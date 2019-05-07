Geared up: Six new must-haves to step up your hikes

Fjallraven Abisko Lite Trekking trousers
Behold, hiking pants that aren’t beige and boring. These trousers – available in men’s and women’s versions – come in the Swedish’s company signature G-1000 Lite cotton/polyester fabric, giving them breathability and stretch and making them ideal for warmer weather pursuits. On really hot days undo the thigh zippers to get the air flowing; on rainy ones use the boot hooks to keep water out. $220; fjcanada.ca
Arc’teryx Aerios FL GTX
Not every day on the trails calls for a heavy-duty boot, particularly in sunny summer months. If you haven’t already, discover the joy of the lightweight hiking shoe. The Vibram Megagrip sole will have you moving faster without compromising stability, and Gore-Tex will aid in keeping your feet dry. The fun and sleek design is a bonus. Starting at $200; arcteryx.com
Tilley Hiker’s Hat
With a name like that it’s no surprise this topper boasts some features walkers will love. The best is the HyperKewl insert, which (after being soaked in water) is tucked into a special pocket to boost the body’s natural evaporation process and help you feel a few degrees cooler. The water-repellent hat – made in Canada with 98 per cent organic cotton – also features a wind cord and a large brim to keep the sun off your face. $115; tilley.com
Bollé Holman Floatable sunglasses
No, sunglasses that float are not a hiking necessity – but should you choose to cool off in a waterfall or river you’ll have one less thing to worry about. Regardless, the anti-reflective treatment and polarized lenses will serve you well on dry land as well. The nylon frames are light and easy to clean, and the bright colours – they are also available in aqua and orange – make them easy to spot in your tent or backpack. $180; bolle.com
MEC Wanderwall Shorts
On days when comfort is key you can’t do much better than this. Designed for hiking and watersports such as canoeing, these quick-drying shorts – made of ripstop nylon (61 per cent recycled) and spandex – feature mesh interior pockets, a drawcord elastic waist and a gusseted crotch for a greater range of motion. (For a men’s style with similar features, try the MEC Mica 2 short.) $55; mec.ca
Bora AR 49 Backpack
Hitting the sweet spot of about 50 litres – not so big you’ll long for a sherpa, not so small you’ll regret having to leave items behind – this pack is great for multiday adventures on and off the trail. Numerous adjustment options ensure a snug fit and the (patent pending) RotoGlide hip belt moves with you to reduce friction. Zippered pockets at the top and down the front make it easy to stash and grab frequently used goods. $700; arcteryx.com
