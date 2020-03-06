 Skip to main content

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Three new sleek and minimalist Canadian hotels

A minimalist stay in North Vancouver, a sleek spot in suburban Ottawa and a pet-friendly launching pad for Newfoundland’s Gros Morne National Park

Frances Bula
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Seaside Hotel, North Vancouver, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery

The Seaside Hotel's 71 rooms feature natural wood, large marble-encased rain showers in the bathrooms and minimalist but luxurious beds and decor.

Levi Groeneveld

Set in what is becoming Vancouver’s second downtown – the shore area of North Vancouver, a 13-minute ferry ride from Waterfront station in downtown Vancouver – the Seaside is a five-minute walk from the ferry terminal and borders one side of the ice rink/water park that is now a central feature of the city’s former shipyards district. Bakeries, cafés, restaurants and shops are clustered all around, and the shoreline pier and walkway are minutes away.

It’s a hotel meant for those who don’t care about the usual amenities. To save space, the lobby is the size of a bathroom, but the restaurant and bar immediately behind it are cozy hangouts. The fitness centre is a partnership with neighbouring Method Indoor Cycling, and there’s no real business centre – hotel management assumes guests travel with all the tech they need. But there is a spa and the 71 rooms are design jewels: natural wood on walls, large marble-encased rain showers in the bathrooms and minimalist but luxurious beds and decor. Rooms from $150, seasidehotelvancouver.com

Hew and Draw, Corner Brook, N.L.

Open this photo in gallery

The 36-room Hew and Draw boutique hotel offers a stylish launch pad for exploring Gros Morne National Park.

Handout

It may be 700 kilometres from St. John’s, in a still-functioning mill town, but the 36-room Hew and Draw boutique hotel is sure to make waves when it opens this spring, particularly given that Corner Brook is a burgeoning launching off point for Gros Morne National Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The building, a former Woolworth’s department store, has been revamped extensively with design work by western Newfoundland artists and stocked with products from local companies. It also has an onsite brewery.

Open this photo in gallery

The hotel is in a revamped department store and boasts an onsite brewery.

Handout

The owners, members of the local Major family, say what they love most in the new building is the forest green tile that flows from the exterior of the hotel and wraps around the lobby to the taproom. There are pet-friendly rooms and suites with kitchenettes. Rooms from $160, hewanddraw.ca

GLo Hotel, Kanata, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery

The GLo boasts a hip style popularized by several European hotel chains.

Handout

Business travellers and families looking for something less expensive than downtown often get stuck in bland boxes in the suburbs. Kanata’s new GLo hotel, part of the Best Western family and the first Canadian outlet of a Finland-based chain, is 22 kilometres from downtown Ottawa but far from bland.

GLo has the hip and minimalist style that several European chains – the Dutch citizenM, Spain’s Barcelo, France’s Nomad – have popularized. At the GLo, that means sleek design, money put into things such as gel mattresses and ergonomic chairs, and lots of high-tech amenities.

In room, the extra-long desks are intended to function as an office, the bathrooms are notable for having lots of shelf storage, along with the tech connections to listen to podcasts in the shower, which also features a shower head that lights up in blue. Rooms from $143, bestwestern.com

Get inspired by the weekly Sightseer newsletter, with travel advice, destinations and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies