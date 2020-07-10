 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

The name of this year’s travel game is Canadian boutique resorts and chalets

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Banff's Glacier View Lodge offers guests an overnight package including an exclusive evening tour of the glacier, dinner, stargazing, breakfast and a morning Columbia Icefield Skywalk tour.

Stylish and secluded boutique resorts are a welcome option for a getaway without having to go too far into the back country. At Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., guests can reserve an all-inclusive package that includes their room, all meals and activities, including a pass to nearby provincial parks.

A couple of hours from Banff, Glacier View Lodge guests can opt for an overnight package including an exclusive evening tour of the glacier, dinner, stargazing, breakfast and a morning Columbia Icefield Skywalk tour. And in Prince Edward County, the Work from the County Package from The June Motel makes working from home more fun with five nights of accommodation offered with a supply of house rosé, a fridge stocked with food from the Agrarian Market and two bikes for after-work jaunts.

The June Motel in Prince Edward County offers the Work from the County Package to make remote work more interesting.

Crossing into the U.S. by land and sea is restricted until at least July 21, but those craving a visit to our southern neighbour can still fly. WestJet’s schedule this month includes Vancouver to Las Vegas and Los Angeles; Calgary to Atlanta, L.A. and Las Vegas; and Toronto to Las Vegas, New York-LaGuardia and Orlando. Air Canada has flights to Washington-Dulles, New York-La Guardia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago for the summer. Currently, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary are the only cities with airports receiving cross-border and international flights.

The European Union recently made the decision to allow Canadian travellers to enter, though quarantine measures vary from country to country. Anyone entering the U.K. – England, Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland – must quarantine there for 14 days. Air Canada has resumed flights to Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Tel Aviv, all of which currently require a 14-day quarantine.

The Government of Canada continues to require Canadians returning from travelling outside our borders to self-isolate for 14 days.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

