My nephew bounded up to the top of the sand dune, as if the vertical didn’t exist, declaring at the top of his lungs, “I love Morocco!” He then turned and headed toward our tour guide for another ride down on a snow (sand?) board.

To get here, we had hopped – well, if I’m being honest, scrambled – atop camels for a short ride from our hotel to some untouched dunes. He was nervous – he looked up (way up for a nine-year-old) and felt unsure about trusting his life to an animal he’d never seen in the flesh before. I couldn’t blame him, but I wanted him to try.

This was just one of the many firsts he’d encounter on the trip. Encouraged by the assurances of the other families in the group, he agreed to get some help up on the camel’s back and settled in. The walk was slow and calm – ideal both for a kid’s comfort levels and an adult’s Instagram-destined photography – and once we were on terra firma – as firm as an ever-shifting dune can be – the calm continued (for the adults, anyway).

It was the mirror image of our first night in the country just a few days prior. We landed in Marrakech, met the rest of the group we’d be joining for the week on a National Geographic Family Journey dubbed “Ancient Souks to the Sahara,” and wandered through the city’s always bustling Djemaa El Fna square.

I was paranoid about losing my nephew in a crowd; he was preoccupied with a group of musicians who were playing in the square and started dancing with some other members of the audience.

Being able to take him on an epic trip – to show him part of the world so unlike our own in downtown Toronto – had been a dream of mine, and here we were. I was as taken with our surroundings as I was with his ability to seamlessly adapt and integrate.

He did not seem fazed at all by jetlag, requests for burgers soon turned to kebabs and couscous, and a kid who always wanted to know how long a walk was going to be before he agreed to it set out exploring the famous Aït Ben Haddou, the fortified village in the foothills of the High Atlas mountains, without looking back.

We visited sites as varied as the Atlas Film Studios in Ouazazarte – Morocco’s Hollywood – where films including Babel, The Mummy and Gladiator were filmed, and the dramatic rust-coloured Dades Gorge. We met with a Berber family in the Sahara, where we were invited to join them for a snack of freshly baked bread – some of the best either of us had ever had – and later in the week rolled up our sleeves for a tagine cooking class.

It was a whirlwind tour of the country’s greatest hits, but it was only in the taxi on the way to the airport that we began to feel tired. Had I taken this trip on my own, I would have enjoyed it, but I’m not sure I would have experienced it the same way. Watching a kid I love see new terrain, embrace a unique culture and overcome his nerves made this a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us both.

Which is a good thing, because I’m not sure how I could top Morocco’s picture-perfect dunes.

If you go

The nine-day Morocco Family Journey starts at $2,699 a person, not including flights. The guided tour begins and ends in Marrakech. Family Journeys are intended for groups with children between the ages of seven and 17. For more information about National Geographic Family Journeys with G Adventures, visit gadventures.com.

