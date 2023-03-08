The Four Seasons Costa Palmas and the emerging East Cape region, also known as Cabo’s Riviera, is upping the region's game when it comes to the finer things.Christian Horan Photography/Four Seasons

Ragged bunkers, shifting sand dunes, a fresh wind off the sea. Jet lag, close-cropped turf and a walkable golf course. It feels like the old country, but if this is Scotland, why is it so hot? And what’s with the boutique taco stand?

“Buen dia, senor,” says the caddy. “Welcome to the Costa Palmas. First time in Los Cabos?”

This is not your grandson’s golf trip to Los Cabos. The southern tip of Baja California has a reputation as the Myrtle Beach of Mexico – spring break, tequila and sunburns, Sammy Hagar face-down on the beach. But the Four Seasons Costa Palmas and the emerging East Cape region, also known as Cabo’s Riviera, have a palpable feel of mas fina – the finer things.

Costa Palmas opened here a few months before the pandemic, and if you visit off peak, it might feel like the rest of the guests are still in quarantine. While Cabo San Lucas parties on the Pacific coast, Costa Palmas faces northeast on the Sea of Cortez, nestled in splendid isolation below the fishing town of La Ribera. It’s an oasis of date palms, secluded pools, sleek restaurants and cappuccino-coloured sand, raked daily by a team of 50 gardeners.

A residential community is also taking shape. Eventually, the Four Seasons will be enveloped by villas, a bustling yacht club, a marina village, an adjacent Aman resort and (perhaps) a second golf course. But for now, it’s an extraordinarily quiet enclave where you arrive to find that the full cast of concierges have already committed your name, room number and tee times to heart.

The golf course, which is properly the domain of the residential members, reflects that ambience. It’s low-slung and bouncy, like a links course, but upon close examination, it can’t truly pass for Scottish – the Bermuda grass checks quickly and it’s kept immaculately. Even the tee areas are raked and primped.

Designer Robert Trent Jones II and his team created playing corridors that are generous and playable – so wide, in fact, that it’s tough to lose a ball. There are a small number of formal bunkers, but a recovery game remains a must, because the desert is in play from tee to green on every hole, jutting in to create tongues of sand that lick up loose shots at the fairway’s edge.

At 83, Jones is no fresh-faced ingenue. But Costa Palmas reflects his firm’s transition to this modern naturalism on the fairway, also seen in their creations at Chambers Bay (near Tacoma, Wash.,) and Hoiana Shores (in Da Nang, Vietnam). The style suits the Los Cabos property, its clientele and the small-batch feel that many travelling golfers increasingly seek out. It all stands in contrast to the louder public golf scene on the other side of the island.

Costa Palmas does have at least one important thing in common with other courses in Los Cabos, though: perfectly spaced refreshment stations. A round begins at Bouchie’s, an open-sided cantina beside the practice green and driving range. The routing passes the taco stand twice, creating pauses for cold towels and margaritas. And finally, there is the man on a bicycle who appears with perfect timing on a dusty path by the 16th tee, offering gourmet popsicles from a cool box.

Like the resort and the residential community, the golf course has been patronized very gently over the past three years. If there was an unfilled divot or an unfixed pitch mark out there, I did not see it. Over two days of play, I saw just three other players and heard unconfirmed rumours of a fourth. Staff told me they see no more than a few dozen rounds a day at peak times. But what could seem exclusive actually just feels relaxed. There’s no pretension, no dress code and no drama about a realignment that will eventually produce a new clubhouse and better ocean views for the closing holes.

Maintaining all that chill is a job for Jimmy Arvanetes and Sam Stockton, who nominally head up the Costa Palmas instructional team but actually spend much of their time cruising the course, lavishing attention on the few members and resort guests on site.

Both make great company on the course. Stockton played professionally, including one lonely year travelling the LPGA Tour, but she also has a masters of business administration from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. A family connection eventually brought her to the East Cape, where she teaches, tends a six-figure Instagram following and rips drives well past most resort guests.

Arvanetes’s is a redemption story that he clearly enjoys telling. He toiled in pro golf’s minor leagues, including the Canadian Tour, before sipping a cup of coffee at a single PGA event – the 1999 John Deere Classic. He hung up his spikes and paid off his golf debts with an epic poker run in Las Vegas, before his parents convinced him to go straight. After detours through the business worlds of New York and Chicago, he found his way to Costa Palmas. He describes his role as “director of vibe” and supervisor of a rescue dog, Luigi, who keeps an eye on loose drives – and loose rabbit – in the desert sand.

Whatever hustling Arvanetes does now is strictly about mas fina. Here, it’s all about the long game, which means leveraging the East Cape vibe to hook visitors on the emerging community. On the final tee, he offers up a charming bet: If I win the hole, dinner’s on him at the Beach Club next door. If I lose, I have to make Stockton the centrepiece of my story.

We play straight-up on the 425-yard par four, but Arvanetes has to use the same club for all his shots. He chooses a driver, and pumps it 30 yards past me. My situation looks dire when my approach finds the greenside bunker, but Arvanetes lets me off the hook by foozling his into a similar spot. He successfully blasts out with the driver, a minor miracle, but it isn’t close enough – I recover, tap in for par and claim the prize. Stockton’s close-up will have to wait for another writer.

The Beach Club turns out to be a private haunt for residential members where ribeyes and sunsets are the marquee attractions. Neither has a price on the menu but both are outstanding.

But it’s not as if good dining is hard to find. Resort guests are also welcome at Mozza, a Mediterranean restaurant in the budding marina. There are also three excellent options at the Four Seasons, including Limon, an outdoor kitchen in a tiny citrus grove facing the mountains.

And of course, there’s Lucha Libre, the midround taco stand and wellness station. My caddy, Adrian, insists that tacos are less prominent in the Mexican diet than portrayed on screen. So how often does he eat them? He pauses. “Three or four times a week,” he concedes. “But I really like tacos.”

That kind of indulgence wouldn’t help my golf score, but the East Cape isn’t really about strict scorekeeping – or strict anything, for that matter. It’s all about mas fina, which the Costa Palmas is all too happy to deliver.

If you go

Four Seasons at Costa Palmas offers rooms, suites and villas from $1,225 per night. Amongst the resort’s many pleasures is access to the private Costa Palmas Golf Club, where guests can book rounds for US$385, including cart. costapalmas.com/experience/golf-club/

When you’re not golfing, try a walking tour of Los Cabos full of local love and lore. The highway scenery between Costa Palmas and San Jose del Cabo is rugged, lonely and poor, but the dusty taquerias, sleeping dogs and thickets of cactus and cholla are representative of how many Choyeros – cactus people, as local people call themselves – experience Los Cabos. In San Jose, native son Kristian Sandoval is a surf instructor and urban guide who aims to bring that reality to life. His three-hour tours are shortened for tourists – the full version is aimed at the children of the former mission town’s many migrant tourism workers, whose long hours and shift-work jobs can leave young people prey to gangs and drugs. Sandoval spins lively but unflinching tales about the Spanish conquest and colonialism, indigenous peoples and economic development, ocean currents and flood plains, native flora and mescal, architecture and astronomy – all through the lens of the historic Plaza Mijares. He likes to tell teens: “Being born somewhere else shouldn’t keep you from being a proud local. If this is your home, that makes you a local. You are a Choyero.” Tours start at US$95; cabocitytours.com

The writer was a guest of the Los Cabos Tourism Board and Four Seasons Costa Palmas. Neither reviewed or approved this article before publication.

