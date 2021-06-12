Miss raiding the amenities in your hotel’s bathroom? Ship these ones to your home

PEARL JAM
Referencing ancient Chinese beauty rituals involving crushed pearl powder, Pearl+Soap is made in Portland, Ore., and launched in rooms at the city’s Ace Hotel in 2008. Keep an eye out for them when the Ace opens its Toronto location later this year.
Ace Hotel Pearl+ Soap Bar, US$8 through shop.acehotel.com.
GARDEN OF EDEN
This room spray lingers in the air at the Eden Rock hotel in St. Barths, where Leonardo DiCaprio, Marc Jacobs and Rihanna come to sun. Exclusive to the hotel, Eden Being is made by Diptyque, whose scents perfume some of the world’s most swish spaces.
Eden Being Diptyque Paris Room Spray, £83.33 through boutique.edenbeing.com.
DUTCH DREAM
This four-piece set was created for Kimpton Hotels by Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz of New York’s Malin + Goetz. The duo was inspired by the aromas they encountered during a bicycle ride through the Amsterdam flower market. – CAITLIN AGNEW
Atelier Bloem Bath & Body Set, US$144 through kimptonstyle.com.
Suite life
Recreate your favourite stay with a few inspired pieces of room decor
LET IT GLOW
Few spas can top the Four Seasons experience, including its signature scents. Its own five-candle collection includes Urban Sanctuary with spritely grapefruit and makrut lime, and notes of tonka bean and pink pepper creating a woodsyvibe.
Four Seasons Urban Sanctuary candle, $175 through shop.ca.fourseasons.com.
GET CRACKING
A safari operator with a penchant for local design, Singita recently launched its own boutique. Its pieces incorporate local materials into the most intricate designs. Here, an ostrich eggshell becomes a veneer for an aluminum bowl.
Sangita Mini Mosaic Ostrich Egg bowls, US$373.20/set of three through singitastores.com.
CUSHY JOB
Overlooking Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan, Casa Palopo features rooms designed by Diego Olivero of Meso Goods. He worked with weavers in the Momostenango region to create unique textiles for the hotel, including beautiful hand-loomed pillow covers. – ANYA GEORGIJEVIC
Meso Goods San Pedro wool pillowcase, US$119 through mesogoods.com.
Destination dining
A few special treats can recreate the room service experience wherever you are
STEEP TRADITION
To replicate tea time at your favourite Fairmont salon, the hotel brand sells its Lot 35 collection of tea through an online gift shop. The Metropolitan Tea Company Creamy Earl Grey blend is a velvety update of the traditional black tea.
Lot 35 Creamy Earl Grey, $16.95 through fairmont.com.
OFF MENU
In Oaxaca, Mexico, chef Alejandro Ruiz oversees a hospitality group that includes restaurants and his Casa Oaxaca boutique hotel. His new cookbook is divided between regional dishes, coastal cuisine and favourites from his restaurant menus.
The Food of Oaxaca: Recipes and Stories from Mexico’s Culinary Capital by Alejandro Ruiz, $47 at bookstores and online (penguinrandomhouse.ca).
TAKE AWAY
The Mark in New York offers a whole lifestyle lineup that captures the Upper East Side spirit. Its tin Snack Box made with Jean-Georges Vongerichten is perfect for recreating a Central Park picnic on any patch of grass. – ANDREW SARDONE
The Mark Snack Box by Jean-Georges, US$30 through themarkhotel.com.
Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.