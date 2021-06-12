 Skip to main content
Travel

Miss raiding the amenities in your hotel’s bathroom? Ship these ones to your home

Caitlin Agnew, Anya Georgijevic and Andrew Sardone
Special to The Globe and Mail
PEARL JAM

Referencing ancient Chinese beauty rituals involving crushed pearl powder, Pearl+Soap is made in Portland, Ore., and launched in rooms at the city’s Ace Hotel in 2008. Keep an eye out for them when the Ace opens its Toronto location later this year.

HANDOUT/Handout

Ace Hotel Pearl+ Soap Bar, US$8 through shop.acehotel.com.

GARDEN OF EDEN

This room spray lingers in the air at the Eden Rock hotel in St. Barths, where Leonardo DiCaprio, Marc Jacobs and Rihanna come to sun. Exclusive to the hotel, Eden Being is made by Diptyque, whose scents perfume some of the world’s most swish spaces.

HANDOUT/Handout

Eden Being Diptyque Paris Room Spray, £83.33 through boutique.edenbeing.com.

DUTCH DREAM

This four-piece set was created for Kimpton Hotels by Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz of New York’s Malin + Goetz. The duo was inspired by the aromas they encountered during a bicycle ride through the Amsterdam flower market. – CAITLIN AGNEW

HANDOUT/Handout

Atelier Bloem Bath & Body Set, US$144 through kimptonstyle.com.

Suite life

Recreate your favourite stay with a few inspired pieces of room decor

LET IT GLOW

Few spas can top the Four Seasons experience, including its signature scents. Its own five-candle collection includes Urban Sanctuary with spritely grapefruit and makrut lime, and notes of tonka bean and pink pepper creating a woodsyvibe.

HANDOUT/Handout

Four Seasons Urban Sanctuary candle, $175 through shop.ca.fourseasons.com.

GET CRACKING

A safari operator with a penchant for local design, Singita recently launched its own boutique. Its pieces incorporate local materials into the most intricate designs. Here, an ostrich eggshell becomes a veneer for an aluminum bowl.

HANDOUT/Handout

Sangita Mini Mosaic Ostrich Egg bowls, US$373.20/set of three through singitastores.com.

CUSHY JOB

Overlooking Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan, Casa Palopo features rooms designed by Diego Olivero of Meso Goods. He worked with weavers in the Momostenango region to create unique textiles for the hotel, including beautiful hand-loomed pillow covers. – ANYA GEORGIJEVIC

HANDOUT/Handout

Meso Goods San Pedro wool pillowcase, US$119 through mesogoods.com.

Destination dining

A few special treats can recreate the room service experience wherever you are

STEEP TRADITION

To replicate tea time at your favourite Fairmont salon, the hotel brand sells its Lot 35 collection of tea through an online gift shop. The Metropolitan Tea Company Creamy Earl Grey blend is a velvety update of the traditional black tea.

HANDOUT/Handout

Lot 35 Creamy Earl Grey, $16.95 through fairmont.com.

OFF MENU

In Oaxaca, Mexico, chef Alejandro Ruiz oversees a hospitality group that includes restaurants and his Casa Oaxaca boutique hotel. His new cookbook is divided between regional dishes, coastal cuisine and favourites from his restaurant menus.

HANDOUT/Handout

The Food of Oaxaca: Recipes and Stories from Mexico’s Culinary Capital by Alejandro Ruiz, $47 at bookstores and online (penguinrandomhouse.ca).

TAKE AWAY

The Mark in New York offers a whole lifestyle lineup that captures the Upper East Side spirit. Its tin Snack Box made with Jean-Georges Vongerichten is perfect for recreating a Central Park picnic on any patch of grass. – ANDREW SARDONE

HANDOUT/Handout

The Mark Snack Box by Jean-Georges, US$30 through themarkhotel.com.

