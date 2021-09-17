 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Travel

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Northern reflections

Maryam Siddiqi
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Reflective stainless steel cladding helps Arcana's forest pods disappear into their environment.

Andrew Latreille/Handout

You need to see Arcana’s cabins to really grasp the travel brand’s mission of immersing guests in nature. The tricky part is, they’re not exactly easy to see. The 275-square-foot structures are clad with sheets of polished stainless steel that have a mirror effect. The surrounding forest is reflected on the cabins so they blend into their surroundings.

“What this is all about is returning humanity to the wild,” says Felicia Snyder, co-founder and co-CEO of Arcana. Her team had been working on the concept before the pandemic, but today, the idea of being obligation-free, surrounded only by the sights, smells and sounds of nature is especially timely. “You think about people who have lived with family and partners and significant others for the duration of this pandemic. It’s nice to think about a place where you can again experience this idea of solitude,” she says.

Arcana opened its first site, a two-hour drive from Toronto, in late August with two cabins. The specific location isn’t revealed until you’ve booked a stay and a two-night minimum is required. While there are activities to help you pass the time – hiking trails, a sauna and an original meditative sound journey best experienced while lying on the bed – guests are encouraged to simply soak in the forest around them.

Story continues below advertisement

The cabins, designed by Vancouver’s Leckie Studio, come with all the mod cons including a stocked kitchenette, private bathroom with toiletries, WiFi and a deck and fire pit stocked with wood and a lighter. Arcana will offer a food program but guests are welcome to bring groceries and cook in their cabin or over the fire. It’s as DIY an experience as you want it to be.

Arcana’s next site will be much bigger. Snyder says they’re scouting Ontario and the northeast United States for properties that can accommodate up to 50 cabins. “We like to describe the experiences as solitude together,” Snyder says. “We really wanted to create the opportunity to experience the incredible feeling of being in solitude, but at the same time feel completely secure and safe … especially for those who haven’t spent a lot of time on their own in nature.”

Open this photo in gallery

Arcana opened its first site, a two-hour drive from Toronto, in late August with two cabins.

Andrew Latreille/Handout

Arcana stays from $299 per night. For more information, visit findarcana.com.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies