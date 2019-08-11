Last-minute vacations to help you make the most of dwindling summer days

Table of Contents
Why you should go
Take that extra day: the case for making the most of long weekends
That additional vacation day can make a world of difference for your trip. And it can save you from the hassle of planning a longer holiday.
How far do you have to go to get away?
Travel editor Domini Clark has a rule – three hours by car is the perfect escape. And if you’re short on time and need to squeeze everything into a single day, you can.
How to plan
Five tips for the perfect summer road trip
Safety first! So check your car before starting out on a long drive. Read more tips, like what to pack for the kids, here.
How to get the most out of your National Park visit
If you didn’t plan early, check the reservation systems online – it’s still possible to make last-minute reservations as there could be cancellations. Get more advice here.
Five tips for finding the perfect campsite this summer
For car camping, take a good look at the online campground map – are you in a convenient spot for what you are interested in doing? Read more tips for car and back country camping.
Five things to pack for your glamping adventure
These five small luxuries will be invaluable for getting a good night’s rest and enjoying your days spent exploring.
Where to go
Last-minute Canadian summer vacation ideas for any budget
Whether you’re most at home in the great outdoors or the great indoors, there are new lodgings, tours, flights, voyages and markets to explore across the country in the final precious weeks of summer.
A week-by-week guide to new attractions to visit across Canada this summer
Think it’s too late to plan? There’s still time left in the warmth of 2019 to embark on these new adventures.
Head out on the highway for a classic Canadian road trip
The hardest part of planning a road trip is deciding which route to take. Consider one of these five worthy options.
Why ski paradise Revelstoke is B.C.’s new summer playground
Best known as a ski destination, Revelstoke Mountain Resort is embracing its four-season possibilities, including the longest alpine roller coaster in Canada.
Edmonton’s ICE District heats up
The newly built ICE District, a neighbourhood within a neighbourhood, has popped up where once there was nothing but parking lots.
Think Saskatchewan is flat and dull? These four spots will change your mind
If you only know Saskatchewan as the “wheat province,” you have a lot to learn – and experience. Here are four spots that take you beyond the fields and silos.
Kitchener 2.0: Make a trip to Ontario’s tech hub
The perception of Kitchener as solely a geeky tech hub has been upended. Farmers’ markets, art galleries, independent shops, concerts, literary galas, vegan festivals and other lively pursuits make it a worthy destination for curious day-trippers.
Yes, Hamilton is well worth a visit
Hamilton isn’t perfect, but it’s changed a lot – for the better. Good eats, scenic beauty and a castle await you.
Unplug in Quebec’s Eastern Townships
You could spend all your time eating and drinking, or explore an interactive multimedia outdoor experience that’s great for kids, but also cool for adults.
See a new side of Quebec City
Go beyond the usual suspects with a visit to Limoilou, just across the Saint-Charles River, with its robust start-up community, new indie boutiques and sophisticated food scene.
See toys, trees, castles and more in New York’s Finger Lakes
This region of New York State is only three and half hours away from Toronto, but is rich with tourist spots perfect for a couples retreat or family vacation.
Provincetown, the gayest city in the U.S., welcomes tourists of all stripes
You will feel welcomed to this warm, inclusive city that also boasts fabulous home décor shopping, fantastic restaurants and nightlife and a renowned drag scene.