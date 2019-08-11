 Skip to main content

Travel Last-minute vacations to help you make the most of dwindling summer days

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Last-minute vacations to help you make the most of dwindling summer days

Pining for a weekend in nature or dreaming of exploring a new city? These recommendations for trips where you can do and see a lot in a short amount of time will nudge you to get travelling before fall rolls around

Sierra Bein
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Table of Contents

Why you should goHow to planWhere to go

Why you should go

Open this photo in gallery

Maryam Siddiqi/The Globe and Mail

Take that extra day: the case for making the most of long weekends

That additional vacation day can make a world of difference for your trip. And it can save you from the hassle of planning a longer holiday.

How far do you have to go to get away?

Story continues below advertisement

Travel editor Domini Clark has a rule – three hours by car is the perfect escape. And if you’re short on time and need to squeeze everything into a single day, you can.

(Return to top)

How to plan

Open this photo in gallery

AGrigorjeva/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five tips for the perfect summer road trip

Safety first! So check your car before starting out on a long drive. Read more tips, like what to pack for the kids, here.

Open this photo in gallery

How to get the most out of your National Park visit

If you didn’t plan early, check the reservation systems online – it’s still possible to make last-minute reservations as there could be cancellations. Get more advice here.

Open this photo in gallery

Maximilian Sarnow/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Five tips for finding the perfect campsite this summer

For car camping, take a good look at the online campground map – are you in a convenient spot for what you are interested in doing? Read more tips for car and back country camping.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

tyler olson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five things to pack for your glamping adventure

These five small luxuries will be invaluable for getting a good night’s rest and enjoying your days spent exploring.

(Return to top)

Where to go

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Last-minute Canadian summer vacation ideas for any budget

Whether you’re most at home in the great outdoors or the great indoors, there are new lodgings, tours, flights, voyages and markets to explore across the country in the final precious weeks of summer.

Open this photo in gallery

Tourisme Montréal/Handout

A week-by-week guide to new attractions to visit across Canada this summer

Think it’s too late to plan? There’s still time left in the warmth of 2019 to embark on these new adventures.

Open this photo in gallery

stock

Head out on the highway for a classic Canadian road trip

The hardest part of planning a road trip is deciding which route to take. Consider one of these five worthy options.

Open this photo in gallery

Kari Medig/custom

Why ski paradise Revelstoke is B.C.’s new summer playground

Best known as a ski destination, Revelstoke Mountain Resort is embracing its four-season possibilities, including the longest alpine roller coaster in Canada.

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Edmonton Tourism

Edmonton’s ICE District heats up

The newly built ICE District, a neighbourhood within a neighbourhood, has popped up where once there was nothing but parking lots.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

George Stone/Handout

Think Saskatchewan is flat and dull? These four spots will change your mind

If you only know Saskatchewan as the “wheat province,” you have a lot to learn – and experience. Here are four spots that take you beyond the fields and silos.

Open this photo in gallery

Explore Waterloo Region

Kitchener 2.0: Make a trip to Ontario’s tech hub

The perception of Kitchener as solely a geeky tech hub has been upended. Farmers’ markets, art galleries, independent shops, concerts, literary galas, vegan festivals and other lively pursuits make it a worthy destination for curious day-trippers.

Open this photo in gallery

Domini Clark/Handout

Yes, Hamilton is well worth a visit

Hamilton isn’t perfect, but it’s changed a lot – for the better. Good eats, scenic beauty and a castle await you.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Unplug in Quebec’s Eastern Townships

You could spend all your time eating and drinking, or explore an interactive multimedia outdoor experience that’s great for kids, but also cool for adults.

Open this photo in gallery

Jessy Bernier/Handout

See a new side of Quebec City

Go beyond the usual suspects with a visit to Limoilou, just across the Saint-Charles River, with its robust start-up community, new indie boutiques and sophisticated food scene.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

See toys, trees, castles and more in New York’s Finger Lakes

This region of New York State is only three and half hours away from Toronto, but is rich with tourist spots perfect for a couples retreat or family vacation.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

DenisTangneyJr/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Provincetown, the gayest city in the U.S., welcomes tourists of all stripes

You will feel welcomed to this warm, inclusive city that also boasts fabulous home décor shopping, fantastic restaurants and nightlife and a renowned drag scene.

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.