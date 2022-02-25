Kate Wickers has brought her children on travel assignments all her life.courtesy of the writer

In excerpts from her coming memoir Shape of a Boy: Family Life Lessons in Far-Flung Places, travel writer Kate Wickers shares what Cambodia taught her family about the importance of sensitivity.

At four, Josh was like any other kid of that age, in that he liked to stare at anything or anybody that was even the tiniest bit different. Not the sneaky glances that older children learn to take, but that awful full-on gawping that made my toes curl. I thought I’d made it clear to Josh that everyone had the same depth of feeling and that he could upset them by gawking so much. Then, just before our departure to Cambodia I had an embarrassing moment in Tesco when Josh asked loudly at the checkout, “What’s that stinky smell?” Said smell was emanating from the old bloke standing in front of us in the queue who, it must be said, looked and smelled like he hadn’t acquainted himself with a bar of soap for some time. The man turned and glared at Josh, who, I could tell, from his rapidly colouring cheeks, was regretting his question. Josh wasn’t an unkind boy. He was a kind boy who hadn’t yet learned to disguise his curiosity. It was obvious that I needed to address his uncensored observations before our trip to Cambodia where accidents from landmines (first laid during the ousting of the Khmer Rouge in 1979 and then used widely by all sides in a war that lasted until 1998), had resulted in an estimated 40,000 people losing limbs, making Phnom Penh the amputee capital of the world. The conversation went something along these lines:

“Josh, so I need to talk to you about some of the people you’ll see and meet in Cambodia.”

“Why? Are they different?”

“No, just like you and me, but during a really bad war bombs called landmines were put on the ground and never picked up and some people stepped on them.”

“What happened?”

“If the mines exploded, they lost a foot, a leg, or an arm, and sometimes they were killed. When we’re in Cambodia we’ll see people who have lost an arm or a leg and you’re not to stare or point, okay?”

Josh was quiet but nodded.

“Because that might upset them. Remember the man in Tesco? He wasn’t happy, was he?”

“The smelly one?”

I rolled my eyes but nodded.

“Just try to think a little more about other people’s feelings, okay? Any questions?”

Josh shook his head, and I congratulated myself on a tricky subject covered.

Arriving in Phnom Penh I couldn’t have been more excited. Cambodia had been on my wish list for years. I wanted to see the temples of Angkor Wat before the country was overrun with tourists, and in 2005 it was still a few years off the boom that has made it one of the most visited countries in Southeast Asia. We jumped in a taxi for the short ride from airport to the centre of the capital and Josh and our youngest son Ben, age 3, were glued to the windows, pointing out all they could see – bicycle rickshaws and tuk-tuks; street hawkers selling flowers, baguettes, and fruit, piled into perfect pyramids; a woman carrying baskets of ducklings; stray dogs dodging traffic, and, and…

“Oh wow!” shouted Josh.

“What is it?” my husband Neil asked.

“I’ve just seen a man with no head riding a bicycle.”

“You haven’t.”

“I have. He was there. And he had NO HEAD.”

Josh’s eyes looked ready to pop right out of his head, and Ben was scrambling over him hoping to see the bicycle-riding man without a head too.

“Josh, there is no way,” I began.

“But you said we’d see people who had lost arms and legs…” he interrupted me, looking cross.

“Yes, but not heads,” I said. “Think about it, Josh. How would he breathe?”

While Josh contemplated this, I realized in retrospect that my little predeparture talk had probably been alarming for him, causing his imagination to run to all sorts of absurd places. I gave him a cuddle. “Easy mistake,” I whispered, worrying over how much stress I’d caused my four-year-old. “But, can I just say, that there is no way that you’ll ever see anyone without a head riding a bicycle.”

As it was likely that Josh would encounter someone with a missing limb soon enough, now seemed as good a time as any for a very gentle reminder to be courteous. “By the way, Josh. If you had seen a man with no head, which you didn’t, it would have been better not to shout about it,” I said.

“Although, having no ears he wouldn’t actually have heard,” pointed out Neil.

On our first day, I’d arranged to meet a local guide named Munny, who would give us a food tour of the market and guide us through a local lunch. Munny (a smiley chap in his early 30s, and quite formerly attired in a suit) was standing where we’d arranged to meet, at the entrance to Psar Thmei, the mustard-coloured art deco central market, and as we jumped off our rickshaws, he lifted his left hand to his chest in the prayer position and bowed toward us. I noticed that his right jacket sleeve was tucked into the pocket, and that the bottom half of this arm was missing. I felt a slight panic as I wondered how long it would take Josh to cotton on. This was the moment I’d been dreading.

“I heard you English boys like eating spiders, right?” he asked the boys.

I’d filled the boys in on this Cambodian delicacy, reading aloud from the guidebook at bedtime the previous night to much pretend vomiting.

“No way,” said Ben, warming to the game quickly.

“How about grasshoppers?” Munny asked, sticking out his tongue.

“Yukky,” shouted Ben.

“Snake?”

“Ha! Ha!” chortled Ben.

Josh was unusually quiet.

Cambodians have a saying, “For news of your heart, ask your face”, and Josh’s face at that moment was saying “Help! I don’t know where to look without getting into trouble.” I felt instinctively that Munny, with his jokey, open disposition, wouldn’t be offended if I addressed right away what was so obviously on Josh’s mind.

“Do you mind if I ask about your arm,” I ventured.

As I expected, Munny didn’t bat an eyelid. “No problem,” he said, patting the empty sleeve. “I lost it when I was seven.”

“In a landmine accident?”

“Yes. I was in the fields near my village. I was playing a dice game called klah klok and my friend threw my dice away when I beat him. I was searching for them in a bush when the mine exploded.”

“I’m so sorry. That must have been awful,” I said.

“I am still here, and I am grateful for that,” Munny said.

“Thanks very much for sharing that with us,” I said, glancing at Josh, who was still looking everywhere other than at Munny.

Squatting down next to Josh, Munny asked if he was hungry. Josh shrugged but did, at least, make eye contact.

“I know best place for noodles,” Munny told him. “Then we eat mango ice-cream, okay? Follow me.”

In the centre of the market, we reached a food stall circled with pink plastic chairs.

“Lunch stop,” announced Munny, taking off his jacket. Now in short shirt sleeves, the stump of his right arm was visible, and I saw Josh’s eyes widen. His chance to behave appropriately had arrived.

“Okay, boys,” Munny said. “I’m going to order some food. If you don’t like it no problem, but just give it a try.”

“Not spiders,” said Ben, looking suddenly worried.

“Haha! Spiders only for birthdays. Is it your birthday?”

Ben shook his head. “Then, no spiders today, sorry,’” Munny told him.

Meeting Munny was a gift – astute, kind, and great with kids – by the end of our lunch Josh had lost all his awkwardness and was happily listening to a story about a football team Munny had played for.

“Can you really play football?” asked Josh.

“Yeah, sure. You don’t kick with your arms, do you?”

Ben laughed at the thought of this, but Josh still wasn’t sure.

‘Can you ride a bike,” he wanted to know.

“Sure.”

“Roller-skate?”

“Never tried.”

“Swim?”

“Not so good.”

I could have hugged Munny when we left him two hours later. “Thank you. That was great,” I told him, nodding toward Josh, and I felt sure he understood that I wasn’t just talking about the food tour he’d given us.

As we travelled around Cambodia, we couldn’t have had a friendlier welcome from restaurant owners to tuk-tuk drivers to local guides, and all were charmed by our two young sons. By the time we reached Siem Reap, gateway to Angkor Wat, we were in love with the country and its warm-hearted people.

Hard to believe but Siem Reap was still quite sleepy back then. The building work that would turn the town into a tourist Mecca was in progress, but in early 2005 my first impressions were of a backwater. You didn’t have to stray far out of the city to see Cambodia as it had been for centuries where water buffaloes grazed at the edges of luminous green rice paddies and farmer’s houses were built on stilts.

I wondered if the breathtaking splendour of Angkor Wat, originally constructed as a Hindu temple complex in the beginning of the 12th century, and converted to Buddhist at the end, might be lost on the boys, but for them it was like walking through an enchanted forest with our steps cushioned by soft lichen and moss, and soaring banyan trees with twisted buttresses grown feral, bursting through temple roofs. This was a place to let your imagination run free. The boys were explorers like Indiana Jones one minute, soldiers on dangerous manoeuvres the next. Dinosaurs lurked around every corner. The strangeness and scale of the place inspired a succession of games, until they were exhausted.

“Snack time?” I suggested, just as the heavens opened and the rain came down. We ran around like loons, jumping in and out of the quickly forming puddles, with the boys shrieking at every crash of thunder.

When the storm passed, we sat on the steps of a minor temple to refuel on wafer biscuits and water. In the rising heat, the smell of earthy vegetation engulfed us, and steam rose off the ground like mist. At the centre of the temple’s inner courtyard, a skinny shaven-headed boy stood in the mud. Perhaps only a few years older than Josh, his job was to sweep the floor with a broom that was the same size as himself, but the sudden rainfall had made it impossible. He paused in his drudgery to check out Josh and Ben shyly, then slowly wandered toward us until he was around six metres away. Only then did I see that his left arm ended in a stump. My heart ached imagining how hard his life must be.

“I think he’s looking at our snack,” said Josh.

“Do you think he’d like one?” I asked.

Josh nodded.

“I come too?” asked Ben.

“Okay, but let Josh give the boy the biscuit,” I said, handing the wrapped wafer to Josh.

I watched my four-year-old son walk toward the boy trailed by his little brother, and knew he’d learned his lesson. There’d been no pointing, no staring, no disrespect for this boy’s feelings. Josh handed the snack to the boy, who tucked it into the top pocket of his shirt, two sizes too big. It was plain that he was saving it as a treat. He nodded and smiled at Josh, as if to say well done.

Excerpted from Shape of a Boy: Family Life Lessons in Far-flung Places to be published on March 22. Reprinted with permission from Aurum. Copyright © Kate Wickers, 2022.

