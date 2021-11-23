If you've been looking to book a trip, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are traditionally some of the best times to find deals.Cielo Lodge/Handout

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are traditionally some of the best times to book travel. The deals available are incredible, and the travel dates are flexible. So, if you’ve been thinking about booking a trip sometime soon or for the new year, you’ll want to do it soon as these deals won’t last.

Air Canada Vacations pre-Black Friday sale on now

Air Canada Vacations Black Friday Pre-Sale is available now and runs until Nov. 25. When booking seven nights in sun destinations, like Hawaii, Orlando or Fort Lauderdale, you’ll get up to 40 per cent off. If Las Vegas, California or staying within Canada is on your radar, you can save up to 30 per cent on three-night stays. Both deals have travel dates of Feb. 1-Oct. 31, 2022. It’s worth noting that Air Canada Vacations has traditionally had an even bigger sale between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it might be worth waiting.

California dreaming

Both the Surf & Sand Resort, Laguna Beach and Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego are having a 50/50 Cyber sale. You’ll get 50 per cent off the best available rate, and a US$50 food and beverage credit. This deal is available through Dec. 6, with stays until March 31, 2022. The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort in Napa Valley are offering 30 per cent off the best available room rates, and a US$30 resort credit. This deal is valid from Nov. 24-Nov. 30, with stays through March 30, 2022.

Rest and relax in Aruba

Overlooking the sandy white shores of Palm Beach, the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has a sale from Nov. 26-Nov. 30. You can save up to 25 per cent on stays of four nights or more through Oct. 31 when using promo code “L9Z.” A few different options are available at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. When you book four nights or more, you’ll get free breakfast for two, and 10 per cent of your room rate will be donated to a foundation of your choice. Alternatively, if you book six nights, the seventh night is free. You must book by Dec. 22 for stays throughout 2022.

Book a trip to Europe on Black Friday

Bettoja Hotels in Rome is offering a discount of 30 per cent, and free daily breakfast.Francesca Pagliai/Bettoja Hotels

Bettoja Hotels, which has multiple properties in Rome, is offering a discount of 30 per cent, and free daily breakfast. The booking window is from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, with travel between Nov. 26-March 31, 2022. Dromoland Castle in Ireland has 50 per cent off the second night when booking an Executive Deluxe room or Stateroom. This promo is only valid from Nov. 26-Nov. 29, with travel between Dec. 1 and March 31, 2022, (Sunday to Thursday stays only). On the Greek island of Ios, the Calilo hotel has 22 per cent off two-bedroom suites and a US$200 resort credit when you book at least three nights. This deal is only available on Nov. 29, for travel between May 15-June 30 or Sept. 15-Oct. 1, 2022.

Save in Canadian cities

Until Dec. 21, participating Quebec City hotels, motels, B&Bs and vacation rentals are giving travellers the second night free when they book the first night directly. Alternatively, if you’re looking to travel later, visit quebec-cite.com/en/plan-your-trip-quebec-city/deals for all the latest promos. The LoveVancouver campaign, where you can get up to $125 in free gift cards when you book a hotel stay and discounts on local attractions, has been refreshed for the fall. In addition, you can find trip inspiration and exclusive offers through Destination Vancouver.

Central America escapes

When booking three nights or more in a Canopy Suite at the Cielo Lodge in Costa Rica, you’ll get 30 per cent off. You must use promo code “CIELOTHIRTY” by Dec. 31, with stays between Jan. 7 and April 30, 2022. Over in Panama City, the Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel and Golf Resort, is offering guests 30 per cent off stays of four nights or more. There are no blackout dates, but you must complete your stay by Jan. 31, 2022. Go to marriott.com/ptylc and use promo code “D3Q” to make your reservation.

Up to 55 per cent off Hard Rock Hotels

All-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean are offering up to 55 per cent off.Hard Rock Hotels

You can get up to 55 per cent off all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean, including the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and Hard Rock Hotel Cancun. Travel dates until April 30, 2022, are up to 50 per cent off and fully refundable. Alternatively, you can travel between April 30-Dec. 31, 2022, and get up to 55 per cent off, but the stay is non-refundable. Both deals are automatically applied when you book directly, but you must reserve your room between Nov. 24-30.

Road trip to the U.S.

In New York, the Crowne Plaza HY36 has a buy four nights, get the fifth night free on stays between Jan. 1-March 31, 2022. You just need to book between Nov. 26-30. Northern Virginia has hotel and attraction deals in Alexandria, Quantico, Tysons and more. Head to northernva.org/media/canada/ for the complete list. The Kennebunkport Resort Collection, which has 11 properties in Kennebunkport, Maine has an incredible deal that’s only available on Nov. 29. When you buy a US$200 or US$500 gift card, you’ll get a US$25 or US$100 resort credit respectively. The gift cards have no expiration date, but the credit does expire in one year. There’s also the Lotte Hotel in Seattle, which is offering 10 per cent off the best available rate and free valet parking.

Save big on guided experiences

More than 400 guided experiences are up to 30 per cent off with G Adventures.G Adventures Inc/G Adventures

You can save up to 30 per cent on more than 400 guided experiences with G Adventures when you book by Dec. 3. Trips departing before March 31, 2022, are up to 30 per cent off. For excursions between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, you’ll save up to 20 per cent. From Nov. 23-30, Contiki has up to 30 per cent off worldwide vacations for 2022.

Global hotel sale

Expedia and Hotels.com have already begun their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Until Nov. 29, members can save up to 30 per cent on thousands of hotels around the globe. This is the biggest sale of the year for the sites.

