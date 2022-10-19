Angelo ’Tuki’ O’Connor tattoos writer Joel Balsam.Joel Balsam/The Globe and Mail

My jaw clenches and my teeth crunch as the tiny blade slices liquid poison into my calf. Each cut stings with a nagging numbness – sort of like my recent breakup.

Getting a tattoo was how I wanted to mark the end of that five-year relationship. I scrolled through Instagram in search of an artist near me in Montreal, but nothing popped. Around the same time, I received a last-minute invite for a trip to the Marquesas Islands to experience their arts and culture festival, where there’d surely be tattooing.

As it turns out, it has been practised for thousands of years in the Polynesian Triangle – more than 1,000 islands in the Pacific Ocean stretching from New Zealand to Hawaii and Easter Island – and is central to tourism there today. It’s actually where a member of Captain Cook’s crew picked up the English word, “tattoo,” on one of his 18th-century voyages.

In Tahiti, tattoos are called tātau, with “tat” referring to the act of tapping into the skin and “au” being the cries of pain from the person getting one (welp!). In the Marquesas Islands, a remote set of 12 islands near the Equator, the word is tatu and I became entranced at how its inhabitants would ink their faces, hands, feet and even entire bodies with intricate patterns.

But the arrival of colonizers between the 16th and 19th centuries nearly wiped out tattooing in the Marquesas, with French clergy banning Polynesian language and culture starting in 1884. At the same time, the Marquesan population was nearly wiped out, dropping from 100,000 to a couple thousand largely owing to diseases such as syphilis and smallpox by the time Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl arrived in the 1930s. (The population has since rebounded to 9,000.)

The church eventually reneged on its tattoo ban in 1970, and Marquesan culture has returned in a renaissance. But if I wanted to go to the Marquesas Islands to get a tattoo (which I did), it wouldn’t be easy. First, I’d have to fly to Tahiti, then take another four-hour flight, but that’d just take me to a single Marquesas island, and there are no frequent ferry trips between them.

The best and most comfortable option would be to ride on the Aranui 5, a ship that brings cargo ranging from food to building supplies to cans of Hinano beer to the islands twice a month, and that has space for more than 200 cruise passengers. So that’s what I did.

Marquesan dancers perform beneath a banyan tree on the island of Nuku Hiva.Joel Balsam/The Globe and Mail

As soon as I arrived, it didn’t take me long to see what I’d come for. The ship’s crew, 97 per cent of whom are Polynesian, were decorated with swooping, bold tattoos that wrap around their arms, legs or neck. There was even a Marquesan tattoo artist on board, Eddy Tata, who tattoos some 700 passengers every year, with his oldest client being 96.

“It’s a passion,” Tata told me at his studio in the ship’s haul. “Personally, I think we must perpetuate the culture.”

For Tata, Marquesan tattoos aren’t just about looking cool; they’re pages in your life story representing different aspects of your personality. For instance, birds mean freedom. Waves, travel. Shark teeth, strength.

Pamm Sandlin, a 72-year-old passenger from Kentucky, had communicated with Tata by e-mail for months before the cruise and ended up getting a tattoo to commemorate what would have been 50 years of marriage after her husband died five years ago.

“It’s a little bit more intense of a souvenir than a refrigerator magnet,” Sandlin said. “If I got home and didn’t do it, I’d regret it.”

While Tata is undoubtedly a great artist, I wanted to wait for the Marquesan Art & Culture Festival, which only happens every two years and coincided with my trip. Admittedly, I was also worried about getting a tattoo while the ship bounced along the rough seas.

After whirlwind stops in four Marquesas Islands – Nuku Hiva, Ua Huka, Ua-Poh and Hiva Oa – we arrived in Fatu Hiva in time for the festival. In one area, Marquesans wearing grass skirts dug up a mound of dirt before a crane pulled up a giant crate of barbecued meat that’s served to hundreds. In another, artisans showcased their elaborate wooden tiki and tapa cloth.

In the centre, a team from each island flaunted their traditional Marquesan dance moves for the crowds. I was hypnotized by one man bobbing to the rhythm and slapping his chest and legs – but the face tattoo on his left thigh reminded me I’m on a mission.

When I got to the tattooing area of the festival, 11 artists were hard at work on their subjects, with one using a stick to tap an ink-laden comb into a man’s thigh. I didn’t have the bravery or the time to wait for this traditional form of Marquesan tattooing, so I opted for the only artist available.

“What’s your name?” I asked in French. The man stood up and with his hands in fists belted out, “Tuki!”

When I asked him what it means, he smashed his fist into his palm. “To hit? To kill,” I guessed.

“Massacre,” he said menacingly. Tattoo by Massacre – perfect.

The Aranui 5 ship anchored at the Marquesas island of Ua Poh.Joel Balsam/The Globe and Mail

We sat down and I told him how I want to embrace this transition after my breakup. The first symbol he suggests is mata hoata, meaning courage, tenacity and life, with the symbol of a uterus in the middle.

“We all come from a woman,” explained Tuki, whose given name is Angelo O’Connor (interestingly, one of his ancestors escaped the Irish Civil War and settled in Hiva Oa).

Tuki also suggested inking me with shark teeth (niho peata) and a bold armpit shape that symbolizes the path of the gods (ka’ake): “With that, you can confront anything,” he said. Finally, he designed me a smiling tiki to watch my back and to look contently at the past.

While on the table, Tuki, who had been tattooing for 12 years and was among the first graduates of the new École Française de Tatouage on Nuku Hiva, told me that tattoos were traditionally a form of protection against bad spirits. Today, they’ve also become a sign of resistance against bad Europeans.

“At one point, everything had been dissipated,” he said, referring to the century-long restrictions on Polynesian tattooing. “We didn’t even know what it meant. Is it really ours? It was a bit forgotten.”

But as I could see with Tuki and the festival, Marquesans have far from forgotten how to tattoo.

“It survived, we’ve relearned it,” he said. “We don’t have to reinvent the formula, just not to forget.”

After about two hours and a level of pain I’d give a six out of 10, my leg band tattoo was finished.

“When the ladies see that, oooh,” Tuki laughed.

I don’t know if my new Marquesan tattoo will land me another girlfriend or not, but when I look down at it, I see more than a breakup tattoo – I see resilience.

