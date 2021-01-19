 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Travel

Register
AdChoices

The best new things to see and do in Canada in 2021

Adam Bisby
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia will celebrate the centennial of the launch of the Bluenose, Canada's most famous tall ship, in 2021.

Handout

Postponed openings and tourism-revival efforts are combining to yield a bumper crop of new diversions across the country. Consider adding the following to your travel calendar this year.

Museums, exhibits and special events

Bluenose 100th Anniversary Celebrations, Nova Scotia

The centennial of the launch of Canada’s most famous tall ship – you know, the one on the dime – is scheduled to kick off with a March birthday event in Lunenburg. The events that follow, which depend on pandemic restrictions being eased, will include a celebratory festival in August, 100 days of Bluenose II harbour tours highlighting the history of the replica’s predecessor, night markets, dory and schooner races, and a parade of sail. Lunenburg’s Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic is also expanding its Bluenose exhibit. bluenose100.ca

Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station, Niagara Falls, Ont.

Fifteen years after producing its last kilowatt, the ornate National Historic Site just above Horseshoe Falls is scheduled to begin its new life in July as a home to interactive hydroelectricity exhibits and an immersive sound and light experience. niagaraparks.com

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

In July, the defunct Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station will begin its new life as a museum.

Handout

Qaumajuq, Winnipeg

Originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, the 40,000-square-foot facility formerly known as the Inuit Art Centre is now targeting late February to begin displaying more than 14,000 artworks held in trust by the Winnipeg Art Gallery. wag.ca/qaumajuq

Open this photo in gallery

Qaumajuq, the 40,000-square-foot facility formerly known as the Inuit Art Centre, is slated to open in Winnipeg in February.

Courtesy of Winnipeg Art Gallery

The Rolling Stones | Unzipped, THEMUSEUM, Kitchener, Ont.

Following engagements across Europe, the United States, Australia and Asia, the first international exhibition by and about one of the highest-grossing live acts of all time will debut in Canada on Nov. 30. It features hundreds of original artifacts and memorabilia spanning the Stones’ 59-year journey. unzippedkw.ca

Open this photo in gallery

THEMUSEUM in Kitchener, Ont., will host a travelling exhibition dedicate to the Rolling Stones.

THEMUSEUM

Picasso. Bodies, Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec, Quebec City

Designed by the Musée national Picasso-Paris in collaboration with the MNBAQ, this June-to-September exhibit will feature 77 works, including masterpieces such as Man with a Guitar and The Acrobat. mnbaq.org

Open this photo in gallery

Picasso's Man with a Guitar will be part of an exhibition at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.

Museum of Modern Art

Rembrandt in Amsterdam: Creativity and Competition, National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa

Timed to coincide with the blooming of the Dutch master’s namesake purple, pink and white flowers during the Canadian Tulip Festival, the National Gallery is hosting its first major Rembrandt exhibition from May 14 to Sept. 6. gallery.ca

Open this photo in gallery

The National Gallery of Canada is hosting a Rembrandt exhibition from May 14 to Sept. 6.

National Gallery Of Canada

Family fun

Ice bikes, Calgary

Along with a new 1.6-kilometre skating trail, the municipal government recently launched what is said to be Canada’s first fleet of ice bikes in Bowness Park. Mounted on sled-like metal frames, the single-speed bikes are available to rent for $20 an hour. calgary.ca

Open this photo in gallery

The City of Calgary recently launched a fleet of ice bikes in Bowness Park.

Handout

Interzip Rogers, Ottawa

Billed as “the world’s first interprovincial zipline,” Interzip Rogers is slated to start linking Ottawa and Gatineau this spring after its summer-2020 launch was delayed by the pandemic. The 425-metre-long twin cables will offer unique views of Parliament Hill and its surroundings from 37 metres above the Ottawa River. interzip.ca

Mountain Bay Cliffs, Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan, Ont.

The country’s largest theme park never opened in 2020, which means guests will have to wait until May at the earliest to leap from ledges that top out at 7.5 metres above the Splash Works pools below. canadaswonderland.com

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The Mountain Bay Cliffs stand as much as 7.5 metres above the Splash Works pools at Canada's Wonderland.

Handout

Little Canada, Toronto

Another COVID casualty, this $17-million display of five miniature cities and regions, mostly built to a 1:87 ratio, is now aiming to open in Yonge-Dundas Square as soon as possible this year. little-canada.ca

Open this photo in gallery

Mostly built to a 1:87 ratio, Little Canada will initially display five miniature cities and regions.

Courtesy of Little Canada

Open Top Touring, Banff, Alta.

As was the case for much of 2020, Banff Avenue will be closed to vehicles during this summer to allow for physical distancing and continuing construction along the town’s main drag. One block west, however, work on Bear Street is slated to be completed before September, giving pedestrians, cyclists and motorists a more equal share of the lively thoroughfare. Those motorists will include whoever is at the wheel of the new vintage-inspired open-roof coaches that will be offering guided tours of the town and surrounding area for up to 10 passengers. banffjaspercollection.com

Open this photo in gallery

Open-roof coaches will be offering guided tours of Banff for up to 10 passengers.

Handout

The great outdoors

Malahat Skywalk, B.C.

A 40-minute drive southwest of the BC Ferries terminal in Sidney, this 600-metre walk through lush arbutus forest culminates in a 32-metre-tall spiral ramp offering views of Finlayson Arm, Saanich Peninsula, Mount Baker and the distant Coast Mountains. malahatskywalk.com

Rocky Mountain Adventure Park, Golden, B.C.

This canyon-spanning complex is slated to include 110- and 200-metre-long suspension bridges, a bungee jump and bungee swing, several lookout platforms, and a network of walking trails with interpretive signage when it opens this summer. rockymtnadventurepark.ca

Open this photo in gallery

The Rocky Mountain Adventure Park is slated to include 110- and 200-metre-long suspension bridges.

Rocky Mountain Adventure Park/Handout

Parks Canada bookings

Online and phone reservations for all manner of Parks Canada accommodations will open on staggered dates throughout April instead of January to give visitors more time to consider the latest COVID-19 measures. New lodging options include the teardrop-shaped Oasis cabins in the Forillon and Mingan Archipelago national parks, and Mount Revelstoke’s three new MicrOcubes. pc.gc.ca

Get sporty

West Bowl, Lake Louise Ski Resort, Alta.

It’s been a quarter-century since Canada’s third-largest ski area unveiled new terrain – such are the limitations of being located in a national park – but the 480-acre West Bowl sure looks like it was worth the wait. Accessed via a new quadruple chairlift, the former backcountry area is strewn with steeps, bowls and glades suitable for intermediate, advanced and expert riders. skilouise.com

Story continues below advertisement

Soar and Explore, Bella Coola Heli Sports, B.C.

Well-heeled skiers and snowboarders who’ve done it all may want to take note of this new all-inclusive package offered by Maple Leaf Adventures and Bella Coola Heli Sports. Starting at $319,000 for up to eight people, it combines eight days of heli-skiing across 3.25 million acres of remote Coast Mountain terrain with a luxury cruise aboard the helipad-equipped MV Cascadia catamaran. bellacoolaheliskiing.com

Club Med Quebec Charlevoix

Originally scheduled to open in time for the 2020 holiday season, Canada’s first Club Med resort is now accepting reservations for all-inclusive stays starting Dec. 3, 2021. The $120-million property is set at the base of Le Massif de Charlevoix’s ski slopes, with local diversions such as whale-watching and golf spanning all four seasons. clubmed.ca

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's first Club Med resort, at the base of Le Massif de Charlevoix, is now accepting reservations.

Hand-out/Club Med

Constella Cabin Collective, Red Mountain Resort, B.C.

These six overnight cabins, along with a central clubhouse, are tucked into Paradise Basin on Granite Mountain, providing direct ski access to Red’s Paradise Chairlift and to the myriad mountain biking and hiking trails that criss-cross the resort and surrounding area. redresort.com/constella/

Rest and relaxation

Thermëa Spa Village, Whitby, Ont.

Now slated to open this spring after a two-year delay, this $20-million spa complex will be the third from Quebec’s Nordik Group and the first in Ontario. The 700-guest facility will include a range of hot, cold and saltwater flotation pools, as well as saunas, steam rooms, dozens of massage and resting areas, and three dining areas. whitby.lenordik.com

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario's first Thermëa spa is slated to open in Whitby, Ont., this spring.

Nordik Group

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies