 Skip to main content

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Snow biking: It’s like skiing with horsepower, and one heck of a thrill

Philippe Devos
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Rally Connex runs three-day Snow Down snow-bike guided excursions in Wawa, Ont.

Handout

Our skis made satisfying whooshes as we slalomed between the saplings, elbowing them aside with each deep lean. The fresh powder was feet deep and swallowed us to our knees at times, but only widened our grins as momentum carried us through. We weren’t at the slopes yet and when we reached the base we leaned forward on the pegs, dropped a gear and twisted the throttle to power up to the summit. Once at the top, we paused, then descended into the heavily wooded backslope, with gaps between the trees barely wide enough for our handlebars to pass.

This is called snow biking. It’s a mashup of a motorcycle, a snowmobile-like track and a single ski, and it’s misnamed. It should be called motor skiing, for the sensation feels more like parallelling downhill with horsepower than any other type of motorcycling. (And nothing like pedalling a fat bike in the snow, which is also sometimes called snow biking.)

The pursuit is breaking out of the X-Games and Red Bull extreme-sport world to move closer to the mainstream. Snow bike rental and tour companies are emerging everywhere with favourable weather and terrain across Canada and the United States, and sales for the leading snow-bike kit maker have been doubling year over year as people discover that snow bikes are easier to ride than they look, with a short learning curve to so much fun and excitement.

Story continues below advertisement

Within less than an hour of twisting the throttle on a snow bike for the first time, this moderately experienced motorbike rider was getting air and taking corners in the snow like he never has in the dirt, and conquering terrain that would defeat many an experienced rider on a snowmobile.

What is a snow bike

Since before the Second World War, dreamers have been trying to make motorcycles snow-worthy by adding tracks and skis. It wasn’t until 2015, however, that the technology and interest evolved enough for Polaris Industries, maker of motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles, to get in the game with the purchase of upstart Timbersled.

Snow bikes begin as regular motorcycles, usually of the off-road variety, transformed with a kit that replaces the front wheel with a stubby, fat, ribbed ski and a narrow snowmobile-like track where the swingarm and rear wheel used to be. Four-stroke 450cc motocross bikes are most people’s preference as their light weight and high power allow them to stay atop and muscle through the deepest powder.

Open this photo in gallery

Snow-bike rider Brock Hoyer  catches air in Revelstoke, B.C.

Stephen Shannon/Handout

How to ride

If you’re never ridden a motorcycle before, don’t try to learn on a snow bike. Visit a dirt-bike school such as Trail Tours or SMART in Ontario to get started. But, once you’ve mastered the basics of a standard motorcycle, don’t be afraid to swing a leg over a snow bike. If you have some dirt-riding experience, even better (again, see Trail Tours and SMART above).

You don’t have to be particularly fit to ride a snow bike, but it can take all the energy you have and then some to get going again if you get stuck. That paddled rear track digs a trench as soon as you lose forward momentum, leaving you in a hole up to the shoulders or deeper real fast. If you wipe out, there’s usually ample powder to cushion the blow, but you can find yourself sapped having to “swim” through the quicksand-like powder back to your bike.

Where to ride

Open this photo in gallery

Snow bikes much prefer deep, powdery snow to groomed trails.

Handout

Snow bikes don’t need (or even like) groomed trails and are often prohibited there anyway. Snow bikes need enough snow to fully bury rocks, logs and other obstacles, and ideally several inches of powder atop a solid base. They also need terrain that’s legal to ride, which usually means Crown land. The areas in Canada best-known for snow biking have both.

Revelstoke, B.C.

Here, the snow depth is measured in metres and you can ride out of the Glacier House into three of the best snow biking areas in the world courtesy of the resort’s sister company, Great Canadian Tours. Bring your own gloves and base-layers and Great Canadian Tours provides the rest: helmet, goggles, jacket, pants, boots, avalanche safety gear, a Yamaha YZ450F fitted with a high-performance Yeti snow-bike kit and an expert guide. The riding is as breathtaking as the alpine vistas, with epic hill climbs, treed side-hilling so steep it would be impossible to walk in summer and thrilling bowls in which to descend. Visit riderevelstoke.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Wawa, Ont.

The Lake Superior-effect snow that regularly closes the Trans Canada highway opens up all kinds of terrain too rugged to even walk the rest of the year and Rally Connex knows the best of it. It runs the annual three-day Snow Down snow bike guided excursions in Wawa Feb. 15-17. Here it’s hills rather than mountains, but you can set your sights on one off in the distance and then set off over snow depths that can seem bottomless. To rent a snowbike for the weekend, inquire at Jones Power Sports, owned by Wawa’s biggest snow bike enthusiast. There are also demo-days planned for Muskoka. Visit rallyconnex.com to see what else is on offer.

Murdochville, Que.

Annual snowfalls that can average seven metres have started drawing backcountry skiers, snowmobilers and now snow bikers to the Chic-Choc mountains. Beta Motorcycles Canada ran tours right to the end of March last year exploring this area surrounded by the sea. Visit betacanada.net/snowbiketours for this year’s details.

The writer’s travels and experiences were subsidized by Rally Connex and Revelstoke Tourism.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies