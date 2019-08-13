Six creative uses for your vacation photos

Your vacation photos deserve better than a slow slide to obscurity on your phone’s camera roll. Here are six fun ways to let them shine.
Marshmallows
Chances are you’ve never muttered the words, “That beach looks good enough to eat.” But there’s a first time for everything. Choose up to nine different photos and turn your Instagram did into a delicious treat. US$21.50; boomf.com/special-orders.
Postage stamps
Even if you only mail cards during the holiday season, it’s still fun to have a stack of stamps emblazoned with your smiling vacation face on hand. Use them to mail your next set of postcards for a double dose of trip boasting. From $35 for 25; canadapost.ca.
Post-it Notes
Brighten up the nagging chore notes you leave for your spouse by turning them into a reminder of when you were both totally relaxed. Maybe the memory of pina coladas will make taking out the garbage marginally less dreary. From US$5.99 for 50 (different styles available); shutterfly.com.
Phone case
By connecting directly with your Instagram account, Casetify makes it a cinch to create a custom look for your iPhone, iPad, MacBook and select Samsung devices. But with 37 templates to choose from plus eight filter options, settling on a look might take as long as perfecting your selfie angles. From US$25; casetify.com
Daily calendar
Are you a snap-happy type who takes thousands of photos each trip? A 365-photo-a-day calendar is made for you. The thick paper and matte finish also makes this a bold accessory for your office desk. Not that you’ll be counting down the days until your next break or anything. US$45; socialprintstudio.com.
Poster-size print
If you want to go a more traditional route and actually hang a photo on a wall, check out the many made-in-Canada styles available from Toronto-based Posterjack. For a bright, modern look opt for a glossy acrylic print and practise saying, “Yes, I shot that.” Starting at $74.99 for an 8 x 10 print; posterjack.ca.
Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.