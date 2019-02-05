Six unforgettable honeymoon adventures to fall for (and book soon)

The stress of the wedding is over and all that’s left to do is pack your bags and hop on a plane. If there was ever a time to splurge on a vacation, this is it. From sultry island paradises with pastel skies to historical palaces where you’ll be doted on like royalty, these utterly luxurious hotels all but guarantee an unforgettable start to married life. Been married for years? Maybe it’s time for a vow renewal and a second honeymoon.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris

Open this photo in gallery The Eiffel Suite boasts fantastic views of the famous tower. Eric Laignel/Handout

Paris has long been a popular destination for honeymooners, and for good reason: It is the city of love, after all. For dreamy digs, book a stay at the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Attracting everyone from Christian Dior to Carrie Bradshaw over the past 105 years, the historic hotel radiates a true Parisian sense of place and a certain je ne sais quoi. It’s ostentatiously romantic, boasting the best views of the Eiffel Tower in all of Paris. In the summer, scarlet carnations garnish the balconies and in the winter, the property is transformed into a cozy wonderland complete with its own ice-skating rink in the courtyard. Year round, gourmands will fall for the hotel’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, which literally sparkles (the ceiling is covered with the crystals from a deconstructed chandelier). Rates start at around $1,325. dorchestercollection.com

Royal Mansour, Morocco

Open this photo in gallery The hotel has 53 private, three-story courtyard homes, called riads. Handout

If you want to be spoiled rotten, head to the Royal Mansour, a regal oasis in the middle of Marrakesh. Commissioned by King Mohammed VI for royal stays, the property is designed to be discreet but wildly lavish. The hotel comprises 53 private, three-story individual riads (courtyard homes) concealed among lush, perfumed gardens and tinkling fountains. If you need some adventure to rev your engines, a fleet of 10 luxury cars – including two bespoke gold Bentleys – is at your disposal. And be sure to treat yourself to a couples massage at the palatial spa, which is guaranteed to extend your post-wedding euphoria. Rates start at around $1,565. royalmansour.com

Sabi Sabi Selati Camp, South Africa

Open this photo in gallery The Ivory Presidential Suite features a four-poster bed and outdoor bathtub. Handout

Set adjacent to Kruger National Park, Sabi Sabi Selati Camp captures the nostalgia of Africa’s early safari era – this is the spot to live your Out of Africa fantasies – with seven thatched-roof suites. One of the biggest draws of this intimate safari camp is that it’s completely fence free, meaning South Africa’s impressive wildlife can wander right up to your private swimming pool. Keep a lookout and you may spy princely leopards slinking through the bush or elegant giraffes strutting by like supermodels. For an extra special evening, reserve the Ivory Presidential Suite, featuring a four-poster bed adorned with airy swathes of soft-white mosquito netting and an outdoor bathtub that’s perfect for stargazing. All-inclusive rates per couple start at around $3,115. sabisabi.com

Velaa Private Island, Maldives

Open this photo in gallery The luxury resort has its own seaplane, private submarine and spa with a snow room. Handout

Choose to honeymoon in the Maldives and you’re spoiled for choice. But only one hotel can be called “the best,” and that title goes to the exclusive Velaa Private Island, billed as a resort “for billionaires, by billionaires.” Fortunately, you don’t need to be quite that rich to check it out and make use of the over-the-top amenities. The tropical sanctuary boasts its own uber-luxe seaplane, private submarine, golf academy, spa with a snow room and the biggest wine cellar in the country. This is a resort for foodies too, as the options range from sampling Japanese Saga beef on a hibachi grill to devouring a customized tasting menu at Velaa’s signature restaurant, Aragu. If you’re still not convinced, Google the Romantic Pool Residence. Floating above a crystalline lagoon teeming with tropical fish, the one-bedroom villa is accessible only by boat, making it a deliciously private escape. Rates start at around $6,270. velaaprivateisland.com

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

Open this photo in gallery The Art Deco-styled train travels through some of Europe’s most romantic cities. Handout

Not the kind of couple to stay in one place for long when travelling? Book one of the silk- and velvet-clad suites of Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train. Expect black-tie dining and silver service aboard the recently revamped Art Deco-styled locomotive, which traverses through some of Europe’s most romantic cities. (Itineraries include journeys between Verona and Paris, and Venice and Paris.) For the ultimate experience choose from one of three glamorous grand suites: Each takes up the length of a train carriage and comes with unlimited champagne, 24-hour butler service, marble bathrooms and in-cabin dining. All-inclusive rates per couple start at around $7,655. belmond.com

Villa Sola Cabiati, Italy

Open this photo in gallery Honeymooners can book out the entire villa for themselves. Handout

How about starting married life in a your own private Italian palazzo on the shores of Lake Como? The entirety of the Villa Sola Cabiati can be booked out for just you and your partner (though the palatial property does officially sleep 12). The opulent interiors are filled with Renaissance-era antiques (especially noteworthy is a collection of Stradivarius violins), plus a bed once slept in by famous lovebirds Napoleon and Josephine. Of course modern conveniences also abound, including air conditioning, a sound system and a jewel-blue swimming pool. The villa is under the management of the five-star Grand Hotel Tremezzo and villa guests are welcome to use its nearby facilities – if they can pull themselves away, that is. Rates start at around $9,100 per night for the entire villa. grandhoteltremezzo.com

