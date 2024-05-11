Yes, one week of outfits can fit in a carry on. Here’s how to pack this summer

Between rising checked-bag fees and the potential for luggage to miss tight connections, it’s no wonder that many travellers are opting to go carry-on only even for a weeklong getaway.

Of course, fitting five or more days’ worth of clothes in a standard carry-on (that’s 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches for Air Canada and 21 x 15 x 9 inches for WestJet, including wheels and handles) may take some preplanning and strategic packing, even for warm-weather travel.

You’ll want to use packing cubes, roll (instead of fold) some of your clothes, and wear your bulkiest pieces on the plane. Think: jacket, long sleeve sweater, any bulky denim and even clunky shoes. But it’s also key to bring just the essentials, selecting items that will easily mix and match together, can work for a variety of activities and will be easy to care for on the road.

Saving on baggage fees means getting a bit creative with your layering and outfit combinations, and nixing any niche items you wouldn’t wear on repeat. But it also means you can focus more on your vacation and less on what to wear.

For any destination, here’s the basic kit

Unisex must-haves

Merino wool is naturally odour-resistant, and you can typically wear 100 per cent merino wool tees multiple times between washes, even during the summer months, thanks to its breathability and temperature-regulating properties. Choose from men’s and women’s sizes.

Icebreaker men’s 150 MerinoFine Ace T-shirt, $130 through icebreaker.com.

When it comes to footwear, these lightweight, breathable, eucalyptus-tree fibre slip-ons, also available in women’s sizing, are great for days with lots of walking.

Allbirds men’s Tree Loungers, $135 through allbirds.ca.

Try dressier Birkenstocks, available for men and women, that can be worn with jeans, khakis or even a summer dress.

Birkenstock Kyoto sandals, $190 through birkenstock.com.

Men’s must-haves

This jacket is wind-resistant and water-repellent and styled in a modern, boxy fit with a camp collar. Plus, it folds into a compact size perfect for travel.

The North Face TNF Easy Wind Coaches men’s jacket, $150 through thenorthface.com.

These men’s cargo shorts feature roomy zippered pockets and the cotton-and-Lycra fibre blend offers both stretch and breathability.

Duer Live Free Adventure short, $109 through duer.ca.

Designed in Montreal, these straight-leg pants come with features such as zippered back pockets and seams and darts at the knees for more comfortable movement.

Vallier Leknes men’s pants, $160 through altitude-sports.com.

Women’s must-haves

Made in part with recycled polyester, this easy-to-stow parka works for both sun and rain. It’s water-repellent, rated UPF 50+ and offered in a wide range of colours.

Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection parka, $60 through uniqlo.com.

This midi-length cotton dress, made with certified OEKO-TEX fibres, is dressy enough for dining out but also comfortable enough for travel.

Kotn women’s ballet dress, $118 through kotn.com.

Tailored denim shorts in a medium-blue wash can be styled with everything from a tank top to a linen blouse on your travels.

RW&CO. denim shorts, $70 through rw-co.com.

Add-Ons: Beach Holidays

For everybody

This limited-edition version of Lululemon’s minimalist foam-and-rubber slide features a stylish floral print. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Lululemon Team Canada Restfeel men’s slide, $78 through lululemon.com.

For him

These quick-dry swim trunks are lightweight and made with recycled materials. There are side pockets, and a mesh lining for comfort.

Lacoste men’s swim shorts, $95 through lacoste.com.

Available in five colours, this rash guard is made with recycled polyester and rated UPF 50+. It even comes with a convenient zip bag for travel.

Tilley Packable Adventure Sun top, $160 through tilley.com.

For her

Great for water sports, volleyball on the beach or just lounging by the pool, this short-sleeve zip swimsuit by Toronto label Knix is self-lined and has an internal shelf bra.

Knix one-piece swimsuit, $125 through knix.ca.

The notch collar and full-button closure elevate this affordable swim cover-up, made with a sheer, cotton-blend fabric.

Joe Fresh cover-up, $39 through joefresh.com.

Add-Ons: City Trips

For him

This woven shirt offers some sun protection, and the fabric is quick-drying, crease-resistant and designed to feel cool on your skin.

Muji Cool Touch men’s polo, $45 through muji.ca.

A soft, organic-cotton cardigan will keep you comfortable in transit and air-conditioned spaces. It can also help dress up a plain T-shirt or tank top.

COS cardigan, $140 through COS boutiques.

For her

Made from recycled fishing nets, these pants are sweat-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and designed to be almost as comfortable as your favourite pyjamas.

Lezé the Label Kendal pant, $159 through lezethelabel.com.

For both travel and unpredictable weather, layering is key – even when you’re packing light. This viscose-blend, open-front cardigan comes in four colours and is available in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Mango cardigan, $60 through mango.com.

Add-Ons: Nature Escapes

For everybody

Offered in both long and short-sleeve versions for men and women, this button-up is made with a ripstop, moisture-wicking fabric that offers UPF 50+ sun protection for sunny-day hikes.

Kathmandu SUN-Scout men’s shirt, $100 through kathmanduoutdoor.ca.

Whether you go for this luxe version – made in Europe using a water-repellent, sturdy textile – or something more affordable, a packable hat with a chin strap is a must-have for outdoor getaways.

Canada Goose Venture bucket hat, $295 through canadagoose.com.

For him

If you’re planning on hiking, consider bringing a pair of shoes that will perform on the trails but won’t look too out-of-place when you’re back at the hotel or going out for dinner.

Keen WK400 men’s walking shoes, $170 through keenfootwear.ca.

For her

Lightweight and breathable, these slip-on shoes offer an EVA foam footbed for comfort and a rubber outsole with plenty of grip.

Merrell Alpine 83 Sneaker Recraft, $140 through merrell.com.