremont Experience in downtown Las Vegas will capture the entire family’s attention.

British Columbia Wine Country

Open this photo in gallery B.C.'s Lake Country features tons of sunshine and plenty to do. Andrew Strain

Visiting wineries seems like a no-brainer in beautiful British Columbia – but not necessarily with kids in tow. Fortunately, Lake Country – a region located between Kelowna and Vernon that enjoys more than 2,000 hours of sunshine a year – has plenty to satisfy adults and young ones.

While adults will enjoy tasting rooms and restaurants and the area’s eight wineries, teens and tweens will love the action-packed zip-line courses in northern Kelowna, as well as winter skiing or summer biking on the nearby Silver Star Mountain. The smaller kids will love visiting Davidson Orchards to pick their own apples, make friends with the farm animals or play in Crazy Cow Corral, an enclosed outdoor playground with treehouses, slides, sandboxes and more.

Open this photo in gallery Fresh apples from the fall harvest at Davison Orchards in Vernon, B.C. Andrew Strain

And everyone will love a trip to Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm, where families can meet and interact with exotic and domestic animals such as kangaroos, wallabies, sugar gliders and parrots. Many of these animals were originally rescued from New Zealand where they were in danger of being destroyed but now enjoy comfortable, full lives in a natural, nurturing habitat. Follow it with a stop at Planet Bee Honey Farm, just 30 minutes up the road, to learn the importance of the bumblebee and sample some fresh, local unpasteurized honey.

