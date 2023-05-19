Sunday drives in Alberta, weekend escapes in Quebec, Nova Scotia and PEI, backcountry hikes in the Yukon and Saskatchewan, a spirit horse encounter in Ontario, historic hideaways in British Columbia and Newfoundland – plus tips on where to find a fantastic bowl of pho in Manitoba. Read on for great advice from Canadian travel writers who share their local treasures.

Placentia,

Newfoundland and Labrador

Many race past in search of icebergs, but the history is momentous in this town of serial renaissance

Few places in Newfoundland have as much historical ambience as Placentia. ABBY MOS

You can tell Placentia is old because the roads make no sense. Created long before cars existed, they were originally mere paths between the houses and fishing stages of this town – which itself was developed squat between a rocky beach and a small peak on an irregularly shaped plot of land in Placentia Bay. The plaques are another giveaway. I started noticing them as I strolled past the eclectic mix of heritage homes and 1980s bungalows haphazardly separated by picket fences and laneways. A new-looking sign declared that a rickety building was once Wakeham’s bustling sawmill. Another explained I was standing on the site of 18th-century Fort Frederick.

Placentia harbour. CHERI HOLLOWAY

Growing up in Newfoundland, I didn’t spend much time pondering its history; I vaguely remember something about the 17th-century French colonies. But it was hard not to feel the past in Placentia. Traces of the town’s 500-year legacy are everywhere. Whether I was running my hand along the 1776 lectern at St. Luke’s, devouring Basque-style cheesecake in a 150-year-old merchant home or standing beside Castle Hill’s fortifications, surveying a beach that had cradled drying codfish for 500 years, the place was imbued with a historical ambience. Yet most visitors disembarking at the Argentia ferry terminal, keen to gun down the two-lane highway in search of icebergs, don’t know it’s there. Nor do they know about the momentous world events that transpired just off Route 100. Placentia is a town of serial renaissance – and names. First it was Beothuk fishing grounds, then a Basque fishing station in the 1500s (there’s some evidence Plasencia comes from Plentzia, a Basque seaport town it resembled). France took hold of Newfoundland and made Plaisance the first official French colony in 1662. In 1713, after the Treaty of Utrecht, Placentia became an English settlement. Today, 18th-century cannons can be found throughout town, left over from long-ago combat. At Castle Hill National Historic Site, visitors can learn about the struggles for Placentia’s wide beach, which was perfect for salting cod to send back to Europe.

A view from Castle Hill National Historic Site. ABBY MOS

During the Second World War, another transformation: an American Naval Air Base was built in neighbouring Argentia. It gained fame in August 1941, when Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt met aboard the USS Augusta in Placentia Bay to draft the Atlantic Charter. By 1943, more than 12,000 military personnel were stationed at McAndrew Air Force Base, bringing employment, infrastructure and a movie theatre. At Windjammer Club, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash performed for the thousands of soldiers who, much to the chagrin of locals, were eager to date (and marry) local women. You can still stroll the sprawling flats on Backland Trail to see bunkers and vast concrete slabs left vacant after the base was decommissioned in 1994, a year after Argentia was incorporated into Placentia. In recent years, the Argentia port authority has transitioned to constructing off-shore oil platforms and is now proposing the area be developed for wind-powered hydrogen production. Energy (and money) is also being put into tourism: In 2020, the Placentia Area Historical Society bought the Anglican church for $1 and turned it into the St. Luke’s Cultural Heritage Centre, where they host arts events (and sometimes an escape room). Through a small laneway is O’Reilly House Museum, filled with Basque headstones, military photography and exhibits on resettlement.

O’Reilly House Museum is filled with Basque artifacts and exhibits on resettlement. ALICIA HOPKINS

Even dining in Placentia is steeped in history: Placentia Area Theatre d’Heritage offers dinner theatre with performances covering everything from USO shows to the Seven Years’ War. At the Three Sisters Pub, located in an 1883 heritage merchant home, patrons sip on local craft beers and polish off bar-food favourites or fancier choices such as spaghetti carbonara. There’s a new Vietnamese restaurant, too, and another pub opening soon.

Step into a 19th-century merchant’s home for local craft brews at the Three Sister’s Pub. CHERI HOLLOWAY

At Rosedale Manor, a B&B inside another restored historic home, new owner Christopher Newhook tours me through renovations he and his wife Lori Pretty completed recently. Guests typically stay for just one night, he says, on their way to the ferry to Nova Scotia. Still, it’s enough time for them to discover the magic of Placentia. Many of B&B’s reviews include the phrase “if only I’d known,” Newhook says. If only they had known about Placentia, they would have stayed longer.

If you go How to get there Placentia is 130 kilometres from St. John’s, about a 1.5-hour drive, or less than a 10-minute drive along Route 100 from the ferry terminal at Argentia. Ferries arrive daily from Sydney, N.S. in the summer months. Where to stay Rosedale Manor, a boutique B&B housed in a historic home built in 1893 with views of the water and a colourful garden. What to bring Layers. The weather in Placentia can change drastically throughout the day.