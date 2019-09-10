The best fall travel deals

Labour Day has passed and the official end to the summer is less than two weeks away. If you didn’t get a chance to travel over the past few months, don’t worry. There are plenty of deals available for the fall and beyond. We’ve rounded up some of the best promotions out there, but book soon or you’ll head into the winter without a break.
All-inclusive deals
Sunwing has an incredible buy one, get one 50 per cent off promo on packages to some fantastic properties, including the Grand Memories Splash resort in Punta Cana, which is perfect for couples and families. Travel dates are from Nov. 1 to April 30, 2020, but hurry as this deal expires on Sept. 13. If you’re looking for luxury, Club Med has seven-night air-inclusive escapes from $1,599 an adult per week to select destinations such as Cancun and the Turks and Caicos Islands when you book by Oct. 23 for travel before May 2, 2020. Trips to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America are now up to 40 per cent off with Air Canada Vacations when you book by Oct. 6, with travel from now until Dec. 18.
Caribbean escapes
Hola Sun Holidays has a sale from Sept. 15 to 20 on Melia Paradisus properties in Holguin, Cayo Santa Maria and Varadero, Cuba from $1,308 to $1,368 a person, which includes airfare on departures between Nov. 7 and 13, depending on the property. Save up to 63 per cent on Royalton properties including the Royalton Antigua when you book by Sept. 30, with travel until Oct. 31. In the Cayman Islands, you can save up to 45 per cent on hotels, attractions, restaurants and more as part of their Fall Only in Cayman campaign.
Deals around the U.S.
Kids can eat, stay and play for free in October at more than 100 attractions all month long as part of Kid’s Free San Diego. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, you can enjoy New York City’s Off-Broadway Week with two-for-one tickets. Take a tour of the Grand Canyon and get 20 per cent off as the park celebrates its centennial birthday. Need a quick break? Head to Sonoma County, Calif., and enjoy a bike, picnic and hotel package at the Astro Motel. In Los Angeles, there are 100 things you can do for US$20 or less.
Save in the theme-park capital of the world
When booking five-day tickets to Universal Orlando Resort, you’ll pay just US$53 a day or, for three-day stays, US$82 a day when you purchase your tickets by Dec. 2 for travel through May 22, 2020. Over at Walt Disney World, Mid-Day Magic tickets (entrance after 12:00 pm) are available as low as US$79 a day for four-day tickets or $88 a day for two-day tickets, as long as your start date is on or before Dec. 15. As for where to stay, the Hilton Orlando is located near all the major attractions and has a Halloween-timed Room With A Boo Package, which includes daily breakfast, late check-out and premium Wi-Fi. Don’t overlook the pool, splash pad and lazy river here; it’s enough to keep the kids (and adults) entertained for a day.
Hot hotel deals
Enjoy some of Marriott’s luxury hotels across Canada, including the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka, W Montreal and JW Marriott Parq Vancouver at 15 per cent off on three-night stays or 20 per cent off on four nights or longer. Stays are available between Sept. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020, when you reserve by Dec. 31. IHG Rewards Club members can save at least 25 per cent at hotels worldwide such as the Kimpton Everly Hollywood on stays until March 31, 2020, when you book by Sept. 24. You can also save 20 per cent on hundreds of select properties with booking.com, which includes last-minute stays when you travel by Oct. 31.
Last-minute deals to Europe
Insight Vacations has some last-minute guided experiences to Europe where you can save hundreds of dollars. There’s actually no real rush to pack, since there are departure dates available in October to stunning destinations such as Italy, Spain and Portugal. The discount even applies to locations including Germany, Switzerland, Budapest, Vienna and Prague in November, but don’t wait too long, as once the seats fill up, they’re gone.
Get ready for ski season in British Columbia
Booking early can save you big if you’re planning to ski in British Columbia this winter. The Pan Pacific Whistler hotel is offering 25 per cent off bookings made by Nov. 15 for the winter 2019/20 ski season. If you prefer somewhere away from the crowds, there’s the Josie Hotel in Rossland, where guests who book by Sept. 30 get their fourth night free on a three-night reservation, or the sixth and seventh nights free on five-night stays.
Get up to 30 per cent off South America trips
If you’ve been itching to cross Machu Picchu off your bucket list, you’ll want to book by Sept. 30, since G Adventures has up to 30 per cent off their South American tours with travel between Sept. 15 and Jan. 26, 2020. Other trips on sale and worth considering are the Galapagos Islands and Patagonia.
Cruise deals this year and beyond
Until Nov. 19, guests booking a Cunard voyage will get free stateroom upgrades and free gratuities for all cabin categories and they’ll only need to pay 50 per cent of the regular deposit. This deal applies to select voyages between June, 2020, and May, 2021, including many Asia trips such as 16 nights from Tokyo to Hong Kong on the MS Queen Elizabeth. There’s also Peregrine Adventures, which has 30 per cent off their Thailand cruises when you book by Sept. 30, with travel between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15.
Canada’s best experiences in 2020 on sale
For those looking to ride the Rocky Mountaineer next year, you can take advantage of their Peak 3 Promotion, which gives you a free hotel night, airport transfer and dinner. This deal applies to qualifying 2020 packages of eight days or more and must be booked by Oct. 25. Do you want to see bears, whales, salmon spawning and more in the Great Bear Rainforest? Maple Leaf Adventures has a special offer on select Great Bear Getaway Cascadia trips in 2020, where local flights from and to Vancouver are free when you book by Sept. 30.
