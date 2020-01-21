Need a winter escape already? Here are great vacation deals available now

Get up to 50 per cent off sunny vacation packages
If you’re ready to say bye-bye to winter, Air Canada Vacations has you covered with up to 50 per cent off sunny vacation packages. This deal applies to select vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, South and Central America and Las Vegas, but it must be booked by Jan. 26, with travel dates until April 30. Iberostar’s winter holidays sale will give you up to 40 per cent off stays completed by April 30, 2020. This offer is valid for resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Select destinations offer kid stays for free and complimentary airport transfers for stays of at least seven days.
Celebrate 30 years with Rocky Mountaineer
Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating its 30th anniversary and giving guests the opportunity to save up to $800. Couples who book a qualifying 2020 package of eight days or more by Feb. 7 get a free hotel night, airport transfer and dinner on select dates. This deal applies to single-, double-, triple- or quad-occupancy bookings, but it must be requested at the time of the booking. The additional night would be at the same hotel at the beginning or end of your journey, while the airport transfer applies to Vancouver or Calgary only.
Set sail with these cruise deals
If you want to hit the waters, now is a good time to book. Until Feb. 27, Cunard is offering free cabin upgrades, free gratuities (all categories) and a complimentary drinks package (Grill Suite only) on a variety of their voyages. The promotion is available on all three of their ships with itineraries in Europe, South America, Australia and Asia between June, 2020, and January, 2022. If you prefer a more intimate experience, Victory Cruise Lines has a promotion where you can save up to US$3,000 a stateroom on select itineraries to the Great Lakes, Costa Rica/Panama, the southeastern United States and more. You must reserve by March 31 with travel dates between March 19 and Dec. 27. Use offer code 2020 ONTO VICTORY at the time of your booking.
Orlando attractions and accommodations
Until Feb. 12, you can purchase a three-day ticket to Universal Orlando Resort for US$254.99, which works out to just US$85 a day. Your tickets must be used by May 22, 2020, but this is a good offer. Walt Disney World is giving Canadians 20 per cent off four-day or longer tickets when they book by Feb. 7 and use their first ticket by Dec. 31. As for accommodations, seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels are taking part in the Escape the Cold Sale, where you can stay for as low as US$107 a night when you book and travel by March 31. These hotels give you extra magic hours at Disney theme parks and up to 60-day FastPass+ service with valid Walt Disney World theme-park tickets.
Huge sales on guided experiences
TourRadar has some exclusive deals on 2020 departures when you book between Jan. 23 and Feb. 3, as part of their online travel expo sale. You can save up to 60 per cent on more than 3,000 trips to popular destinations including New Zealand, Costa Rica, Myanmar and Egypt. G Adventures’ Great Adventure Sale is running until Jan. 31, giving you up to 25 per cent off life-changing experiences. Departures must happen before Oct. 31, and include journeys to China, Madagascar, Italy and more. And if you book and pay in full by Feb. 27, Insight Vacations will give you 7.5 per cent off their Europe and Britain 2020 trips, while Luxury Gold has the same discount available on their worldwide itineraries.
Events where you can save
Until Feb. 9, New York is hosting three major events where you can save big. NYC Must-See Week and Broadway Week both offer two-for-one tickets, while Restaurant Week has a two-course lunch or three-course dinner for US$26 and US$42, respectively. Bermuda’s Spa Month in February lets you can get treatments starting at US$99. The Grotto Bay Beach Resort’s natura spa is a popular choice since you can choose to get your service done in a natural cave or an over-water gazebo. Meanwhile, from Feb. 20 to March 1, Portland celebrates its Jazz Festival, where many events are free. This event times perfectly with the Woodlark’s stay three nights, get the fourth-night free when you book by Feb. 29 and complete your stay by March 31.
Amazing discounts on hotels
Located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Bequia Beach Hotel has a 20-per-cent-off promo. Breakfast is included and there’s no minimum stay required when you book by Feb. 15 and travel April 1 through Dec. 20. If you book the Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package and stay by Feb. 29, you’ll get some perks including two free sightseeing passes, skate rentals, a US$25 restaurant card and more. As part of their 92nd anniversary, Sea Island, located on the southeastern coast of Georgia, is offering 92 per cent off your third night and 20 per cent off many activities on stays in January and February.
Head to Seattle in February and save big on museums
February is Seattle Museum Month, when travellers staying at a participating hotel can save more than 50 per cent at more than 40 museums and cultural institutions. Participating venues include the Museum of Flight, Seattle Aquarium, Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle Art Museum and more. This deal applies to the Warwick Hotel’s weekender package (Friday to Sunday), in which you get a premier, executive or deluxe room, wine and treats and overnight parking included. If you’re going during the week, you can save up to 20 per cent at the Kimpton Alexis Hotel when you book seven days in advance. There’s also the Seattle CityPASS, which saves you 49 per cent on admission at five top attractions.
Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.