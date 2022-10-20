Amir Ali, left, and Rayan Hussain at a Shikara stand on the shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir.Sharafat Ali/VII/The Globe and Mail

Dinesh Awasthi, a 62-year-old retired teacher from the western state of Rajasthan, made the trip of a lifetime recently. He had been hoping to visit Kashmir for almost 10 years. Finally, this summer he decided to give it a go. In Srinagar, Kashmir’s summer capital on the banks of famous Dal Lake, two young men waited for him in a shikara, a wooden boat that’s a cultural symbol of the place. For the next two weeks, Awasthi was their guest and they, his trusted hosts.

Rayan Hussain and Amir Ali, both 27, are cousins. They grew up and went to school together on the islands in the interior parts of Dal Lake, far from the mainland, which are home to a large community of fishermen and farmers. Dal is one of Kashmir’s most sought-after tourist destinations. In Srinagar, a long line of luxurious houseboats, about 200 metres from shore, creates a façade along Boulevard Road. But the inner parts of the lake not seen from that vantage point offer up a maze of hundreds of residential houses, floating vegetable gardens and marshy areas, with canals running between them.

Amir Ali, left, and Rayan Hussain wait for their Dubai clients in the Dal Lake area of Srinagar, Kashmir.Sharafat Ali/VII/The Globe and Mail

A few years ago, a typical day for Hussain and Ali included rowing boats in the neighbourhood waters and helping their parents with farming. But in the summer 2017, their life took a turn. In their corner of the world, they met Indian photographer, Om Sai Ram, who encouraged them to learn photography and share their awe of the region they knew so well.

They started taking photos with their old mobile phones. “Initially there was nothing special in our photos,” admits Ali, “but with practice, we got better at it.” Suddenly the ordinary scenes that they had known for years became a new visual experience for them. “Despite poor quality, we kept doing it. We improved our photography in a very short period of time and began posting it on Instagram,” Hussain says.

“I believe living on the lake has been a blessing for us. The beauty of our surroundings has perhaps subconsciously honed our aesthetic skills,” Ali says. While they were able to slowly grow their following on Instagram, they were still worried about the quality of their photos.

Rayan Hussain, second from left, and Amir Ali, second from right, along with their friends, look for internet access to use their mobile phones. “Poor internet access was one of the major reasons for the removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Though it has been an issue for over a decade, it has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of people who rely on online business,” Ali said.Sharafat Ali/VII/The Globe and Mail

Enter Nunafra Farhanggi, a tourist from Indonesia, who offered help. Realizing that Hussain could use his photography to build a client base through social media, she gifted him a brand new mobile phone. “She would always guide me. Whenever I took a photograph, I would show it to her and then she would give her comments. In this way I learned to make better photographs and posted them regularly,” Hussain says.

What began as a hobby, soon garnered the kind of hype that attracts success. Their Instagram images were shared by National Geographic, Street Photography India and more. With the help of a devoted following, their local point of view and social-media shares, people began texting them. In the initial days of 2019, their inboxes were deluged with messages from tourists who wanted to experience the “real Kashmir.”

A group of Bangladeshi tourists are ferried to Dal Lake Srinagar in Kashmir.Sharafat Ali/VII/The Globe and Mail

“At first, people would text us for information about different destinations. Then they would directly ask us to host them. So far nearly 90 per cent of both foreign and Indian tourists that we have hosted were booked via Instagram,” Ali says. By happy accident, the influencers are now a start-up tourist operation.

Their new clients wanted to visit places depicted in their photographs. They wanted to experience the lesser known interior of Dal Lake and Mir Behri Road, which connects downtown Srinagar with the famous Mughal gardens. Even those who had visited Kashmir several times had never heard of the places the duo could show them.

Amir Ali takes photos while Rayan Hussain rows his personal boat on Dal Lake.Sharafat Ali/VII/The Globe and Mail

“People who come to Kashmir primarily for photography, they make sure that they get in touch with someone who can show them places worthy of capturing. For me, Hussain and Ali have been my best bet,” said Gautam Kulkarni, a Dubai-based photographer from India, who was part of a group of tourists recently hosted by the cousins.

Notably, award-winning wildlife photographer Angad Achappa says that whenever he looks at their Instagram accounts, he grows restless. “With their images, they make Kashmir look like an unreal place,” says the pro whose work has been showcased by National Geographic and the BBC. “It makes me feel like packing my cameras and flying to the valley. These young men are the future of tourism industry in the valley.”

Check out their Instagrams: Rayan Hussain @kashmirinyoureyes and Amir Ali @theprophet_photographer