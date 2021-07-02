Gear essentials that will make summer travel easier

Whether a daytrip or a lengthy road trip, these items should be part of your summer travel packing list.

Weighing about 49 pounds, the Weber Traveler is as solid as any backyard cooker. But it’s compact enough to fold up to fit into a car trunk. Its sturdy stand rests on two rugged wheels, opens and closes with one hand and collapses into a dolly making it easier to navigate a rocky path to the perfect campsite. Despite its size, it still features every outdoor chef foodie’s must-have: easier-to clean cast-iron cooking grates coated in porcelain enamel. “Cast iron holds onto the heat,” Weber chef Michael P. Clive says. “You’re going to get those robust grill marks and great caramelization.” Best of all, there’s no need to lug around a large propane tank. The Traveler uses camping-size propane cylinders – according to Clive, a one-pounder can last up to two hours – and cranks up to 13,000 BTU of heat with one burner. That’s enough space and fire to grill up a spread of 15 burgers or 20 sausages. $399, weber.com

Open this photo in gallery The Weber Traveler is compact enough to fold up to fit into a car trunk. Handout

Make eating out on the road more environmentally responsible by stashing your own set of cutlery in the glovebox or daypack (while you’re at it, a set of chopsticks might be a good idea, too). Carrying your own knife, fork and spoon also offers some peace of mind – you know exactly how clean that fork is, as long as you remember to wash it! This stainless-steel set from GSI Outdoors is lightweight and compact, and easy to secure with a D-ring. $19.95, mec.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery This stainless-steel set from GSI Outdoors is lightweight and compact, and easy to secure with a D-ring. MEC

Another item to stash in your car, or keep handy for impromptu meals al fresco, is Greenlid’s party pack. Made using biodegradable materials, the kit contains compostable dishware and utensils for 12 people to dine – plates, bowls, cups, napkins, cutlery and drinking straws made from wheat that are good for cold or hot drinks. $19.95, mygreenlid.com

Open this photo in gallery Made using biodegradable materials, Greenlid’s party pack contains compostable dishware and utensils for 12 people to dine. Handout

Be ready to tackle tick bites with a multipurpose tool that packs easily into your pocket. A tick remover and magnifying window (to make sure it’s out) are included in this handheld tool, which also holds a corkscrew, tweezers, a sewing awl, a punch/reamer, a bottle opener, a slot screwdriver and a three-inch knife. If you’re flying, make sure to pack this one in your checked luggage. $47.50, leevalley.com

Open this photo in gallery Lee Valley multi tool tick remover. Handout

Perfect for workouts – or working – on the go, and useful when you need to escape into your own world when chatter from fellow passengers gets too loud during a road trip, Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i are an affordable and technically superior option for ear buds. The active noise cancellation may only be topped by the long battery life – 10 hours between charges – as the best feature. The set also comes with three sizes of ear tips to fit snugly into all ears. $138.99, huawei.com

Open this photo in gallery Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i are an affordable and technically superior option for ear buds. Handout

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.