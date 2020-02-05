Hokkaido’s massive snowfalls make it perfect for first-time backcountry skiers

It doesn’t seem like anything special when it first starts snowing on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. But after a while you notice the snow doesn’t stop, going without pause all day and all night, until you wake up the next morning and it’s dumped half a metre of fresh powder.
Sometimes the snow doesn’t stop for days. Clayton Kernaghan, who owns the Black Diamond Lodge in Niseko, Japan, said it snowed at least 10 centimetres every day for two months straight in a previous season. Further south, a resort got a 90-centimeter dump overnight one recent season.
“Anyone who comes here for the first time is just completely blown away,” Kernaghan says.
The result is an island with multiple major ski resorts that boast some of the most powder days in the world. Niseko is the biggest of them all, with the kind of après scene and sprawling village that you’d expect from a Canadian or European ski village.
Tree skiing − also called skiing the glades – is the main event in Hokkaido, especially in the backcountry. The area’s near-mythical snowfalls and relatively low avalanche danger make it ideal for off-bounds riding, especially for people who are just beginning to learn about going off-piste.
The gradient is mellow and the healthy spacing of the region’s delicate-looking trees is ideal, meaning that you can go as fast as you like while weaving through forests. It’s exhilarating, but not scary. The terrain is calm enough – and the snow soft enough – that you can feel confident trying out natural jumps that form on the slopes. It’s as risk free as it gets, and falling in fresh snow feels like falling into pillows.
The setting is also unlike anything you’ll find in North America: On some outings, you can see steam billowing out of volcanoes or massive hot springs bubbling at the bottom of valleys.
A handful of destinations near Niseko offer full-on backcountry excursions off resort. One of the best-known areas is Mount Yotei, an active volcano that looms over the ski village and towers a kilometer into the sky. With adequate know-how or a quality guide, you can hike about six hours to the summit and then ski into the crater. After that, it’s a hike back out and then a ski run down the entire length of the volcano. It takes planning and some luck with the volatile weather in the region, but it’s an experience that few other destinations can boast.
For people less experienced with off-piste skiing, Niseko has a network of gates where you can leave the ski area by safer, easier means. Resort lifts are still used to access the runs and entry is denied if conditions are deemed to dangerous.
The slow embrace of backcountry skiing on the island is one reason for the region’s recent growth in popularity, yet, it was forbidden to go off-piste at most Japanese resorts until recently. People who were found ducking boundary ropes risked having their lift passes confiscated and being banned from the property.
Two decades ago, when Kernaghan first arrived in the area, Niseko was a sleepy town mostly visited by locals and the odd Aussie tourist. Finding an English menu at local restaurants was nearly impossible and the mountain was still considered an undiscovered gem.
“I was just wondering why the rest of the world wasn’t already here,” said Kernaghan, an Alberta native who grew up riding in the Jasper area. The resort was humble and bare bones, but the endless amount of snowfall was still there.
Today, after millions of dollars of investment, particularly from Australian tourists and businesses, Niseko has become one of the most popular ski resorts in Asia. What was once a spot only frequented by Australian and Asian tourists is now filled with Europeans – particularly British tourists and temporary workers who are taking advantage of English being the predominant language in the village.
Of course, increased popularity comes with baggage. Hordes of people descend on Niseko during the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays. Traffic is becoming an issue and people are starting to complain about a lack of parking because of the rapid development of hotels and rental properties. All of which means that finding fresh powder is only going to get harder and harder.
It’s one of the reasons why Charlie Cohn, co-founder of Snow Locals, a guiding company that operates in Hokkaido among other parts of the world, tries to get his clients to consider some of the other options in Hokkaido. Resorts such as Furano, Rusutsu and Kiroro are still mostly visited by Japanese locals, so the slopes fit within the “undiscovered” category that some travellers crave.
“We try to open people’s eyes to all these other places that aren’t Niseko.”
