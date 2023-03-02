Mont Megantic Observatory, between Sherbrooke and Lac-Mégantic, Que.

Vanessa Nelson is vice-president, external relations at Let’s Talk Science

Spring break travel options are as diverse as Canada’s landscape and climates. Choosing a destination that offers both recreation, relaxation and a bit of learning along the way can make for an incredible – and unique – experience for the whole family.

When planning your trip, take the time to research and learn about the sites you are looking to visit. Encourage kids to make notes and even write down questions they want to answer or unique elements they want to see. Afterward, take some time to reflect on your experiences and what you observed. Was the bridge as big as expected? What was the most unique feature of a building? How did the forest you explored change as you rose in altitude? Did the size of an animal surprise you? Here are some ideas to consider.

If your child is interested in engineering

Think about checking out local bridges and structures or taking a trip to visit an engineering landmark.

Toronto’s CN Tower held the record as the world’s tallest self-supporting structure for more than three decades between 1975 and 2007.

Habitat 67 in Montreal is an example of unique architectural design and the original model for it was created using Lego blocks.

The Confederation Bridge linking Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick is the longest bridge in Canada, and the longest in the world that spans ice-covered water.

If your child is curious about space

From stars and planets to space travel, options abound and can be combined with unique city experiences or time in the great outdoors. Among the 13 amazing stargazing locations suggested by the Canada Space Agency:

The Mont Mégantic Observatory in the Parc national du Mont Mégantic in Notre-Dame-des-Bois, Que., houses the fourth largest telescope in Canada at 1.6 metres.

Whiteshell Provincial Park in Manitoba also offers an amazing stargazing experience and is home to West Hawk Lake, which is located in a meteorite crater.

Visitors to Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia can learn about the importance of astronomy in Mi’kmaq culture at the province’s only dark-sky preserve.

Parks Canada is changing its reservation system. What you need to know to secure your favourite camping spot

If your child is interested in space travel and technology

Visitors to Ottawa can explore the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and check out the first Canadarm artifacts from astronauts – including Julie Payette’s flight suit and Chris Hadfield’s Sokol suit – and examine models of Canadian satellites.

If your child is interested in natural wonders

For those who want to explore natural wonders, Canada is an amazing playground. From mountains to oceans to lakes to forests, the options are endless. So where to start? Think of what landscapes or features are of the most interest to you and your family and look up locations that offer the opportunity to explore.

Jasper National Park in Alberta offers a variety of unique activities and sites to discover including canyon walks, touring the Glacier Skywalk – a glass-floored platform that takes you out over the Columbia Icefield – incredible hiking trails and of course a variety of mountain activities in all seasons.

Visit beaches in Tofino, B.C., and watch surfers catch a wave, or watch a storm come in over the ocean.

Check out the highest tides in the world in the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and witness the amazing tidal bores – tumbling wavefronts that announce the incoming tide twice a day.

Niagara Falls is home to incredible waterways formed as glaciers melted and created the Great Lakes approximately 12,000 years ago.

At the Montmorency Falls, located just outside of Quebec City, visitors can walk up stairs or take a funicular from the top to bottom and then walk across a suspension bridge over the crest of the falls.

If your child is interested in Canadian wildlife

Just outside Whitehorse, visitors to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve can tour the facility on foot, ski, snowshoe or on a guided bus and explore more than a dozen different species of Arctic and boreal animals in their distinct habitats.

Winnipeg is home to the Assiniboine Zoo where you can learn about biodiversity, view a variety of northern species, watch as polar bears and seals swim overhead in the Sea Ice Passage, and tour the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

Let’s Talk Science – a leading partner in Canadian education – is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian youth to develop their skills to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. Let’s Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of free STEM-based programs to support youth, educators, families and volunteers across Canada. For more information, visit letstalkscience.ca.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.