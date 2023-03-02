In the latest part of his journey to master ski mountaineering, writer Simon Akam trained with Swiss mountain guide Pasco Zufferey. Over the course of two days, they went to wilder, emptier terrain above the frozen lakes Lac de Moiry and Lac de Lona.Illustration by Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail. Source Photos courtesy of Simon Akam.

More from this series • A journalist returns to the mountains after a near-death ski experience

On a recent afternoon, I stood on a ridgeline at around 3,000 metres with a 45-year-old Swiss mountain guide called Pasco Zufferey. There was an abundance of topography in every direction. We were located some 800 metres above the frozen Lac de Moiry, an artificial lake in the Swiss Alps created by the construction of a dam in 1958. The sky was cloudless and a line of shadow, cast by a neighbouring peak, ran across the snow-covered surface of the reservoir. In the other direction the ice-veined west face of the Weisshorn, a 4,506-metre peak, towered over the Val d’Anniviers to our east.

This day marked a new step in my journey to master ski mountaineering, after I nearly died attempting it in Russia in 2017. I’d begun with the correction of the essentials of my ski technique on piste, before moving to off-piste training; that meant ungroomed snow, but in general still within ski areas. Now we were going beyond, into wilder, emptier terrain, where there was a sense of journey and ascent could depend on human power rather than ski lifts. I was also moving from working with ski instructors to mountain guides.

The ski instructors I’d worked with had their crashes and broken limbs. By contrast, mountain guides, a qualification that in Europe requires an investment of time comparable to obtaining PhD, face a real risk of dying in the course of their work.

Simon Akam during a training session high in the Swiss Alps.Simon Akam/The Globe and Mail

Simon Akam/The Globe and Mail

I’d met Zufferey in person for the first time that afternoon, but we’d corresponded previously. His last name is ubiquitous in this valley. I’d found it inscribed on wooden crosses with 19th-century dates outside the church in Chandolin, the first village I stayed in during my training. (It was explained to me that there are numerous sub-clans with the same name. Not all 21st century Zuffereys are closely related.)

Zufferey was compact and tough looking, but his manner was friendly. Christophe Hagin, the ski instructor I’d previously worked with, had described him to me as “le petit prince surdoué de la montagne” – the gifted little prince of the mountains.

With climbing skins attached to the base of our skis we ascended out of the Zinal lift system, toward the ridgeline above. I tried to do the small things that show competence: making sure to remove outer layers of clothing before an ascent, when the body will generate heat, performing “kick-turns,” the movements required to link together the zig-zag traverses that ski mountaineers make when going uphill, as neatly as possible. I quietly cursed when I forgot to loosen my boot buckles – as is best practice – before starting the climb. Zufferey had to remind me, and I had to remind myself that he was here to teach and I was there to learn. As in so many human endeavours, perfection on skis is the enemy of the good.

Our plan this first day was to descend to the frozen lake on the other side of the ridge. It hadn’t snowed for weeks but Zufferey found untracked slopes. I found this lengthy descent, and that of the next day, humbling. I felt my speed accelerate beyond my control, and that led to several falls. Zufferey gave tips, notably that in deep snow there is no possibility of dérapage – skidding in French, the way that you can control speed on a groomed piste with the edges of the ski. Here the only way to slow down, and maintain control, was to finish the turns so you are facing across the slope. Later when I discussed how challenging I’d found the descents, he said he had taken me out of my comfort zone, as this is how advancement happens.

Once we reached the reservoir there was cracking visible in the ice at the edges, where the water level had fallen. It was a silent wintry valley, completely different from a ski resort. Dropping down toward the dam from above on skis also gave an absurd but nonetheless pleasurable sense of mission. If, when we reached the 148-metre-high barrage, Zufferey had explained the next step was to garrote a series of uniformed goons and install explosives to blow up a military installation concealed behind the soaring concrete, that would have seemed entirely reasonable.

Mountain guide Zufferey provided many tips during his sessions, such as tracing diagrams on the snow to indicate the importance of finishing turns to control speed during the descent to Lac de Moiry.Simon Akam/The Globe and Mail

We skied jittery hard snow under the dam wall and passed a surreal sign for a bus stop sticking out of the snow – in summer there is a road here – before descending toward the village of Grimentz. The final stretch back into a patrolled ski resort was an appropriate transition between two worlds. We plunged down a bank through undergrowth – I pulled my goggles on first to protect my eyes from foliage – before bursting onto a piste. It was like going back through the wardrobe from Narnia.

Mr. Zufferey, right, leads an off-piste training session to help Mr. Akam correct his technique.Pasco Zufferey/The Globe and Mail

The following day I met Zufferey again and we went out for longer: from the top of the Grimentz lift system, over a col at 2,959 m, down to another frozen lake, the Lac de Lona, at 2,640 m. This one we skied right across – frozen natural lakes are okay to traverse, Zufferey explained. Artificial ones, where changes to water level can crack the ice, are not. Again, there was isolation, this sense of a magic winter traverse, which for me, race objective notwithstanding, is the key appeal of this project. We saw a herd of chamois, a goat-like antelope and later, tracks that Zufferey said were wolf. From the lake, there was a skin up difficult friable snow to another col, the Basset de Levron at 2,898 m, then down to another frozen lake, before we began to climb again. All in all we ascended some 1,200 m.

We also, as we paused for lunch on the ice of one of the lakes, spoke about risk. A close guide friend of Zufferey’s lost his life falling into a glacier crevasse last year. In March, 2013, Zufferey himself experienced serious injury in another crevasse fall on the nearby Turtmann Glacier, sustaining 10 broken ribs and one broken shoulder blade. He’s since recovered, but when I asked how he felt about the danger inherent in his profession, he was clearly torn. He had young children. I had the sense that these alpine communities in their relationship to nature are like fishing villages once were. The mountains are a source of livelihood but also hazard. And, despite the avalanche transceivers we wore – electronic devices to locate buried victims after snowslides – technology has tamed mountains less than the ocean.

The day concluded at 2,970 m on a high ridgeline above the Val d’Hérens, two valleys west of Zinal. I had that pleasing jigsaw sense of how a landscape fits together. Another lengthy descent followed, back down to the other side of the Lac de Moiry. Eventually, we again burst through the treeline onto the piste and back into the inhabited world. Zufferey and I had a drink in the village; you were fit and you were brave, he said, which seemed like high praise.

Simon Akam is a British journalist and author. His first book, The Changing of the Guard – The British Army since 9/11, published in 2021, was a Times Literary Supplement book of the year and won the Templer First Book Prize. Simon can be found at @simonakam on Twitter, @simon.akam on Instagram.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.