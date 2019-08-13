 Skip to main content

Travel Six creative uses for your vacation photos

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Six creative uses for your vacation photos

Domini Clark
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Your vacation photos deserve better than a slow slide to obscurity on your phone’s camera roll. Here are six fun ways to let them shine.

Marshmallows

Open this photo in gallery

Boomf lets you turn your photos into marshmallows.

Handout

Chances are you’ve never muttered the words, “That beach looks good enough to eat.” But there’s a first time for everything. Choose up to nine different photos and turn your Instagram did into a delicious treat. US$21.50; boomf.com/special-orders.

Postage stamps

Open this photo in gallery

Turn your photos into custom postage stamps with Canada Post.

Handout

Even if you only mail cards during the holiday season, it’s still fun to have a stack of stamps emblazoned with your smiling vacation face on hand. Use them to mail your next set of postcards for a double dose of trip boasting. From $35 for 25; canadapost.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Post-it Notes

Open this photo in gallery

Shutterfly can turn your photos into custom Post-it notes.

Handout

Brighten up the nagging chore notes you leave for your spouse by turning them into a reminder of when you were both totally relaxed. Maybe the memory of pina coladas will make taking out the garbage marginally less dreary. From US$5.99 for 50 (different styles available); shutterfly.com.

Phone case

Open this photo in gallery

Customize your phone case with your own travel shots with Casetify.

Handout

By connecting directly with your Instagram account, Casetify makes it a cinch to create a custom look for your iPhone, iPad, MacBook and select Samsung devices. But with 37 templates to choose from plus eight filter options, settling on a look might take as long as perfecting your selfie angles. From US$25; casetify.com

Daily calendar

Open this photo in gallery

Take enough photos and you could build your own 365-day calendar.

Handout

Are you a snap-happy type who takes thousands of photos each trip? A 365-photo-a-day calendar is made for you. The thick paper and matte finish also makes this a bold accessory for your office desk. Not that you’ll be counting down the days until your next break or anything. US$45; socialprintstudio.com.

Poster-size print

Open this photo in gallery

PosterJack can turn your travel shots into a glossy acrylic print.

Handout

If you want to go a more traditional route and actually hang a photo on a wall, check out the many made-in-Canada styles available from Toronto-based Posterjack. For a bright, modern look opt for a glossy acrylic print and practise saying, “Yes, I shot that.” Starting at $74.99 for an 8 x 10 print; posterjack.ca.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter