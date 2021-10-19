Ready to travel again? Here are deals for trips abroad and at home

Many Canadians are ready to travel again, and fortunately destinations worldwide are opening up to visitors after many months of pandemic restrictions. Whether you’re hoping to take a trip this winter, or are looking further down the road, there are incredible deals to be found in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and right here at home.

Open this photo in gallery Deals for Beaches Resorts and Sandals are available through many Canadian tour operators, including Air Canada Vacations. Handout

Sizzling savings

Sandals and Beaches Resorts have a Canadian exclusive where you can save big – but you need to book by Oct. 31. You’ll save $300 per room on bookings (excluding Sandals Grenada and Beaches Turks & Caicos, where you’ll save $500 per room) for travel through 2021 and 2022. For late summer and early fall 2022 travel, you can save $400 per room at all Sandals Resorts (travel dates of Aug. 1-Sept. 30, 2022) or $600 per room at all Beaches resorts (travel between Sept. 1-30, 2022). The deal is available through many Canadian tour operators, including Air Canada Vacations.

Open this photo in gallery The Alaia Belize has a deal running through next year where visitors can stay for seven days while paying for just five. Handout

Back to Belize

The Alaia Belize, which sits just 600 meters from the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve, has a deal running through next year where visitors can stay for seven days while paying for just five. For a secluded stay, try the Hidden Valley Inn, where you’ll get 20 per cent off their four-night discovery package when using promo code WINTER. There’s also the San Ignacio Resort Hotel, where guests can save up to 25 per cent on December stays. For more hotel deals, check out travelbelize.org/deals.

Open this photo in gallery Some AMR properties where you can enjoy a next-level vacation include the Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, and the Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort near Punta de Mita, Mexico. Handout

AMR Collection anniversary sale

The AMR Collection, which has all-inclusive resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a huge sale. If you book by Nov. 22, 2021, and travel by Apr. 9, 2022, you can get up to half off your stay. Plus, you’ll get extra perks, such as US$20 spa treatments. Some AMR properties where you can take your winter vacation to the next level include the Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, and the Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort near Punta de Mita, Mexico.

Open this photo in gallery The Marquis Los Cabos is giving visitors the fifth night free when booking four consecutive paid nights. Handout

Feel the heat in Mexico

You can save up to 25 per cent at select Marriott resorts, including the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, and the Westin Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, when you book three nights or more. This deal applies to stays until Jan. 31, 2022 with promo code D3Q. The Marquis Los Cabos is giving visitors the fifth night free when booking four consecutive paid nights. For those looking for an extended break, you can save up to 40 per cent at the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort on 14-night stays.

Open this photo in gallery Club Med has 45 per cent off all-inclusive vacations. Handout

Warm up (or cool down) at Club Med

Club Med has 45 per cent off all-inclusive vacations, which includes properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos and more. In addition, you’ll get a free room upgrade, kids under 4 stay free and there’s no supplement charge for singles. Travel dates are from now through May 6, 2022. There’s also the new Club Med in Charlevoix, Que. – the first Club Med in Canada – that has up to 50 per cent off 2022 spring and summer getaways. Travel dates are from May 7-Dec. 16, 2022. Both deals must be booked by Nov. 3.

Open this photo in gallery In Barbados, The Crane has a deal offering savings of up to 45 per cent on accommodations, with complimentary daily breakfast included. Handout

Island escapes

The Avila Beach Hotel in Curaçao is offering up to 15 per cent off, a US$50 resort credit, and free airport shuttles. You need to book by the end of October with travel between Jan. 4-Mar. 31, 2022. In Barbados, The Crane has a deal offering savings of up to 45 per cent on accommodations, with complimentary daily breakfast included. The travel dates are from Jan. 8-Dec. 16, 2022, but visitors must book at least five nights. Travellers looking to head to Turks and Caicos can save up to 40 per cent on stays at The Palms until Dec. 19.

Open this photo in gallery Shangri-La Paris and Shangri-La Istanbul are offering 20 per cent and 15 per cent off respectively on all stays until Mar. 31, 2022, when you book by Jan. 31, 2022. Handout

International offers

Contiki, which offers guided excursions for 18-to-35-year-olds, has 20 per cent off of 2021, 2022 and 2023 worldwide trips. The Stafford London has a Stay 4, Pay 4 deal that’s good for stays until Dec. 31, 2022, and includes a £50 food credit. Shangri-La Paris and Shangri-La Istanbul are offering 20 per cent and 15 per cent off respectively on all stays until Mar. 31, 2022, when you book by Jan. 31. 2022. Insight Vacations has up to 15 per cent off worldwide tours departing in 2022 when you book by Nov. 4. There are also deals to be had with G Adventures, with savings of up to 20 per cent on classic tours, including trips to Japan and Peru – but bookings must be made by Nov. 1.

Open this photo in gallery Anyone looking to do some storm watching in Tofino may want to consider the Pacific Sands Beach Resort. Handout

Holiday in beautiful B.C.

You can save up to 37 per cent on lodging in Whistler, B.C., when you book your winter vacation by Nov. 15. There’s also a sale on the Epic Pass, which gives visitors unlimited access to Whistler Blackcomb, discounts on food, ski lessons, rentals and more. The Josie Hotel in Rossland is giving guests the fourth night free for every three nights booked, or seven nights for the price of five. Travel dates must be between Dec. 15 and Apr. 7, 2022. Anyone looking to do some storm watching in Tofino may want to consider the Pacific Sands Beach Resort, which has packages that save guests up to 25 per cent.

Open this photo in gallery While you’re in town, you can take advantage of Passeport MTL, which gives you access to five of the city’s top attractions. EVA BLUE/Handout

Sweet deals in Montreal

Montreal has a hotel “Sweet Deal” running until Dec. 31. You’ll get the best possible rate and a “foodie” credit of $75 at select restaurants. While you’re in town, you can take advantage of Passeport MTL, which gives you access to five of the city’s top attractions, and discounts at many more, for just $57 – or 40 per cent off the usual fees.

Take flight

Every Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. MT, Calgary-based Swoop has a Flyday sale where thousands of seats are discounted. Travel dates are between Nov. 1-Feb. 16, 2022, but some blackout dates apply. Toronto’s Porter Airlines has resumed regular service and often runs flash sales. These deals only last a few days, so sign up for e-mails to get access to their latest offers.

