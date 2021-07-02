Gear essentials that will make summer travel easier

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Travel

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Gear essentials that will make summer travel easier

Catherine Dawson March and Maryam Siddiqi
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Whether a daytrip or a lengthy road trip, these items should be part of your summer travel packing list.

Weighing about 49 pounds, the Weber Traveler is as solid as any backyard cooker. But it’s compact enough to fold up to fit into a car trunk. Its sturdy stand rests on two rugged wheels, opens and closes with one hand and collapses into a dolly making it easier to navigate a rocky path to the perfect campsite. Despite its size, it still features every outdoor chef foodie’s must-have: easier-to clean cast-iron cooking grates coated in porcelain enamel. “Cast iron holds onto the heat,” Weber chef Michael P. Clive says. “You’re going to get those robust grill marks and great caramelization.” Best of all, there’s no need to lug around a large propane tank. The Traveler uses camping-size propane cylinders – according to Clive, a one-pounder can last up to two hours – and cranks up to 13,000 BTU of heat with one burner. That’s enough space and fire to grill up a spread of 15 burgers or 20 sausages. $399, weber.com

Open this photo in gallery

The Weber Traveler is compact enough to fold up to fit into a car trunk.

Handout

Make eating out on the road more environmentally responsible by stashing your own set of cutlery in the glovebox or daypack (while you’re at it, a set of chopsticks might be a good idea, too). Carrying your own knife, fork and spoon also offers some peace of mind – you know exactly how clean that fork is, as long as you remember to wash it! This stainless-steel set from GSI Outdoors is lightweight and compact, and easy to secure with a D-ring. $19.95, mec.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

This stainless-steel set from GSI Outdoors is lightweight and compact, and easy to secure with a D-ring.

MEC

Another item to stash in your car, or keep handy for impromptu meals al fresco, is Greenlid’s party pack. Made using biodegradable materials, the kit contains compostable dishware and utensils for 12 people to dine – plates, bowls, cups, napkins, cutlery and drinking straws made from wheat that are good for cold or hot drinks. $19.95, mygreenlid.com

Open this photo in gallery

Made using biodegradable materials, Greenlid’s party pack contains compostable dishware and utensils for 12 people to dine.

Handout

Be ready to tackle tick bites with a multipurpose tool that packs easily into your pocket. A tick remover and magnifying window (to make sure it’s out) are included in this handheld tool, which also holds a corkscrew, tweezers, a sewing awl, a punch/reamer, a bottle opener, a slot screwdriver and a three-inch knife. If you’re flying, make sure to pack this one in your checked luggage. $47.50, leevalley.com

Open this photo in gallery

Lee Valley multi tool tick remover.

Handout

Perfect for workouts – or working – on the go, and useful when you need to escape into your own world when chatter from fellow passengers gets too loud during a road trip, Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i are an affordable and technically superior option for ear buds. The active noise cancellation may only be topped by the long battery life – 10 hours between charges – as the best feature. The set also comes with three sizes of ear tips to fit snugly into all ears. $138.99, huawei.com

Open this photo in gallery

Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i are an affordable and technically superior option for ear buds.

Handout

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies