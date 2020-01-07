The new ski gear you need to look and feel good on the slopes

The helmet

Ski goggle, meet helmet – permanently! Head’s new Radar integrated helmet lets you flip up that lens like a pair of shades, without losing them over the back of your head. And if you wear glasses to ski, the lens slips right in front of your four eyes with little fogging. No wind worries, either; the visor padding nestles snug against your cheeks and there’s never an embarrassing “gaper” gap between helmet and lens. Lenses can also be quickly switched out for different weather conditions. From $349, at select retailers; head.com

The mid-layer

Burton’s throwback patterns are turning up all over the mountain this year. This Hearth Fleece Anorak pays homage to the 1980s and, made from recycled fleece, is one example of Burton’s long-term sustainability goals. The pullover comes with a lifetime guarantee and microfleece handwarmer pockets, just in case you’re too cool to wear gloves. $99, burton.com

The base layer

A thoughtful new way of weaving 100-per-cent merino wool changes the game in base layer comfort and performance. Smartwool’s IntraKnit 250 thermals feature articulated knee and elbow joints to bend with your every turn (and the bendy knit bounces back into shape so no baggy knees). Ventilation areas are stitched in where you need them most and, ladies, the snug, stretchy bottoms are Spanx-like (but with more give), making you look even better than they feel. IntraKnit 250 bottoms, $140; IntraKnit 250 tops, $180; at MEC (mec.ca) and other retailers

The tuque

Everyone needs a cute tuque for the outdoor hot tub. Here’s one from Kombi that also helps convert more Canadians into skiers and snow lovers: The nonprofit Canadian Ski Council is selling the tuques to raise funds to help introduce the sport you love so much to Canadians who have trouble paying for all its necessities. $25, skicanada.org/snowproud

The carry-on

If you’re flying with your ski boots in a carry-on, consider this Arc’teryx Carrier duffle-that-turns-into-a-backpack. Made of coated thick nylon, it’s waterproof and sturdy enough to hold those heavy boots and all the warm layers and ski socks you can cram in around them. The black bag has a white lining – making it easier to find what you need. It can be lugged around three ways: as a backpack, with a long shoulder strap or using the fabric handle. From $180, arcteryx.com

