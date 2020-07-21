 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Rent a boat or book an outdoor spa this weekend

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Le Boat Vacations makes you captain for the day with boat rental access to the Rideau Canal.

Thinking about sailing away but don’t own a boat? Le Boat Vacations (leboat.ca) makes you captain for the day with boat rental access to the Rideau Canal, sailing the historic locks of this UNESCO World Heritage site. Freedom Boat Club (freedomboatclub.com), with locations in Vancouver, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto, offers boating enthusiasts a getaway option to discover local rivers, lakes and seas. Members have unlimited turnkey access to a myriad of watercrafts, benefit from unlimited training with certified boat captains and, when possible, have the ability to use their membership at Freedom Boat Clubs in the US and Europe. Best of all, the club handles all maintenance.

Thinking about a relaxing reward? Reservations are now open at outdoor spas such Nordik Spa Nature (lenordik.com) in Chelsea, Que., Thermea (therma.ca) in Winnipeg, Alberta’s Kananaskis Nordic Spa (knordicspa.com), and Le Scandinave Spa (scandinave.com) in Tremblant, Old Montreal and Whistler (the Blue Mountain location remains closed). Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel (fourseasons.com) is also back in the business, welcoming guests to stay and spa.

Thinking about flying south? Flights have resumed from Canada to Mexico, with WestJet (westjet.com) flying to Cancun and Air Canada (aircanada.com) flying to Mexico City and Cancun. The recently-renovated JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa and adjacent Marriott Cancun Resort (marriott.com) have been welcoming guests since the beginning of the month, and both have been awarded the new Safe Travels stamp, a global certification of health and safety protocols developed by the World Travel & Tourism Council (wttc.org).

